Ms. Gorton is a Portfolio Manager and Managing Director in the Alternative Investments & Manager Selection (AIMS) Group, based in New York. She is a member of the Hedge Funds and Public Markets Investment Committee. Previously, she worked in equity research covering gaming, lodging, and leisure. Prior to that, she worked in equity research in a group covering real estate from 2001 to 2002. She joined Goldman Sachs in 2001 as an Analyst and was named Managing Director in 2012.