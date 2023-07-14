Ron is a portfolio manager in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), responsible for core, long duration and other multi-sector fixed income strategies. He joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in 2010. Prior to joining the firm, Ron worked for 16 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was a managing director responsible for the management and distribution of a broad range of fixed income products. Before that, he worked at MetLife for seven years as a trader and portfolio manager. Ron earned a BBA in Accounting from The George Washington University and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.