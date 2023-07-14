Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Gabelli Global Content & Connectivity Fund

mutual fund
GTCCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.49 -0.2 -1.13%
primary theme
Communications Sector Equity
share class
Other (GABTX) Primary A (GTCAX) C (GTCCX) Inst (GTTIX)
GTCCX (Mutual Fund)

Gabelli Global Content & Connectivity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.49 -0.2 -1.13%
primary theme
Communications Sector Equity
share class
Other (GABTX) Primary A (GTCAX) C (GTCCX) Inst (GTTIX)
GTCCX (Mutual Fund)

Gabelli Global Content & Connectivity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.49 -0.2 -1.13%
primary theme
Communications Sector Equity
share class
Other (GABTX) Primary A (GTCAX) C (GTCCX) Inst (GTTIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gabelli Global Content & Connectivity Fund

GTCCX | Fund

$17.49

$63.2 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

7.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$63.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Gabelli Global Content & Connectivity Fund

GTCCX | Fund

$17.49

$63.2 M

0.00%

$0.00

2.40%

GTCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Global Content & Connectivity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Evan Miller

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Global Content & Connectivity Fund will invest its net assets in common stocks of companies in the telecommunications, media, and information technology industries which Gabelli Funds, LLC, the Global Content & Connectivity Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), believes are likely to have rapid growth in revenues and earnings and potential for above average capital appreciation or are undervalued. The Global Content & Connectivity Fund invests primarily in common stocks of foreign and domestic small capitalization, mid capitalization, and large capitalization issuers. As a “global” fund, the Global Content & Connectivity Fund invests in securities of issuers, or related investments thereof, located in at least three countries, and at least 40% of the Global Content & Connectivity Fund’s total net assets is invested in securities of non‑U.S. issuers or related investments  
thereof. In selecting investments, the Adviser also considers the market price of the issuer’s securities, its balance sheet characteristics and the perceived strength of its management. In accordance with its existing concentration policy, the Global Content & Connectivity Fund will continue to invest at least 25% of the value of its total assets in the telecommunications-related industry, and not invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets in any other particular industry.  
The companies in which the Global Content & Connectivity Fund may invest are engaged in the following products, services, or activities: telecommunications services (including data, video, voice, advanced IP‑based services, corporate networking solutions, messaging and other communication and connectivity applications based on established and emerging technologies); telecommunications infrastructure and equipment; media & entertainment (including television; radio; cable networks; filmed, live, and digital entertainment; advertising; publishing; emerging forms of digital and interactive content; eSports; and eGaming); consumer electronics; e‑commerce & information technology (including Internet software and services; application, systems, and home entertainment software; IT consulting, data processing, and technology hardware and equipment). Additional cross-industry investment focus areas include: cloud computing, The Internet of Things (“IoT”) (including solutions related to connected vehicle, connected home, smart city, smart grid), Big Data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, cybersecurity, virtual reality, augmented reality, digital convergence, biometric and wearable devices, eHealth, eGovernment, financial technology, over‑the‑top (“OTT”) content and applications, and software‑as‑a‑service (“SaaS”).  
Read More

GTCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -19.0% 42.6% 48.65%
1 Yr 7.2% -25.4% 27.5% 40.54%
3 Yr -2.2%* -14.8% 7.8% 54.05%
5 Yr -3.1%* -6.6% 8.6% 55.17%
10 Yr -2.1%* -10.8% 6.5% 66.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.0% -49.3% -19.2% 37.14%
2021 -0.8% -8.2% 12.1% 82.86%
2020 4.1% -0.2% 13.4% 65.71%
2019 2.3% -1.2% 8.1% 61.76%
2018 -3.7% -5.6% -0.6% 81.48%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -23.7% 42.6% 37.84%
1 Yr 7.2% -25.4% 27.5% 29.73%
3 Yr -2.2%* -14.8% 17.6% 56.76%
5 Yr -2.0%* -6.6% 6.2% 51.85%
10 Yr 0.4%* -10.8% 9.4% 62.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.0% -49.3% -19.2% 37.14%
2021 -0.8% -8.2% 12.1% 82.86%
2020 4.1% -0.2% 13.4% 65.71%
2019 2.3% -1.2% 8.1% 61.76%
2018 -2.7% -5.4% -0.6% 81.48%

NAV & Total Return History

GTCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GTCCX Category Low Category High GTCCX % Rank
Net Assets 63.2 M 4.47 M 13 B 70.27%
Number of Holdings 57 25 115 24.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 36.1 M 875 K 7.27 B 70.27%
Weighting of Top 10 52.21% 33.0% 78.0% 75.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class C 9.68%
  2. T-Mobile US Inc 8.34%
  3. Kinnevik AB B 6.84%
  4. Kinnevik AB B 6.84%
  5. Kinnevik AB B 6.84%
  6. Kinnevik AB B 6.84%
  7. Kinnevik AB B 6.84%
  8. Kinnevik AB B 6.84%
  9. Kinnevik AB B 6.84%
  10. Kinnevik AB B 6.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GTCCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.94% 91.08% 100.08% 8.11%
Cash 		0.06% -0.08% 7.19% 86.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.04% 5.41%
Other 		0.00% -2.87% 0.27% 18.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.39% 10.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTCCX % Rank
Communication Services 		81.36% 21.07% 100.00% 64.86%
Technology 		8.33% 0.00% 68.78% 29.73%
Financial Services 		6.60% 0.00% 6.60% 2.70%
Real Estate 		2.52% 0.00% 12.57% 21.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.19% 0.00% 14.61% 32.43%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.70%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.78% 35.14%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.70%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 5.41%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.72% 13.51%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTCCX % Rank
US 		59.44% 59.44% 99.95% 91.89%
Non US 		40.50% 0.00% 40.50% 2.70%

GTCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GTCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.40% 0.08% 3.95% 5.41%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.03% 1.00% 89.19%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 81.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GTCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 20.00%

Trading Fees

GTCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 20.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GTCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 4.00% 75.00% 40.63%

GTCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GTCCX Category Low Category High GTCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.57% 51.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GTCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GTCCX Category Low Category High GTCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.76% -1.68% 2.76% 2.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GTCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GTCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Evan Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2002

20.1

20.1%

Miller has served as associate portfolio manager and has been a research analyst with the Gabelli since 2002. Prior to that, he worked as a consultant in the telecommunications industry from 2001 to 2002 and was a vice president of Business Development for Viatel from 1999 to 2001. Miller holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Sergey Dluzhevskiy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2006

16.09

16.1%

Mr. Sergey Dluzhevskiy, CFA, CPA, is an associate portfolio manager. Mr. Dluzhevskiy joined GBL in 2005 as a research analyst covering the North American telecommunications industry. Currently, he continues to specialize in the industry and also serves as a portfolio manager. Mr. Dluzhevskiy manages a portion of the assets of the Fund. Prior to 2005, Mr. Dluzhevskiy was a senior accountant at Deloitte & Touche (1999-2003). Mr. Dluzhevskiy attended the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (2003-2005) where he received his MBA in Finance and Accounting. Dluzhevskiy holds the Certified Public Accountant designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.79 24.18 9.61 4.5

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×