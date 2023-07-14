Greg is a Co-Lead portfolio manager on the Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) Fundamental Equity team focused on the US Small and Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies, in which he has broad research responsibilities and oversees portfolio construction and investment research. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he spent over 11 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was a portfolio manager focused on small cap growth as well as a technology-focused strategy, in addition to having responsibility for the technology sector across several additional funds. He was previously a senior technology analyst for the small and mid cap team at Jennison Associates and prior to that, he was a small cap portfolio manager and technology analyst at The Guardian Park Avenue Funds. He also was a technology analyst at the Dreyfus Corporation and Tocqueville Asset Management. Greg has 26 years of investment experience. He has an MBA from Monmouth University and a BA from Catholic University.