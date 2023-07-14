Vice President, Co-Lead Portfolio Manager, Global Equity – New York Abhishek is a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team within GSAM Fundamental Equity, where he is a co-lead portfolio manager for International Equity and responsible for GSAM’s International Equity ESG and International Equity Income strategies. He is also the Global Sector Lead for the Industrials sector. Abhishek joined GSAM in 2007 as an investment analyst and has been a part of the investment team for the past 12 years. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce from Kolkata University in India in 2004 and an MBA from the Management Development Institute (MDI) in 2007. Abhishek was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) in 2006.