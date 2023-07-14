Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund

mutual fund
GSIEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.6 -0.13 -0.47%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (GSIFX) Primary S (GSISX) Inst (GSIEX) C (GSICX) Inv (GIRNX) Retirement (GSIWX) Other (GTFPX)
GSIEX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.6 -0.13 -0.47%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (GSIFX) Primary S (GSISX) Inst (GSIEX) C (GSICX) Inv (GIRNX) Retirement (GSIWX) Other (GTFPX)
GSIEX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.6 -0.13 -0.47%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (GSIFX) Primary S (GSISX) Inst (GSIEX) C (GSICX) Inv (GIRNX) Retirement (GSIWX) Other (GTFPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund

GSIEX | Fund

$27.60

$543 M

0.89%

$0.24

1.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.0%

1 yr return

21.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

Net Assets

$543 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund

GSIEX | Fund

$27.60

$543 M

0.89%

$0.24

1.09%

GSIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Feb 07, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alexis Deladerrière

Fund Description

GSIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% 2.1% 19.2% 20.00%
1 Yr 21.4% -20.6% 27.8% 10.92%
3 Yr 9.5%* -14.5% 25.3% 3.46%
5 Yr 6.4%* -9.9% 60.9% 2.10%
10 Yr 4.1%* -6.0% 9.9% 4.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -43.6% 71.3% 54.40%
2021 4.6% -15.4% 9.4% 16.72%
2020 7.1% -10.4% 121.9% 4.72%
2019 5.9% -0.5% 8.5% 5.00%
2018 -3.3% -13.0% -0.7% 22.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -16.4% 19.2% 20.00%
1 Yr 21.4% -27.2% 27.8% 10.92%
3 Yr 9.5%* -14.5% 25.3% 3.21%
5 Yr 6.4%* -9.9% 60.9% 3.19%
10 Yr 5.2%* -2.6% 10.2% 4.59%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -43.6% 71.3% 54.40%
2021 4.6% -15.4% 9.4% 16.72%
2020 7.1% -10.4% 121.9% 4.72%
2019 5.9% -0.5% 8.5% 5.00%
2018 -3.3% -13.0% -0.7% 34.62%

NAV & Total Return History

GSIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSIEX Category Low Category High GSIEX % Rank
Net Assets 543 M 1.02 M 369 B 55.67%
Number of Holdings 35 1 10801 93.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 207 M 0 34.5 B 44.22%
Weighting of Top 10 38.46% 1.9% 101.9% 16.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nestle SA 5.15%
  2. Nestle SA 5.15%
  3. Nestle SA 5.15%
  4. Nestle SA 5.15%
  5. Nestle SA 5.15%
  6. Nestle SA 5.15%
  7. Nestle SA 5.15%
  8. Nestle SA 5.15%
  9. Nestle SA 5.15%
  10. Nestle SA 5.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSIEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.15% 0.00% 122.60% 49.86%
Cash 		1.85% -65.15% 100.00% 47.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 81.46%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 84.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 79.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 80.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSIEX % Rank
Industrials 		21.15% 5.17% 99.49% 6.70%
Financial Services 		16.28% 0.00% 47.75% 70.31%
Healthcare 		12.83% 0.00% 21.01% 40.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.52% 0.00% 36.36% 25.33%
Technology 		10.49% 0.00% 36.32% 60.99%
Consumer Defense 		7.30% 0.00% 32.29% 85.15%
Communication Services 		5.40% 0.00% 21.69% 64.77%
Utilities 		4.48% 0.00% 13.68% 15.72%
Energy 		4.25% 0.00% 16.89% 67.98%
Real Estate 		3.30% 0.00% 14.59% 15.43%
Basic Materials 		2.99% 0.00% 23.86% 92.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSIEX % Rank
Non US 		92.44% 0.00% 124.02% 73.75%
US 		5.71% -7.71% 68.98% 14.69%

GSIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.02% 26.51% 42.11%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.60% 92.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

GSIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GSIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 2.00% 247.00% 57.98%

GSIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSIEX Category Low Category High GSIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.89% 0.00% 13.15% 42.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSIEX Category Low Category High GSIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.20% -0.93% 6.38% 64.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GSIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alexis Deladerrière

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2012

10.26

10.3%

Alexis Deladerrière, CFA,is the Head of International Developed Markets Equity within the Fundamental U.S. Equity team including the International Equity ESG and International Equity Income strategies. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in July 2002 as a research analyst. Mr. Deladerrière graduated from the École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP-EAP) in 2002 with a Masters degree in Finance, Economics and General Management. As part of his studies he worked at Crédit Lyonnais and A.T. Kearney in Paris.

Abhishek Periwal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 17, 2018

3.87

3.9%

Vice President, Co-Lead Portfolio Manager, Global Equity – New York Abhishek is a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team within GSAM Fundamental Equity, where he is a co-lead portfolio manager for International Equity and responsible for GSAM’s International Equity ESG and International Equity Income strategies. He is also the Global Sector Lead for the Industrials sector. Abhishek joined GSAM in 2007 as an investment analyst and has been a part of the investment team for the past 12 years. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce from Kolkata University in India in 2004 and an MBA from the Management Development Institute (MDI) in 2007. Abhishek was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) in 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×