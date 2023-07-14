Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
16.0%
1 yr return
7.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
Net Assets
$63.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.2%
Expense Ratio 2.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GTCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-19.0%
|42.6%
|48.65%
|1 Yr
|7.2%
|-25.4%
|27.5%
|40.54%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-14.8%
|7.8%
|54.05%
|5 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-6.6%
|8.6%
|55.17%
|10 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-10.8%
|6.5%
|66.67%
* Annualized
|GTCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTCCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|63.2 M
|4.47 M
|13 B
|70.27%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|25
|115
|24.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|36.1 M
|875 K
|7.27 B
|70.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.21%
|33.0%
|78.0%
|75.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTCCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.94%
|91.08%
|100.08%
|8.11%
|Cash
|0.06%
|-0.08%
|7.19%
|86.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.04%
|5.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.87%
|0.27%
|18.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.39%
|10.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTCCX % Rank
|Communication Services
|81.36%
|21.07%
|100.00%
|64.86%
|Technology
|8.33%
|0.00%
|68.78%
|29.73%
|Financial Services
|6.60%
|0.00%
|6.60%
|2.70%
|Real Estate
|2.52%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|21.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.19%
|0.00%
|14.61%
|32.43%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.70%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.78%
|35.14%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.70%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|5.41%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.72%
|13.51%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTCCX % Rank
|US
|59.44%
|59.44%
|99.95%
|91.89%
|Non US
|40.50%
|0.00%
|40.50%
|2.70%
|GTCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.40%
|0.08%
|3.95%
|5.41%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.03%
|1.00%
|89.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|81.25%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.25%
|N/A
|GTCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|20.00%
|GTCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|20.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GTCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.00%
|4.00%
|75.00%
|40.63%
|GTCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTCCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.57%
|51.35%
|GTCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|GTCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTCCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.76%
|-1.68%
|2.76%
|2.70%
|GTCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.303
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2007
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2006
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2002
20.1
20.1%
Miller has served as associate portfolio manager and has been a research analyst with the Gabelli since 2002. Prior to that, he worked as a consultant in the telecommunications industry from 2001 to 2002 and was a vice president of Business Development for Viatel from 1999 to 2001. Miller holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2006
16.09
16.1%
Mr. Sergey Dluzhevskiy, CFA, CPA, is an associate portfolio manager. Mr. Dluzhevskiy joined GBL in 2005 as a research analyst covering the North American telecommunications industry. Currently, he continues to specialize in the industry and also serves as a portfolio manager. Mr. Dluzhevskiy manages a portion of the assets of the Fund. Prior to 2005, Mr. Dluzhevskiy was a senior accountant at Deloitte & Touche (1999-2003). Mr. Dluzhevskiy attended the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (2003-2005) where he received his MBA in Finance and Accounting. Dluzhevskiy holds the Certified Public Accountant designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|1.79
|24.18
|9.61
|4.5
