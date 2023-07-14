Home
Trending ETFs

GSCZX (Mutual Fund)

GSCZX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

7.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

Net Assets

$726 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GSCZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideStone Funds Small Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideStone Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 27, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Grant Babyak

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly (at least, and typically more than, 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities, which may include stock, stock futures, rights, warrants or securities convertible into stock, of U.S. companies that, at the time of purchase, are in the small capitalization segment of the U.S. equity market, generally consistent with the capitalization range of companies comprising the Russell 2000® Index. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index changes with market conditions and due to modifications in its member composition. As of May 7, 2021, the market capitalization in the Russell 2000® Index ranged from $257.1 million to $5.2 billion. The Fund’s portfolio is not limited to the companies listed in the Russell 2000® Index and, as such, is diversified among a large number of companies across different industries and economic sectors, such as the financial services sector. Because the Fund may continue to hold a security whose market capitalization increases or decreases over time, a portion of the Fund’s holdings may have market capitalizations outside the range of the Russell 2000® Index at any given time.The Fund is diversified with respect to equity securities possessing attractive fundamental values and strong growth prospects. Many of the companies in which the Fund invests retain their earnings to finance current and future growth.The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”).The Fund may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), which represent ownership of underlying foreign securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars, and regular shares of foreign companies traded and settled on U.S. exchanges and over-the-counter markets. The Fund may invest in sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts.The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment objective.The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in securities issued by other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, using two or more Sub-Advisers that each manages a portion of the Fund's portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. The Sub-Advisers, using fundamental research and quantitative analysis, select securities that they believe have favorable investment characteristics but may make investment decisions for the Fund based on an analysis of differing factors, such as revenue and earnings growth, relative valuation, business catalysts or quality of management. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds and determines allocations of Fund assets among Sub-Advisers based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible. Buy and sell decisions are made at the discretion of each individual Sub-Adviser with regard to the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that it manages in accordance with its investment strategies and processes.In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.
Read More

GSCZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -14.5% 140.9% 61.26%
1 Yr 7.2% -34.7% 196.6% 64.51%
3 Yr 4.9%* -21.8% 37.4% 59.97%
5 Yr -3.8%* -23.7% 9.2% 60.59%
10 Yr -1.6%* -11.7% 15.3% 68.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -59.3% 118.2% 62.95%
2021 2.2% -17.3% 18.6% 66.49%
2020 5.8% -21.2% 28.2% 12.93%
2019 4.7% -17.9% 8.4% 55.19%
2018 -6.7% -20.0% 0.2% 85.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -17.6% 140.9% 58.19%
1 Yr 7.2% -34.7% 196.6% 58.36%
3 Yr 4.9%* -21.8% 37.4% 59.40%
5 Yr -3.8%* -23.7% 10.7% 67.30%
10 Yr 2.8%* -9.0% 15.3% 50.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -59.3% 118.2% 62.95%
2021 2.2% -17.3% 18.6% 66.49%
2020 5.8% -21.2% 28.2% 12.93%
2019 4.7% -17.9% 8.4% 55.19%
2018 -6.7% -19.9% 0.2% 89.90%

NAV & Total Return History

GSCZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSCZX Category Low Category High GSCZX % Rank
Net Assets 726 M 1.48 M 120 B 40.92%
Number of Holdings 732 2 2519 13.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 79.6 M 213 K 4.6 B 46.77%
Weighting of Top 10 10.97% 2.8% 101.7% 68.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fut. E-Mini Rus Cme Jun21 4.05%
  2. Fut. E-Mini Rus Cme Jun21 4.05%
  3. Fut. E-Mini Rus Cme Jun21 4.05%
  4. Fut. E-Mini Rus Cme Jun21 4.05%
  5. Fut. E-Mini Rus Cme Jun21 4.05%
  6. Fut. E-Mini Rus Cme Jun21 4.05%
  7. Fut. E-Mini Rus Cme Jun21 4.05%
  8. Fut. E-Mini Rus Cme Jun21 4.05%
  9. Fut. E-Mini Rus Cme Jun21 4.05%
  10. Fut. E-Mini Rus Cme Jun21 4.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSCZX % Rank
Stocks 		96.43% 25.32% 100.32% 76.53%
Cash 		3.57% -79.10% 74.68% 23.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 92.52%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 91.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 92.52%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 92.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSCZX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.47% 0.00% 35.52% 15.98%
Industrials 		17.53% 2.46% 37.42% 41.41%
Technology 		15.61% 0.00% 54.70% 30.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.37% 0.99% 47.79% 29.38%
Healthcare 		12.01% 0.00% 26.53% 59.11%
Real Estate 		6.70% 0.00% 29.43% 59.11%
Energy 		4.70% 0.00% 37.72% 69.76%
Basic Materials 		3.74% 0.00% 18.66% 74.57%
Consumer Defense 		3.70% 0.00% 18.87% 66.15%
Communication Services 		2.19% 0.00% 14.85% 64.60%
Utilities 		1.98% 0.00% 18.58% 65.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSCZX % Rank
US 		94.42% 24.89% 100.00% 67.35%
Non US 		2.01% 0.00% 36.31% 39.46%

GSCZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.01% 13.16% 41.55%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 80.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

GSCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GSCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.00% 1.00% 314.00% 54.78%

GSCZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSCZX Category Low Category High GSCZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.11% 0.00% 37.98% 26.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSCZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSCZX Category Low Category High GSCZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.18% -2.40% 2.49% 73.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSCZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GSCZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Grant Babyak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2002

19.76

19.8%

Grant is a Senior Founding Partner, Managing Director, and Portfolio Manager in TimesSquare’s growth equity group. He is also a member of the three-person Management Committee that oversees TimesSquare. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2000, Grant managed small cap and mid cap portfolios at Fiduciary Trust Company International. He previously worked for six years at Avatar Associates as an institutional portfolio manager and for two years at U.S. Trust Company of New York as an analyst covering the consumer and basic industrial sectors. Grant has a B.A. in Political Science from Yale University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

Kenneth Duca

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

Ken is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst in TimesSquare’s growth equity group, responsible for covering the business services, transaction processing, and energy sectors. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2000, Ken held a similar position at Fiduciary Trust Company International. Before joining Fiduciary Trust, Ken spent 10 years with Prudential where, at the time of his departure, he was a senior equity analyst on the small cap growth team. Ken has a B.A. in Economics from Muhlenberg College and an M.B.A. from Rutgers University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Christopher Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Christopher S. Adams, CFA Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager Christopher S. Adams is a senior portfolio manager on the firm’s US Core Equity team and performs analysis and research to support the portfolio management function. He joined the team in 2000 and became a portfolio manager in November 2004. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 1995 as assistant vice president of strategic planning, Adams had approximately 10 years of experience in the financial services industry in the United States and United Kingdom, including positions with Coopers & Lybrand, The Sumitomo Bank, Bank of America, and Lloyds Bank. Adams holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history and economics from the University of Oxford, England, and received an MBA with dual concentrations in finance and insurance/risk management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a past president of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Bruce Jacobs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Bruce I. Jacobs, Principal, co-founded Jacobs Levy Equity Management in 1986. He is co-chief investment officer, portfolio manager, and co-director of research. Dr. Jacobs’s articles on equity management have appeared in the Financial Analysts Journal, Journal of Portfolio Management, Journal of Investing, Journal of Financial Perspectives, Japanese Security Analysts Journal, Operations Research, and Journal of Impact and ESG Investing. He has received several Graham and Dodd Awards from Financial Analysts Journal, a Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Award from the Journal of Portfolio Management, and an Outstanding Article Award from the Journal of Investing. Dr. Jacobs has spoken at many forums, including the Jacobs Levy Equity Management Center for Quantitative Financial Research at the Wharton School, the Institute for Quantitative Research in Finance, Berkeley Program in Finance, CFA Institute, Rutgers University, Society of Quantitative Analysts, and New York Society of Security Analysts, and he has given a Financial Analysts Journal Media Seminar and presented at conferences for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Formerly he was First Vice President of the Prudential Insurance Company of America, where he served as Senior Managing Director of a quantitative equity management affiliate of the Prudential Asset Management Company and Managing Director of the Pension Asset Management Group. Prior to that, he was on the finance faculty of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and consulted to the Rand Corporation. Dr. Jacobs has a B.A. from Columbia College, an M.S. in Operations Research and Computer Science from Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, an M.S.I.A. from Carnegie Mellon University’s Graduate School of Industrial Administration, and an M.A. in Applied Economics and a Ph.D. in Finance from the Wharton School. He serves on the Advisory Boards of the Journal of Portfolio Management and the Journal of Financial Data Science, and is an Advisory Editor for the Journal of Impact and ESG Investing. He has served on the Financial Analysts Journal Advisory Council, and was an Associate Editor of the Journal of Trading. Dr. Jacobs also served on the Committee to Establish the National Institute of Finance and was a member of its successor, the Office of Financial Research Discussion Forum. He is Chair of the Advisory Board of the Jacobs Levy Equity Management Center for Quantitative Financial Research at the Wharton School, and helped create the new Quantitative Finance major at the Wharton School by establishing the Dr. Bruce I. Jacobs Professorship in Quantitative Finance and the Dr. Bruce I. Jacobs Scholars in Quantitative Finance.

Kenneth Levy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Kenneth N. Levy, CFA, co-founded Jacobs Levy Equity Management in 1986. He is principal, co-chief investment officer, portfolio manager, and co-director of research of the firm. Previously, Mr. Jacobs was managing director of a quantitative equity management affiliate of the Prudential Asset Management Company. Prior to that, he was responsible for quantitative research at Prudential Equity Management Associates.

Brandon Pizzurro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Paul Bouchey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.

Jeff John

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 06, 2020

1.65

1.7%

Jeff John is the portfolio manager of American Century Investments. He has been a member of the team that manages the fund since he joined American Century Investments in 2008 as an analyst. He became a portfolio manager in 2012. Before joining American Century, he was an equity research analyst at Kornitzer Capital Management-Buffalo Funds Group. He has a bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Colorado in Boulder and an MBA in finance and accounting from Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder

Ryan Cope

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 06, 2020

1.65

1.7%

Mr. Cope joined American Century in 2009, became a portfolio research analyst in 2010 and an investment analyst in 2012. He became a portfolio manager in April 2020. Mr. Cope has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Truman State University and an MBA from Kansas State University. He is a CFA charterholder.

David Spika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2021

1.28

1.3%

David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

