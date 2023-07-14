Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.0%
1 yr return
7.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$726 M
Holdings in Top 10
11.0%
Expense Ratio 0.91%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GSCYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.0%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|59.56%
|1 Yr
|7.3%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|64.16%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|59.44%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|57.27%
|10 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|92.05%
* Annualized
|YTD
|9.0%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|56.48%
|1 Yr
|7.3%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|58.02%
|3 Yr
|5.1%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|58.87%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-23.7%
|10.7%
|30.80%
|10 Yr
|5.3%*
|-9.0%
|15.3%
|25.35%
* Annualized
|GSCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSCYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|726 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|40.75%
|Number of Holdings
|732
|2
|2519
|13.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|79.6 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|46.60%
|Weighting of Top 10
|10.97%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|68.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSCYX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.43%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|76.36%
|Cash
|3.57%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|22.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|38.10%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|37.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|36.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|37.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSCYX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.47%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|15.81%
|Industrials
|17.53%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|41.07%
|Technology
|15.61%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|30.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.37%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|29.21%
|Healthcare
|12.01%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|58.93%
|Real Estate
|6.70%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|58.42%
|Energy
|4.70%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|69.59%
|Basic Materials
|3.74%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|74.23%
|Consumer Defense
|3.70%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|65.12%
|Communication Services
|2.19%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|64.26%
|Utilities
|1.98%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|65.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSCYX % Rank
|US
|94.42%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|67.18%
|Non US
|2.01%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|39.29%
|GSCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.91%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|65.34%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|75.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|GSCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GSCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSCYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|54.58%
|GSCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSCYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.37%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|16.64%
|GSCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GSCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSCYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.08%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|54.89%
|GSCYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.590
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2015
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2014
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.003
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2009
|$0.027
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.194
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.004
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2002
19.76
19.8%
Grant is a Senior Founding Partner, Managing Director, and Portfolio Manager in TimesSquare’s growth equity group. He is also a member of the three-person Management Committee that oversees TimesSquare. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2000, Grant managed small cap and mid cap portfolios at Fiduciary Trust Company International. He previously worked for six years at Avatar Associates as an institutional portfolio manager and for two years at U.S. Trust Company of New York as an analyst covering the consumer and basic industrial sectors. Grant has a B.A. in Political Science from Yale University and an M.B.A. in Finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2007
14.42
14.4%
Ken is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst in TimesSquare’s growth equity group, responsible for covering the business services, transaction processing, and energy sectors. Prior to joining TimesSquare in 2000, Ken held a similar position at Fiduciary Trust Company International. Before joining Fiduciary Trust, Ken spent 10 years with Prudential where, at the time of his departure, he was a senior equity analyst on the small cap growth team. Ken has a B.A. in Economics from Muhlenberg College and an M.B.A. from Rutgers University. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the New York Society of Security Analysts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Christopher S. Adams, CFA Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager Christopher S. Adams is a senior portfolio manager on the firm’s US Core Equity team and performs analysis and research to support the portfolio management function. He joined the team in 2000 and became a portfolio manager in November 2004. Prior to joining Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in 1995 as assistant vice president of strategic planning, Adams had approximately 10 years of experience in the financial services industry in the United States and United Kingdom, including positions with Coopers & Lybrand, The Sumitomo Bank, Bank of America, and Lloyds Bank. Adams holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history and economics from the University of Oxford, England, and received an MBA with dual concentrations in finance and insurance/risk management from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a past president of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Bruce I. Jacobs, Principal, co-founded Jacobs Levy Equity Management in 1986. He is co-chief investment officer, portfolio manager, and co-director of research. Dr. Jacobs’s articles on equity management have appeared in the Financial Analysts Journal, Journal of Portfolio Management, Journal of Investing, Journal of Financial Perspectives, Japanese Security Analysts Journal, Operations Research, and Journal of Impact and ESG Investing. He has received several Graham and Dodd Awards from Financial Analysts Journal, a Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Award from the Journal of Portfolio Management, and an Outstanding Article Award from the Journal of Investing. Dr. Jacobs has spoken at many forums, including the Jacobs Levy Equity Management Center for Quantitative Financial Research at the Wharton School, the Institute for Quantitative Research in Finance, Berkeley Program in Finance, CFA Institute, Rutgers University, Society of Quantitative Analysts, and New York Society of Security Analysts, and he has given a Financial Analysts Journal Media Seminar and presented at conferences for Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Formerly he was First Vice President of the Prudential Insurance Company of America, where he served as Senior Managing Director of a quantitative equity management affiliate of the Prudential Asset Management Company and Managing Director of the Pension Asset Management Group. Prior to that, he was on the finance faculty of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and consulted to the Rand Corporation. Dr. Jacobs has a B.A. from Columbia College, an M.S. in Operations Research and Computer Science from Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science, an M.S.I.A. from Carnegie Mellon University’s Graduate School of Industrial Administration, and an M.A. in Applied Economics and a Ph.D. in Finance from the Wharton School. He serves on the Advisory Boards of the Journal of Portfolio Management and the Journal of Financial Data Science, and is an Advisory Editor for the Journal of Impact and ESG Investing. He has served on the Financial Analysts Journal Advisory Council, and was an Associate Editor of the Journal of Trading. Dr. Jacobs also served on the Committee to Establish the National Institute of Finance and was a member of its successor, the Office of Financial Research Discussion Forum. He is Chair of the Advisory Board of the Jacobs Levy Equity Management Center for Quantitative Financial Research at the Wharton School, and helped create the new Quantitative Finance major at the Wharton School by establishing the Dr. Bruce I. Jacobs Professorship in Quantitative Finance and the Dr. Bruce I. Jacobs Scholars in Quantitative Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Kenneth N. Levy, CFA, co-founded Jacobs Levy Equity Management in 1986. He is principal, co-chief investment officer, portfolio manager, and co-director of research of the firm. Previously, Mr. Jacobs was managing director of a quantitative equity management affiliate of the Prudential Asset Management Company. Prior to that, he was responsible for quantitative research at Prudential Equity Management Associates.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Paul leads Parametric’s research and development activities across all strategies. He has authored numerous academic and practitioner articles in publications such as the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Journal of Wealth Management, and the Journal of Index Investing. Paul earned a BA in mathematics and physics from Whitman College and an MS in computational finance and risk management from the University of Washington. A CFA charterholder, he is a member of the CFA Society of Seattle.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 06, 2020
1.65
1.7%
Jeff John is the portfolio manager of American Century Investments. He has been a member of the team that manages the fund since he joined American Century Investments in 2008 as an analyst. He became a portfolio manager in 2012. Before joining American Century, he was an equity research analyst at Kornitzer Capital Management-Buffalo Funds Group. He has a bachelor of science degree in business from the University of Colorado in Boulder and an MBA in finance and accounting from Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 06, 2020
1.65
1.7%
Mr. Cope joined American Century in 2009, became a portfolio research analyst in 2010 and an investment analyst in 2012. He became a portfolio manager in April 2020. Mr. Cope has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Truman State University and an MBA from Kansas State University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2021
1.28
1.3%
David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
