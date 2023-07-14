Home
Quantitative U.S. Long/Short Equity Portfolio

mutual fund
GTLSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.49 +0.01 +0.07%
primary theme
Long-Short Equity
share class
Adv (GTAPX) Primary Inst (GTLSX)
Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

7.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$65.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 115.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GTLSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Quantitative U.S. Long/Short Equity Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Glenmede
  • Inception Date
    Feb 14, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vladimir de Vassal

Fund Description

GTLSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -14.1% 30.8% 68.16%
1 Yr 7.0% -16.2% 40.2% 26.82%
3 Yr 9.4%* -21.9% 28.2% 12.20%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 15.5% 73.65%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% 55.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.4% -54.0% 17.4% 9.83%
2021 8.6% -22.5% 24.1% 16.77%
2020 -1.7% -19.4% 24.1% 83.23%
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -33.0% 30.8% 64.25%
1 Yr 7.0% -52.8% 40.2% 26.26%
3 Yr 9.4%* -21.5% 28.2% 14.20%
5 Yr N/A* -14.1% 16.6% 70.06%
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% 55.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.4% -54.0% 17.4% 10.40%
2021 8.6% -22.5% 24.1% 16.77%
2020 -1.7% -19.4% 24.1% 83.23%
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GTLSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GTLSX Category Low Category High GTLSX % Rank
Net Assets 65.7 M 818 K 5.18 B 64.80%
Number of Holdings 152 3 2670 41.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.03 M -175 M 1.1 B 72.51%
Weighting of Top 10 19.36% 1.5% 100.0% 84.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Activision Blizzard Inc 2.37%
  2. Cree Inc 2.32%
  3. Teradyne Inc 2.27%
  4. Amdocs Ltd 2.24%
  5. D.R. Horton Inc 2.22%
  6. International Game Technology PLC 2.19%
  7. ABM Industries Inc 2.19%
  8. Regal Beloit Corp 2.17%
  9. East West Bancorp Inc 2.15%
  10. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc 2.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GTLSX % Rank
Cash 		71.15% -67.46% 106.99% 17.54%
Stocks 		28.85% -2.90% 119.13% 81.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 80.70%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 78.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 78.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 78.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTLSX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.47% 0.00% 83.83% 29.33%
Technology 		16.27% 0.00% 43.24% 65.33%
Industrials 		13.74% 0.00% 31.93% 22.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.81% 0.00% 88.83% 45.33%
Real Estate 		7.60% 0.00% 10.93% 3.33%
Healthcare 		7.44% 0.00% 100.00% 85.33%
Basic Materials 		7.28% 0.00% 28.58% 10.00%
Communication Services 		6.36% 0.00% 32.32% 60.67%
Consumer Defense 		6.22% 0.00% 33.38% 49.33%
Utilities 		2.74% 0.00% 21.71% 39.33%
Energy 		2.08% 0.00% 32.57% 74.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTLSX % Rank
US 		25.87% -24.26% 116.70% 80.12%
Non US 		2.98% -43.01% 95.82% 49.12%

GTLSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GTLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.88% 0.44% 13.51% 7.47%
Management Fee 1.20% 0.00% 2.50% 46.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.03% 1.54% 86.96%

Sales Fees

GTLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GTLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GTLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 115.00% 0.00% 479.00% 47.86%

GTLSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GTLSX Category Low Category High GTLSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.29% 0.00% 9.34% 84.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GTLSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GTLSX Category Low Category High GTLSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.27% -3.33% 2.16% 29.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GTLSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GTLSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vladimir de Vassal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2006

15.68

15.7%

Vladimir de Vassal, CFA, is Director of Quantitative Research for Glenmede Investment Management LP. He provides proprietary research and analytical support to domestic institutional funds, private equity, The Pew Charitable Trusts and high net worth clients of the affiliate, The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. (GTC). Mr. de Vassal and his team manage several quantitatively oriented equity strategies, including eight mutual funds, socially responsible and long/short strategies. Mr. de Vassal joined the affiliate, The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. (GTC) in in 1998 after serving as Vice President and Director of Quantitative Analysis at CoreStates Investment Advisors. Previously, he was Vice President of Interest Rate Risk Reporting/Analysis, at CoreStates Financial Corp. Graduating with highest honors from Drexel University in 1982, Mr. de Vassal received a B.S. with dual majors in Finance and Accounting. At that time, he was given the Outstanding Student in Accounting and Finance Award. He received an M.B.A. from Drexel University in 1987, with concentration in Investment Management. In 1992, he earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He is the fifth recipient to be awarded the Lipper Award for Excellence in Fund Management, a designation which recognizes outstanding managers who have delivered consistently strong risk-adjusted returns to their investors and, in the opinion of Lipper’s research analysts, represent the best of the funds industry. Val is also a three-time winner of the Philadelphia Prize awarded by the Financial Analysts of Philadelphia for articles addressing investment insight. In addition, Mr. de Vassal has published extensively in periodicals such as Barron's, The Journal of Wealth Management, The Journal of Portfolio Management, Worth and The Journal of Fixed Income. He is a frequent speaker at investment conferences and universities, including the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Penn State and Drexel. Mr. de Vassal is a member of the CFA Institute.

Paul Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2006

15.68

15.7%

Paul T. Sullivan, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for Glenmede Investment Management LP. His principal responsibilities include managing the Quantitative U.S. Large Cap Core and Quantitative U.S. Large Cap Growth mutual funds, managing separate accounts for institutional clients, and running and maintaining the Company's quantitative stock selection models. Mr. Sullivan joined the affiliate, The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. (GTC) in 1994. Prior to joining GTC, Mr. Sullivan was with SEI Investments where he was a supervisor in the Mutual Fund Accounting Department. A holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Mr. Sullivan received an M.B.A. from St. Joseph's University and a B.S. in Business Administration from Bloomsburg University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and the CFA Institute.

Alexander Atanasiu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Alexander R. Atanasiu, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM). Mr. Atanasiu’s responsibilities include Glenmede’s proprietary stock ranking screening tools, multi-factor stock optimizations, leading indicator analysis, and development of quantitative analytical tools for analysts and portfolio managers. He also provides support for the management of several Glenmede quantitatively-based equity strategies, including long/short funds. Mr. Atanasiu joined Glenmede in 2005. He holds dual degrees in engineering and physics from Swarthmore College and received his M.B.A. with distinction from New York University’s Stern School of Business, with concentrations in quantitative finance and business analytics. He received the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 2009. In addition to his research, analytical and investment experience, Mr. Atanasiu is an accomplished cellist. He has appeared as a soloist with orchestras in Europe and received first prize for cello at the 2000 Anemos International Competition in Rome.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

