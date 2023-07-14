Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.0%
1 yr return
21.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.4%
Net Assets
$543 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.5%
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GSIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.0%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|20.00%
|1 Yr
|21.4%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|10.92%
|3 Yr
|9.5%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|3.46%
|5 Yr
|6.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|2.10%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|4.79%
* Annualized
|GSIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|543 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|55.67%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|1
|10801
|93.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|207 M
|0
|34.5 B
|44.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.46%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|16.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSIEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.15%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|49.86%
|Cash
|1.85%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|47.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|81.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|84.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|79.17%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|80.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSIEX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.15%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|6.70%
|Financial Services
|16.28%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|70.31%
|Healthcare
|12.83%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|40.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.52%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|25.33%
|Technology
|10.49%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|60.99%
|Consumer Defense
|7.30%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|85.15%
|Communication Services
|5.40%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|64.77%
|Utilities
|4.48%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|15.72%
|Energy
|4.25%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|67.98%
|Real Estate
|3.30%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|15.43%
|Basic Materials
|2.99%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|92.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSIEX % Rank
|Non US
|92.44%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|73.75%
|US
|5.71%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|14.69%
|GSIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|42.11%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|92.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GSIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GSIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|57.98%
|GSIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.89%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|42.49%
|GSIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GSIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.20%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|64.34%
|GSIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.423
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.329
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.535
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2014
|$0.649
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2013
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2011
|$0.545
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2010
|$0.341
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2009
|$0.354
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2008
|$0.863
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2007
|$0.001
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 11, 2007
|$0.379
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2006
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2005
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2004
|$0.407
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2003
|$0.753
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2002
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2001
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 1999
|$0.457
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2012
10.26
10.3%
Alexis Deladerrière, CFA,is the Head of International Developed Markets Equity within the Fundamental U.S. Equity team including the International Equity ESG and International Equity Income strategies. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in July 2002 as a research analyst. Mr. Deladerrière graduated from the École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP-EAP) in 2002 with a Masters degree in Finance, Economics and General Management. As part of his studies he worked at Crédit Lyonnais and A.T. Kearney in Paris.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 17, 2018
3.87
3.9%
Vice President, Co-Lead Portfolio Manager, Global Equity – New York Abhishek is a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team within GSAM Fundamental Equity, where he is a co-lead portfolio manager for International Equity and responsible for GSAM’s International Equity ESG and International Equity Income strategies. He is also the Global Sector Lead for the Industrials sector. Abhishek joined GSAM in 2007 as an investment analyst and has been a part of the investment team for the past 12 years. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce from Kolkata University in India in 2004 and an MBA from the Management Development Institute (MDI) in 2007. Abhishek was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) in 2006.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
