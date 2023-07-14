Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Goldman Sachs Income Fund

mutual fund
GSCMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.62 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inv (GSCMX) Primary Retirement (GSCNX) C (GSCJX) Inst (GSNCX) A (GSCHX) Retirement (GSCRX) Other (GSCUX)
GSCMX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.62 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inv (GSCMX) Primary Retirement (GSCNX) C (GSCJX) Inst (GSNCX) A (GSCHX) Retirement (GSCRX) Other (GSCUX)
GSCMX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.62 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inv (GSCMX) Primary Retirement (GSCNX) C (GSCJX) Inst (GSNCX) A (GSCHX) Retirement (GSCRX) Other (GSCUX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Income Fund

GSCMX | Fund

$8.62

$90.9 M

0.00%

1.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$90.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 139.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Income Fund

GSCMX | Fund

$8.62

$90.9 M

0.00%

1.05%

GSCMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ron Arons

Fund Description

GSCMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -7.2% 18.1% 20.11%
1 Yr 0.2% -18.7% 21.2% 33.38%
3 Yr -4.9%* -23.6% 52.8% 81.26%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -31.8% 18.4% 87.90%
2021 -1.5% -14.3% 15.8% 74.85%
2020 1.6% -20.2% 60.6% 19.10%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -11.7% 18.1% 19.27%
1 Yr 0.2% -18.7% 38.5% 32.21%
3 Yr -4.9%* -23.6% 52.8% 81.23%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 30.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -31.8% 18.4% 87.90%
2021 -1.5% -14.3% 15.8% 74.70%
2020 1.6% -20.2% 60.6% 19.10%
2019 N/A -10.2% 3.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 1.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GSCMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSCMX Category Low Category High GSCMX % Rank
Net Assets 90.9 M 100 124 B 85.01%
Number of Holdings 535 2 8175 49.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.5 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 85.47%
Weighting of Top 10 10.32% 4.3% 105.0% 88.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 4.72%
  2. Government National Mortgage Association 2% 3.95%
  3. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 2.61%
  4. Government National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.44%
  5. Government National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.01%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 1.99%
  7. Government National Mortgage Association 2% 1.59%
  8. Government National Mortgage Association 2% 1.58%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 2.375% 1.30%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 1.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSCMX % Rank
Bonds 		92.87% -150.81% 180.51% 31.83%
Cash 		4.25% -261.12% 258.91% 63.95%
Convertible Bonds 		2.47% 0.00% 33.50% 32.99%
Stocks 		0.41% -38.22% 261.12% 39.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 67.15%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 53.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSCMX % Rank
Energy 		68.41% 0.00% 100.00% 22.37%
Real Estate 		31.59% 0.00% 100.00% 5.40%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 58.61%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 53.73%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 65.55%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 54.50%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 69.15%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 60.67%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 57.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 63.24%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 57.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSCMX % Rank
US 		0.32% -40.06% 261.12% 35.47%
Non US 		0.09% -0.10% 18.33% 25.29%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSCMX % Rank
Corporate 		63.54% 0.00% 97.25% 19.56%
Derivative 		14.99% -0.52% 72.98% 18.22%
Government 		13.21% 0.00% 99.43% 44.82%
Securitized 		4.53% 0.00% 99.65% 75.04%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.72% 0.00% 100.00% 74.78%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 56.06%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSCMX % Rank
US 		54.92% -151.11% 194.51% 67.15%
Non US 		37.95% -136.75% 104.82% 14.53%

GSCMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.01% 26.65% 55.70%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.29% 32.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

GSCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GSCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 139.00% 0.00% 632.00% 80.20%

GSCMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSCMX Category Low Category High GSCMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 31.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSCMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSCMX Category Low Category High GSCMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.46% -1.55% 11.51% 31.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSCMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

GSCMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ron Arons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2019

2.49

2.5%

Ron is a portfolio manager in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), responsible for core, long duration and other multi-sector fixed income strategies. He joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in 2010. Prior to joining the firm, Ron worked for 16 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was a managing director responsible for the management and distribution of a broad range of fixed income products. Before that, he worked at MetLife for seven years as a trader and portfolio manager. Ron earned a BBA in Accounting from The George Washington University and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Ashish Shah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 03, 2019

2.49

2.5%

Mr. Shah is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, Global Head of Corporate Credit and Head of the Cross-Sector Strategy within Fixed Income. Mr. Shah joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2018. Mr. Shah was previously at AllianceBernstein from 2010 to 2018, where he was most recently the Head of Fixed Income and Chief Investment Officer of Global Credit. Prior to AB, he was a managing director and head of Global Credit Strategy at Barclays Capital (2008-2010). From 2003 to 2008, Shah was the head of Credit Strategy at Lehman Brothers.

Aakash Thombre

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2020

1.84

1.8%

Mr. Thombre is a portfolio manager specializing in multi-sector credit, high yield, bank loan, and emerging market corporate debt. He joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×