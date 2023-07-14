Home
Trending ETFs

Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Alternatives Fund

mutual fund
GIMMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.28 -0.01 -0.09%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (GIMMX) Primary Retirement (GRMMX) A (GMAMX) C (GMCMX) Inst (GSMMX) Retirement (GMMFX) Other (GMMPX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.3%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$159 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 269.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GIMMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Alternatives Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Betsy Gorton

Fund Description

GIMMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -73.0% 19.4% 65.95%
1 Yr 0.0% -9.1% 86.9% 50.18%
3 Yr 1.8%* -9.5% 16.2% 50.20%
5 Yr 2.2%* -4.9% 14.4% 65.02%
10 Yr 1.2%* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -22.7% 305.1% 15.93%
2021 3.0% -9.8% 27.3% 33.06%
2020 2.1% -20.8% 10.9% 16.89%
2019 1.6% -12.4% 29.4% 84.65%
2018 -0.7% -10.5% 15.8% 33.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GIMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.3% -73.0% 19.4% 65.95%
1 Yr 0.0% -13.4% 86.9% 46.18%
3 Yr 1.8%* -9.5% 16.2% 45.38%
5 Yr 2.2%* -5.3% 14.4% 60.09%
10 Yr 1.6%* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GIMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -22.7% 305.1% 16.30%
2021 3.0% -9.8% 27.3% 33.47%
2020 2.1% -20.8% 10.9% 23.11%
2019 1.6% -8.4% 29.4% 91.58%
2018 -0.7% -10.2% 18.0% 26.18%

NAV & Total Return History

GIMMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GIMMX Category Low Category High GIMMX % Rank
Net Assets 159 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 55.72%
Number of Holdings 237 4 4478 24.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 73.6 M -398 M 2.55 B 43.82%
Weighting of Top 10 55.06% 13.1% 100.0% 64.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 38.75%
  2. Cayman Commodity Mma Iv Ltd 3.43%
  3. Cayman Commodity Mma Iv Ltd 3.43%
  4. Cayman Commodity Mma Iv Ltd 3.43%
  5. Cayman Commodity Mma Iv Ltd 3.43%
  6. Cayman Commodity Mma Iv Ltd 3.43%
  7. Cayman Commodity Mma Iv Ltd 3.43%
  8. Cayman Commodity Mma Iv Ltd 3.43%
  9. Cayman Commodity Mma Iv Ltd 3.43%
  10. Cayman Commodity Mma Iv Ltd 3.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GIMMX % Rank
Stocks 		49.77% -3.75% 97.95% 34.98%
Cash 		46.77% -6278.21% 410.43% 36.04%
Other 		3.43% -21.53% 148.54% 49.82%
Bonds 		0.02% -326.45% 6347.80% 46.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 46.97% 18.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 87.92% 50.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIMMX % Rank
Technology 		14.89% 0.00% 39.58% 7.09%
Energy 		12.89% 0.00% 100.00% 97.64%
Industrials 		12.29% 0.00% 21.45% 70.87%
Basic Materials 		11.55% 0.00% 27.46% 80.71%
Financial Services 		11.34% 0.00% 59.28% 72.83%
Healthcare 		10.26% 0.00% 45.63% 27.95%
Real Estate 		8.49% 0.00% 51.26% 79.53%
Communication Services 		5.95% 0.00% 21.78% 13.39%
Consumer Defense 		5.26% 0.00% 13.62% 54.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.07% 0.00% 29.09% 27.56%
Utilities 		2.01% 0.00% 9.23% 16.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIMMX % Rank
US 		28.14% -8.85% 91.88% 48.41%
Non US 		21.63% -19.62% 42.11% 19.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIMMX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		99.95% 0.27% 100.00% 27.21%
Securitized 		0.05% 0.00% 56.83% 10.95%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 88.81% 95.41%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 87.73% 37.46%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 27.33% 86.57%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 84.29% 75.27%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GIMMX % Rank
US 		0.02% -126.19% 6311.18% 41.34%
Non US 		0.00% -382.37% 121.02% 50.53%

GIMMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GIMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.10% 0.29% 31.15% 8.99%
Management Fee 1.90% 0.00% 2.50% 96.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

GIMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GIMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GIMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 269.00% 0.00% 491.00% 73.79%

GIMMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GIMMX Category Low Category High GIMMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.42% 0.00% 4.56% 83.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GIMMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GIMMX Category Low Category High GIMMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.38% -2.51% 6.83% 65.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GIMMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GIMMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Betsy Gorton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2015

7.09

7.1%

Ms. Gorton is a Portfolio Manager and Managing Director in the Alternative Investments & Manager Selection (AIMS) Group, based in New York. She is a member of the Hedge Funds and Public Markets Investment Committee. Previously, she worked in equity research covering gaming, lodging, and leisure. Prior to that, she worked in equity research in a group covering real estate from 2001 to 2002. She joined Goldman Sachs in 2001 as an Analyst and was named Managing Director in 2012.

Jennifer Stack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Ms. Stack is a Managing Director in the AIMS Group. Prior to joining the firm in 2020, she was an investment professional at GCM Grosvenor.

Peter Seok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Mr. Seok is a Vice President in the AIMS Group. He joined the firm in 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

