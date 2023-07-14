Using quantitative analysis, under normal market circumstances, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in long and short positions with respect to equity securities, such as common stocks, of public companies tied economically to the U.S. The Advisor considers a company to be tied economically to the U.S. if the company: 1) is organized under the laws of the U.S., 2) maintains its principal place of business in the U.S., 3) is traded principally in the U.S. or 4) at the time of purchase, is included in a U.S. equity index managed by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) or FTSE Russell (“Russell”). The Portfolio will invest in companies with market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, that are within the market capitalization range of any stock in the Russell 3000® Index. That capitalization range was $257.1 million to $2,172.9 billion as of May 7, 2021.

The Advisor’s selection of securities to buy, sell or borrow is based on a combination of proprietary multifactor computer models and fundamental analysis. The computer models rank securities based on certain criteria, including valuation ratios, profitability and earnings related measures, and material environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria, and other models focus on risk analysis and overall portfolio characteristics. The Advisor takes long positions in securities that the models identify as undervalued and more likely to appreciate, and takes short positions in equity securities that the Advisor identifies as overvalued and more likely to depreciate. The Advisor will determine the size of each long or short position and its impact on the risk to the overall portfolio. The frequency and size of short sales will vary substantially in different periods as market opportunities change. Under normal circumstances, the Portfolio will generally have an operating target of 60‑140 long positions that may range from 75% to 100% of net assets and 40‑120 short positions that may range from 50% to 95% of net assets from time to time. The Portfolio may actively trade its securities to achieve its principal investment strategies.