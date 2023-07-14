Home
Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
GTMUX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.66 -0.19 -0.87%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (GSMYX) Primary A (GSMAX) C (GSMGX) S (GSMQX) Retirement (GTMRX) Inv (GTMTX) Retirement (GTMUX) Other (GSWPX)
Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund

GTMUX | Fund

$21.66

$2.15 B

0.00%

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$2.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund

GTMUX | Fund

$21.66

$2.15 B

0.00%

0.88%

GTMUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jessica Katz

Fund Description

GTMUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -26.9% 59.5% 79.79%
1 Yr 17.7% -43.3% 860.3% 27.84%
3 Yr -3.6%* -41.5% 41.9% 54.83%
5 Yr -2.5%* -28.2% 82.7% 57.45%
10 Yr N/A* -18.2% 13.7% 33.47%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 35.54%
2021 -2.9% -52.0% 83.9% 62.68%
2020 10.3% -17.6% 195.3% 29.52%
2019 4.8% -16.0% 9.5% 73.78%
2018 -4.7% -13.6% 24.1% 74.85%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -53.4% 55.3% 76.60%
1 Yr 17.7% -60.3% 860.3% 25.71%
3 Yr -3.6%* -41.5% 41.9% 55.31%
5 Yr 1.1%* -27.5% 82.7% 41.67%
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 15.4% 32.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTMUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.4% -85.6% 1542.7% 35.54%
2021 -2.9% -52.0% 83.9% 62.68%
2020 10.3% -17.6% 195.3% 29.52%
2019 4.8% -16.0% 9.5% 73.78%
2018 -1.2% -13.6% 24.1% 28.83%

NAV & Total Return History

GTMUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GTMUX Category Low Category High GTMUX % Rank
Net Assets 2.15 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 31.91%
Number of Holdings 101 20 3702 22.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 512 M 360 K 10.9 B 37.77%
Weighting of Top 10 18.89% 5.5% 92.1% 89.01%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Entegris Inc 2.16%
  2. Generac Holdings Inc 2.16%
  3. PerkinElmer Inc 2.15%
  4. Teledyne Technologies Inc 2.10%
  5. Novanta Inc 2.07%
  6. Bio-Techne Corp 2.02%
  7. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc 1.99%
  8. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc 1.93%
  9. HubSpot Inc 1.93%
  10. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc 1.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GTMUX % Rank
Stocks 		98.65% 23.99% 100.52% 38.48%
Cash 		1.35% -0.52% 26.94% 59.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 30.85%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 34.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 25.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 28.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTMUX % Rank
Technology 		31.88% 0.04% 62.17% 52.30%
Healthcare 		23.58% 0.00% 43.77% 11.17%
Industrials 		20.20% 0.00% 38.23% 10.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.21% 0.00% 57.41% 50.71%
Financial Services 		4.02% 0.00% 43.01% 78.01%
Basic Materials 		3.63% 0.00% 17.25% 29.26%
Consumer Defense 		2.49% 0.00% 16.40% 42.73%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 47.34%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 86.17%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 72.34%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 90.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTMUX % Rank
US 		97.49% 23.38% 100.52% 19.33%
Non US 		1.16% 0.00% 35.22% 75.35%

GTMUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GTMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.02% 19.28% 68.83%
Management Fee 0.82% 0.00% 1.50% 77.26%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.21%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

GTMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GTMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GTMUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 0.00% 250.31% 66.01%

GTMUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GTMUX Category Low Category High GTMUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 33.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GTMUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GTMUX Category Low Category High GTMUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.61% -2.24% 2.75% 51.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GTMUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

GTMUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jessica Katz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2019

3.32

3.3%

Jessica is a Co-Lead portfolio manager on the Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) Fundamental Equity team focused on the US Small and Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies, in which she has broad research responsibilities and oversees the portfolio construction and investment research.  Prior to joining the firm, she spent over 7 years as a Research Analyst at Eaton Vance Management. Jessica began her investment career at Fidelity Investments, where she was an Industrials Specialist. Jessica has 13 years of investment experience. She earned a BS in Mathematics and Computer Science from Salem State University in 2005.

Steven Barry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2019

3.26

3.3%

Mr. Barry, Managing Director, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 1999. Mr. Leahy, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 2005. Mr. Becker, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM in 1999. He also serves as a portfolio manager for the Growth Team and is a member of the U.S. Equity Investment Committee.

Greg Tuorto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Greg is a Co-Lead portfolio manager on the Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) Fundamental Equity team focused on the US Small and Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies, in which he has broad research responsibilities and oversees portfolio construction and investment research. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he spent over 11 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was a portfolio manager focused on small cap growth as well as a technology-focused strategy, in addition to having responsibility for the technology sector across several additional funds. He was previously a senior technology analyst for the small and mid cap team at Jennison Associates and prior to that, he was a small cap portfolio manager and technology analyst at The Guardian Park Avenue Funds. He also was a technology analyst at the Dreyfus Corporation and Tocqueville Asset Management. Greg has 26 years of investment experience. He has an MBA from Monmouth University and a BA from Catholic University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

