TTIFX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Tactical Tilt Overlay Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.77 -0.03 -0.28%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
share class
Inst (TTIFX) Primary Other (GSLPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Tactical Tilt Overlay Fund

TTIFX | Fund

$10.77

$3.93 B

0.83%

$0.09

0.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$3.93 B

Holdings in Top 10

69.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 60.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Goldman Sachs Tactical Tilt Overlay Fund

TTIFX | Fund

$10.77

$3.93 B

0.83%

$0.09

0.78%

TTIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Tactical Tilt Overlay Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sergey Kraytman

Fund Description

TTIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -12.3% 53.7% 82.64%
1 Yr 4.1% -18.8% 40.4% 26.45%
3 Yr 1.6%* -18.4% 16.1% 27.73%
5 Yr 1.9%* -13.4% 10.2% 11.61%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.1% -48.5% 15.7% 1.24%
2021 3.0% -10.0% 21.8% 34.58%
2020 0.1% -5.8% 15.2% 84.00%
2019 1.0% -2.2% 6.5% 86.76%
2018 -0.5% -6.8% 0.3% 3.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -23.0% 53.7% 81.82%
1 Yr 4.1% -18.8% 40.4% 26.03%
3 Yr 1.6%* -18.4% 16.1% 28.45%
5 Yr 1.9%* -13.4% 10.2% 11.68%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.1% -48.5% 15.7% 1.24%
2021 3.0% -10.0% 21.8% 34.17%
2020 0.1% -5.8% 15.2% 84.00%
2019 1.0% -2.2% 6.5% 86.76%
2018 -0.5% -6.8% 0.3% 4.39%

NAV & Total Return History

TTIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TTIFX Category Low Category High TTIFX % Rank
Net Assets 3.93 B 1.96 M 15.7 B 6.58%
Number of Holdings 234 2 3255 16.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.18 B 349 K 12.1 B 11.52%
Weighting of Top 10 69.29% 22.2% 100.0% 56.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 29.71%
  2. Gs Cayman Commodity Ttif Ltd 16.03%
  3. Gs Cayman Commodity Ttif Ltd 16.03%
  4. Gs Cayman Commodity Ttif Ltd 16.03%
  5. Gs Cayman Commodity Ttif Ltd 16.03%
  6. Gs Cayman Commodity Ttif Ltd 16.03%
  7. Gs Cayman Commodity Ttif Ltd 16.03%
  8. Gs Cayman Commodity Ttif Ltd 16.03%
  9. Gs Cayman Commodity Ttif Ltd 16.03%
  10. Gs Cayman Commodity Ttif Ltd 16.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TTIFX % Rank
Cash 		76.70% -65.52% 88.88% 3.29%
Other 		11.08% -72.87% 73.78% 17.28%
Stocks 		8.92% 0.00% 238.38% 84.77%
Bonds 		3.29% 0.00% 106.59% 77.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 84.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 90.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTIFX % Rank
Energy 		60.37% 0.00% 60.89% 3.88%
Healthcare 		38.63% 0.00% 38.63% 0.97%
Utilities 		0.77% 0.00% 91.12% 80.58%
Industrials 		0.10% 0.00% 23.85% 95.15%
Consumer Defense 		0.10% 0.00% 37.51% 91.75%
Communication Services 		0.02% 0.00% 21.61% 86.41%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 85.77% 99.51%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.45% 99.03%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 98.22% 99.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 25.83% 99.51%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 56.73% 99.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTIFX % Rank
US 		8.28% -1.19% 235.84% 82.72%
Non US 		0.64% -6.82% 98.11% 70.78%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTIFX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		94.89% -72.56% 100.00% 20.99%
Corporate 		3.98% 0.00% 98.28% 54.73%
Government 		0.69% 0.00% 99.78% 79.01%
Municipal 		0.40% 0.00% 19.13% 7.82%
Securitized 		0.04% 0.00% 52.99% 47.33%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 71.81% 45.68%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TTIFX % Rank
US 		3.14% -17.22% 99.80% 74.07%
Non US 		0.15% -2.67% 63.37% 67.08%

TTIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TTIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.21% 4.40% 84.45%
Management Fee 0.72% 0.00% 1.50% 34.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

TTIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TTIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TTIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 60.00% 1.75% 441.00% 35.71%

TTIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TTIFX Category Low Category High TTIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.83% 0.00% 43.31% 90.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TTIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TTIFX Category Low Category High TTIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.15% -2.01% 13.72% 67.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TTIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TTIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sergey Kraytman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Mr. Kraytman is a portfolio manager within the GPS Team. He joined the Investment Adviser as an Analyst in 1999.

David Hale

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

David Hale, CFA and Vice President, is a portfolio manager within the GPS Team. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2009.

Siwen Wu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2019

2.93

2.9%

Mr. Wu is a Vice President focusing on multi-asset funds and institutional portfolios within the Global Portfolio Solutions (GPS) Group in GSAM. Prior to joining GPS in 2014, Mr. Wu spent two years in the Market Risk Management Group at Goldman Sachs where he worked on risk analysis and capital efficiency projects for the Securities Division businesses.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.69 13.0

