Mr. Inker, Co-Heads of the Division, is the director of asset allocation. Mr. Inker has been responsible for overseeing the portfolio management of GMO's asset allocation portfolios since 1996. Mr. Inker joined Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC in 1992 following the completion of his B.A. in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.