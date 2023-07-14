Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Quantitative U.S. Long/Short Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
GTAPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.41 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Adv (GTAPX) Primary Inst (GTLSX)
GTAPX (Mutual Fund)

Quantitative U.S. Long/Short Equity Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.41 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Adv (GTAPX) Primary Inst (GTLSX)
GTAPX (Mutual Fund)

Quantitative U.S. Long/Short Equity Portfolio

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.41 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Adv (GTAPX) Primary Inst (GTLSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Quantitative U.S. Long/Short Equity Portfolio

GTAPX | Fund

$14.41

$65.7 M

3.11%

$0.45

2.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

6.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

Net Assets

$65.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 115.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Quantitative U.S. Long/Short Equity Portfolio

GTAPX | Fund

$14.41

$65.7 M

3.11%

$0.45

2.88%

GTAPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Quantitative U.S. Long/Short Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Glenmede
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Sullivan

Fund Description

Using quantitative analysis, under normal market circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in long and short positions with respect to equity securities, such as common stocks, of public companies tied economically to the U.S. The Advisor considers a company to be tied economically to the U.S. if the company: 1) is organized under the laws of the U.S., 2) maintains its principal place of business in the U.S., 3) is traded principally in the U.S. or 4) at the time of purchase, is included in a U.S. equity index managed by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or FTSE Russell (“Russell”). The Portfolio will invest in companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, that are within the market capitalization range of any stock in the Russell 3000® Index. That capitalization range was $257.1 million to $2,172.9 billion as of May 7, 2021.
The Advisor’s selection of securities to buy, sell or borrow is based on a combination of proprietary multifactor computer models and fundamental analysis. The computer models rank securities based on certain criteria, including valuation ratios, profitability and earnings related measures, and material environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, and other models focus on risk analysis and overall portfolio characteristics. The Advisor takes long positions in securities that the models identify as undervalued and more likely to appreciate, and takes short positions in equity securities that the Advisor identifies as overvalued and more likely to depreciate. The Advisor will determine the size of each long or short position and its impact on the risk to the overall portfolio. The frequency and size of short sales will vary substantially in different periods as market opportunities change. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will generally have an operating target of 60‑140 long positions that may range from 75% to 100% of net assets and 40‑120 short positions that may range from 50% to 95% of net assets from time to time. The Portfolio may actively trade its securities to achieve its principal investment strategies.
Read More

GTAPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -14.1% 30.8% 67.04%
1 Yr 6.9% -16.2% 40.2% 27.93%
3 Yr 9.2%* -21.9% 28.2% 12.80%
5 Yr 2.1%* -14.3% 15.5% 26.67%
10 Yr 3.4%* -8.3% 5.6% 13.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.2% -54.0% 17.4% 10.40%
2021 8.5% -22.5% 24.1% 17.37%
2020 -1.8% -19.4% 24.1% 84.47%
2019 0.6% -5.5% 12.9% 82.24%
2018 -1.8% -14.0% 2.4% 48.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -33.0% 30.8% 63.13%
1 Yr 6.9% -52.8% 40.2% 27.37%
3 Yr 9.2%* -21.5% 28.2% 14.81%
5 Yr 2.1%* -14.1% 16.6% 29.45%
10 Yr 3.4%* -7.9% 6.4% 25.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTAPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.2% -54.0% 17.4% 10.98%
2021 8.5% -22.5% 24.1% 17.37%
2020 -1.8% -19.4% 24.1% 84.47%
2019 0.6% -5.5% 12.9% 82.24%
2018 -1.8% -14.0% 2.4% 58.50%

NAV & Total Return History

GTAPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GTAPX Category Low Category High GTAPX % Rank
Net Assets 65.7 M 818 K 5.18 B 64.25%
Number of Holdings 152 3 2670 40.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.03 M -175 M 1.1 B 71.93%
Weighting of Top 10 19.36% 1.5% 100.0% 83.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Activision Blizzard Inc 2.37%
  2. Cree Inc 2.32%
  3. Teradyne Inc 2.27%
  4. Amdocs Ltd 2.24%
  5. D.R. Horton Inc 2.22%
  6. International Game Technology PLC 2.19%
  7. ABM Industries Inc 2.19%
  8. Regal Beloit Corp 2.17%
  9. East West Bancorp Inc 2.15%
  10. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc 2.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GTAPX % Rank
Cash 		71.15% -67.46% 106.99% 16.96%
Stocks 		28.85% -2.90% 119.13% 80.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 79.53%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 77.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 77.65%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 77.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTAPX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.47% 0.00% 83.83% 28.67%
Technology 		16.27% 0.00% 43.24% 64.67%
Industrials 		13.74% 0.00% 31.93% 21.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.81% 0.00% 88.83% 44.67%
Real Estate 		7.60% 0.00% 10.93% 2.67%
Healthcare 		7.44% 0.00% 100.00% 84.67%
Basic Materials 		7.28% 0.00% 28.58% 9.33%
Communication Services 		6.36% 0.00% 32.32% 60.00%
Consumer Defense 		6.22% 0.00% 33.38% 48.67%
Utilities 		2.74% 0.00% 21.71% 38.67%
Energy 		2.08% 0.00% 32.57% 73.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTAPX % Rank
US 		25.87% -24.26% 116.70% 79.53%
Non US 		2.98% -43.01% 95.82% 48.54%

GTAPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GTAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.88% 0.44% 13.51% 22.41%
Management Fee 1.20% 0.00% 2.50% 46.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.03% 1.54% 84.78%

Sales Fees

GTAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GTAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GTAPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 115.00% 0.00% 479.00% 47.14%

GTAPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GTAPX Category Low Category High GTAPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.11% 0.00% 9.34% 83.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GTAPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GTAPX Category Low Category High GTAPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.78% -3.33% 2.16% 48.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GTAPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GTAPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2006

15.68

15.7%

Paul T. Sullivan, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for Glenmede Investment Management LP. His principal responsibilities include managing the Quantitative U.S. Large Cap Core and Quantitative U.S. Large Cap Growth mutual funds, managing separate accounts for institutional clients, and running and maintaining the Company's quantitative stock selection models. Mr. Sullivan joined the affiliate, The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. (GTC) in 1994. Prior to joining GTC, Mr. Sullivan was with SEI Investments where he was a supervisor in the Mutual Fund Accounting Department. A holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Mr. Sullivan received an M.B.A. from St. Joseph's University and a B.S. in Business Administration from Bloomsburg University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the CFA Institute.

Vladimir de Vassal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2006

15.68

15.7%

Vladimir de Vassal, CFA, is Director of Quantitative Research for Glenmede Investment Management LP. He provides proprietary research and analytical support to domestic institutional funds, private equity, The Pew Charitable Trusts and high net worth clients of the affiliate, The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. (GTC). Mr. de Vassal and his team manage several quantitatively oriented equity strategies, including eight mutual funds, socially responsible and long/short strategies. Mr. de Vassal joined the affiliate, The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. (GTC) in in 1998 after serving as Vice President and Director of Quantitative Analysis at CoreStates Investment Advisors. Previously, he was Vice President of Interest Rate Risk Reporting/Analysis, at CoreStates Financial Corp. Graduating with highest honors from Drexel University in 1982, Mr. de Vassal received a B.S. with dual majors in Finance and Accounting. At that time, he was given the Outstanding Student in Accounting and Finance Award. He received an M.B.A. from Drexel University in 1987, with concentration in Investment Management. In 1992, he earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is the fifth recipient to be awarded the Lipper Award for Excellence in Fund Management, a designation which recognizes outstanding managers who have delivered consistently strong risk-adjusted returns to their investors and, in the opinion of Lipper’s research analysts, represent the best of the funds industry. Val is also a three-time winner of the Philadelphia Prize awarded by the Financial Analysts of Philadelphia for articles addressing investment insight. In addition, Mr. de Vassal has published extensively in periodicals such as Barron's, The Journal of Wealth Management, The Journal of Portfolio Management, Worth and The Journal of Fixed Income. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences and universities, including the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Penn State and Drexel. Mr. de Vassal is a member of the CFA Institute.

Alexander Atanasiu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Alexander R. Atanasiu, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM). Mr. Atanasiu’s responsibilities include Glenmede’s proprietary stock ranking screening tools, multi-factor stock optimizations, leading indicator analysis, and development of quantitative analytical tools for analysts and portfolio managers. He also provides support for the management of several Glenmede quantitatively-based equity strategies, including long/short funds. Mr. Atanasiu joined Glenmede in 2005. He holds dual degrees in engineering and physics from Swarthmore College and received his M.B.A. with distinction from New York University’s Stern School of Business, with concentrations in quantitative finance and business analytics. He received the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 2009. In addition to his research, analytical and investment experience, Mr. Atanasiu is an accomplished cellist. He has appeared as a soloist with orchestras in Europe and received first prize for cello at the 2000 Anemos International Competition in Rome.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×