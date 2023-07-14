Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GMO International Equity Allocation Fund

GSXMX | Fund

$27.31

$553 M

1.65%

$0.45

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

13.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$553 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GMO International Equity Allocation Fund

GSXMX | Fund

$27.31

$553 M

1.65%

$0.45

0.02%

GSXMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 5.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GMO International Equity Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GMO
  • Inception Date
    Aug 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ben Inker

Fund Description

The Fund is a fund of funds and invests primarily in equities traded in non-U.S. markets (including emerging markets) through its investment in other series of GMO Trust, including International Equity Fund, Emerging Markets Fund and Japan Value Creation Fund (collectively, the “underlying GMO Funds”) (see “Additional Information About the Funds’ Investment Strategies, Risks, and Expenses — Asset Allocation Funds”). The Fund also may invest directly in securities (including other underlying funds) and derivatives.
GMO uses its quantitative multi-year forecasts of returns among asset classes, together with its assessment of the relative risks of such asset classes, to determine the Fund’s allocations to particular underlying GMO Funds. An important component of those forecasts is GMO’s expectation that valuations ultimately revert to their fundamental fair (or intrinsic) value. GMO changes the Fund’s holdings of the underlying
GMO Funds in response to changes in GMO’s investment outlook and its assessment of market valuations and may use redemptions or purchases of Fund shares to rebalance the Fund’s investments. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests (including through its investment in the underlying GMO Funds) at least 80% of its assets in equities (see “Name Policies”).
The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.
The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.
GSXMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -0.2% 22.0% 65.87%
1 Yr 13.2% -23.7% 32.5% 80.24%
3 Yr -0.7%* -4.7% 20.6% 97.76%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 9.6% 91.67%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 9.9% 89.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -27.8% 166.1% 98.17%
2021 0.9% -42.2% 28.2% 89.47%
2020 0.9% -7.3% 5.5% 25.89%
2019 N/A 1.1% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -9.7% 22.0% 63.17%
1 Yr 13.2% -23.7% 56.0% 72.54%
3 Yr -0.7%* -4.7% 22.3% 97.77%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 12.4% 89.21%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.2% 87.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSXMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -27.8% 166.1% 98.17%
2021 0.9% -42.2% 28.2% 89.47%
2020 0.9% -7.3% 5.5% 26.21%
2019 N/A 1.1% 7.1% N/A
2018 N/A -8.1% -1.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GSXMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSXMX Category Low Category High GSXMX % Rank
Net Assets 553 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 46.27%
Number of Holdings 8 2 3900 99.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 711 M 530 K 13.7 B 16.67%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 7.3% 99.9% 1.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GMO International Equity IV 60.71%
  2. GMO Emerging Markets VI 27.79%
  3. GMO Emerging Markets ex-China VI 7.27%
  4. GMO-Usonian Japan Value Creation VI 4.22%
  5. State Street Instl Treasury MMkt Invsmt 0.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSXMX % Rank
Stocks 		94.77% 75.03% 100.46% 90.77%
Other 		6.11% -2.35% 6.11% 0.60%
Bonds 		2.87% 0.00% 31.71% 4.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.54% 0.00% 1.34% 0.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 90.18%
Cash 		-4.29% -31.92% 11.89% 99.11%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSXMX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.60% 0.00% 42.76% 70.57%
Industrials 		17.26% 1.03% 36.79% 18.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.92% 0.00% 27.46% 20.72%
Technology 		11.78% 0.00% 24.16% 15.62%
Basic Materials 		10.23% 0.00% 30.76% 30.03%
Healthcare 		9.52% 0.00% 23.28% 60.06%
Consumer Defense 		8.78% 0.00% 31.84% 48.05%
Communication Services 		6.84% 0.00% 23.78% 51.65%
Utilities 		1.47% 0.00% 27.46% 80.78%
Energy 		1.33% 0.00% 26.59% 88.59%
Real Estate 		1.26% 0.00% 17.64% 62.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSXMX % Rank
Non US 		93.88% 71.47% 100.46% 75.30%
US 		0.89% 0.00% 15.02% 61.61%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSXMX % Rank
Government 		59.77% 0.00% 93.56% 2.81%
Cash & Equivalents 		28.56% 0.00% 100.00% 90.43%
Corporate 		11.15% 0.00% 91.99% 1.25%
Derivative 		0.52% -0.28% 98.17% 19.14%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 20.93% 89.69%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 89.69%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSXMX % Rank
US 		2.87% 0.00% 29.81% 4.17%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 90.18%

GSXMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% 0.01% 21.16% 99.70%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 2.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

GSXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

GSXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSXMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 2.00% 158.16% 10.10%

GSXMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSXMX Category Low Category High GSXMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.65% 0.00% 8.48% 95.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSXMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSXMX Category Low Category High GSXMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.20% 0.18% 7.85% 3.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSXMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GSXMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ben Inker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 11, 1996

25.65

25.7%

Mr. Inker, Co-Heads of the Division, is the director of asset allocation. Mr. Inker has been responsible for overseeing the portfolio management of GMO's asset allocation portfolios since 1996. Mr. Inker joined Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC in 1992 following the completion of his B.A. in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.

John Thorndike

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2019

2.92

2.9%

John Thorndike joined TAS in 2004. Prior to joining TAS, Mr. Thorndike was an analyst in the investment office of Bowdoin College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

