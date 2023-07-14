Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.6%
1 yr return
4.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
Net Assets
$3.93 B
Holdings in Top 10
69.3%
Expense Ratio 0.77%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 60.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GSLPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-12.3%
|53.7%
|83.06%
|1 Yr
|4.0%
|-18.8%
|40.4%
|26.86%
|3 Yr
|1.4%*
|-18.0%
|15.9%
|29.54%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-13.4%
|10.3%
|12.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GSLPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|0.0%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|1.67%
|2021
|3.1%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|33.89%
|2020
|0.0%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|84.44%
|2019
|0.9%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|87.21%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|N/A
|GSLPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSLPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.93 B
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|6.20%
|Number of Holdings
|234
|2
|3255
|15.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.18 B
|349 K
|12.1 B
|11.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|69.29%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|55.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSLPX % Rank
|Cash
|76.70%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|2.89%
|Other
|11.08%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|16.94%
|Stocks
|8.92%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|84.30%
|Bonds
|3.29%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|76.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|47.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|67.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSLPX % Rank
|Energy
|60.37%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|3.41%
|Healthcare
|38.63%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|0.49%
|Utilities
|0.77%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|80.00%
|Industrials
|0.10%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|94.15%
|Consumer Defense
|0.10%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|91.22%
|Communication Services
|0.02%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|85.85%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|91.71%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|90.73%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|92.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|97.56%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|93.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSLPX % Rank
|US
|8.28%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|82.23%
|Non US
|0.64%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|70.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSLPX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|94.89%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|20.66%
|Corporate
|3.98%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|54.13%
|Government
|0.69%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|78.51%
|Municipal
|0.40%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|7.02%
|Securitized
|0.04%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|46.69%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|42.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSLPX % Rank
|US
|3.14%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|73.55%
|Non US
|0.15%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|66.53%
|GSLPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.77%
|0.21%
|4.40%
|85.23%
|Management Fee
|0.72%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|34.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|GSLPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GSLPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSLPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|60.00%
|1.75%
|441.00%
|35.20%
|GSLPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSLPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.86%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|62.03%
|GSLPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GSLPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSLPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.08%
|-2.01%
|13.72%
|64.46%
|GSLPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.486
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2014
7.84
7.8%
Mr. Kraytman is a portfolio manager within the GPS Team. He joined the Investment Adviser as an Analyst in 1999.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
David Hale, CFA and Vice President, is a portfolio manager within the GPS Team. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2019
2.93
2.9%
Mr. Wu is a Vice President focusing on multi-asset funds and institutional portfolios within the Global Portfolio Solutions (GPS) Group in GSAM. Prior to joining GPS in 2014, Mr. Wu spent two years in the Market Risk Management Group at Goldman Sachs where he worked on risk analysis and capital efficiency projects for the Securities Division businesses.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.7
|13.0
