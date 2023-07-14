Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
0.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$90.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
10.3%
Expense Ratio 0.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 139.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GSNCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|20.25%
|1 Yr
|0.2%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|33.52%
|3 Yr
|-4.9%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|81.42%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|GSNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSNCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|90.9 M
|100
|124 B
|85.31%
|Number of Holdings
|535
|2
|8175
|49.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.5 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|85.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.32%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|88.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSNCX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.87%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|32.12%
|Cash
|4.25%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|64.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.47%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|33.28%
|Stocks
|0.41%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|39.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|67.44%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|53.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSNCX % Rank
|Energy
|68.41%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.88%
|Real Estate
|31.59%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.91%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.13%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|54.24%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.07%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|55.01%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|69.67%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.18%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|57.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|63.75%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSNCX % Rank
|US
|0.32%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|35.76%
|Non US
|0.09%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|25.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSNCX % Rank
|Corporate
|63.54%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|19.85%
|Derivative
|14.99%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|18.51%
|Government
|13.21%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|45.11%
|Securitized
|4.53%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|75.33%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.72%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|75.07%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|56.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSNCX % Rank
|US
|54.92%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|67.44%
|Non US
|37.95%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|14.83%
|GSNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.98%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|60.59%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|32.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|GSNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GSNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|139.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|80.55%
|GSNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSNCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|29.78%
|GSNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GSNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSNCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.47%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|30.92%
|GSNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2019
2.49
2.5%
Mr. Shah is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, Global Head of Corporate Credit and Head of the Cross-Sector Strategy within Fixed Income. Mr. Shah joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2018. Mr. Shah was previously at AllianceBernstein from 2010 to 2018, where he was most recently the Head of Fixed Income and Chief Investment Officer of Global Credit. Prior to AB, he was a managing director and head of Global Credit Strategy at Barclays Capital (2008-2010). From 2003 to 2008, Shah was the head of Credit Strategy at Lehman Brothers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 03, 2019
2.49
2.5%
Ron is a portfolio manager in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), responsible for core, long duration and other multi-sector fixed income strategies. He joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in 2010. Prior to joining the firm, Ron worked for 16 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was a managing director responsible for the management and distribution of a broad range of fixed income products. Before that, he worked at MetLife for seven years as a trader and portfolio manager. Ron earned a BBA in Accounting from The George Washington University and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 29, 2020
1.84
1.8%
Mr. Thombre is a portfolio manager specializing in multi-sector credit, high yield, bank loan, and emerging market corporate debt. He joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
