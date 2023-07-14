Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-0.3%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$159 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.1%
Expense Ratio 3.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 269.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GIMMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|65.95%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|50.18%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|50.20%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|65.02%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-5.1%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|15.93%
|2021
|3.0%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|33.06%
|2020
|2.1%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|16.89%
|2019
|1.6%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|84.65%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|33.51%
|YTD
|-0.3%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|65.95%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|46.18%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|45.38%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|60.09%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-5.1%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|16.30%
|2021
|3.0%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|33.47%
|2020
|2.1%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|23.11%
|2019
|1.6%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|91.58%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|26.18%
|GIMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIMMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|159 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|55.72%
|Number of Holdings
|237
|4
|4478
|24.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|73.6 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|43.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.06%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|64.22%
|Stocks
|49.77%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|34.98%
|Cash
|46.77%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|36.04%
|Other
|3.43%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|49.82%
|Bonds
|0.02%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|46.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|18.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|50.18%
|Technology
|14.89%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|7.09%
|Energy
|12.89%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.64%
|Industrials
|12.29%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|70.87%
|Basic Materials
|11.55%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|80.71%
|Financial Services
|11.34%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|72.83%
|Healthcare
|10.26%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|27.95%
|Real Estate
|8.49%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|79.53%
|Communication Services
|5.95%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|13.39%
|Consumer Defense
|5.26%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|54.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.07%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|27.56%
|Utilities
|2.01%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|16.93%
|US
|28.14%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|48.41%
|Non US
|21.63%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|19.08%
|Cash & Equivalents
|99.95%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|27.21%
|Securitized
|0.05%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|10.95%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|95.41%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|37.46%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|86.57%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|75.27%
|US
|0.02%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|41.34%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|50.53%
|Expense Ratio
|3.10%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|8.99%
|Management Fee
|1.90%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|96.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|269.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|73.79%
|GIMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIMMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.42%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|83.75%
|GIMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GIMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GIMMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.38%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|65.47%
|GIMMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2015
7.09
7.1%
Ms. Gorton is a Portfolio Manager and Managing Director in the Alternative Investments & Manager Selection (AIMS) Group, based in New York. She is a member of the Hedge Funds and Public Markets Investment Committee. Previously, she worked in equity research covering gaming, lodging, and leisure. Prior to that, she worked in equity research in a group covering real estate from 2001 to 2002. She joined Goldman Sachs in 2001 as an Analyst and was named Managing Director in 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Ms. Stack is a Managing Director in the AIMS Group. Prior to joining the firm in 2020, she was an investment professional at GCM Grosvenor.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Mr. Seok is a Vice President in the AIMS Group. He joined the firm in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
