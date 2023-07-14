Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
GSBDX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.17 -0.07 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (GSAHX) Primary C (GSBAX) Retirement (GSANX) Inst (GSAJX) Retirement (GSBEX) A (GSBDX) Other (GSADX)
GSBDX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.17 -0.07 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (GSAHX) Primary C (GSBAX) Retirement (GSANX) Inst (GSAJX) Retirement (GSBEX) A (GSBDX) Other (GSADX)
GSBDX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$12.17 -0.07 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (GSAHX) Primary C (GSBAX) Retirement (GSANX) Inst (GSAJX) Retirement (GSBEX) A (GSBDX) Other (GSADX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Growth Fund

GSBDX | Fund

$12.17

$26.1 M

0.00%

$0.00

3.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.8%

1 yr return

16.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$26.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 101.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Growth Fund

GSBDX | Fund

$12.17

$26.1 M

0.00%

$0.00

3.50%

GSBDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Tuorto

Fund Description

GSBDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -21.9% 50.1% 34.29%
1 Yr 16.9% -72.8% 36.6% 15.71%
3 Yr 1.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 25.65%
5 Yr N/A* -42.6% 12.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.0% -82.1% 547.9% 45.11%
2021 -1.3% -69.3% 196.9% 37.44%
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% -24.8% 50.1% 33.61%
1 Yr 16.9% -72.8% 36.6% 14.86%
3 Yr 1.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 25.65%
5 Yr N/A* -42.6% 14.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSBDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.0% -82.1% 547.9% 45.11%
2021 -1.3% -69.3% 196.9% 37.44%
2020 N/A -28.2% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GSBDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSBDX Category Low Category High GSBDX % Rank
Net Assets 26.1 M 183 K 28 B 93.10%
Number of Holdings 104 6 1336 39.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.32 M 59 K 2.7 B 94.95%
Weighting of Top 10 19.99% 5.9% 100.0% 64.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chart Industries Inc 2.14%
  2. ShockWave Medical Inc 2.06%
  3. Ameresco Inc Class A 2.04%
  4. Inphi Corp 2.02%
  5. Goldman Sachs FS Government Instl 2.01%
  6. Watts Water Technologies Inc Class A 2.01%
  7. Tenable Holdings Inc 1.99%
  8. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc 1.98%
  9. Axonics Inc 1.98%
  10. AAON Inc 1.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSBDX % Rank
Stocks 		97.99% 77.52% 101.30% 43.94%
Cash 		2.01% -1.30% 22.49% 51.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 99.49%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 98.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 99.49%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 99.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSBDX % Rank
Technology 		27.22% 2.91% 75.51% 34.01%
Healthcare 		25.34% 0.00% 47.90% 30.30%
Industrials 		24.79% 0.00% 36.64% 7.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.45% 0.00% 40.68% 46.46%
Financial Services 		3.86% 0.00% 42.95% 82.66%
Consumer Defense 		3.38% 0.00% 13.56% 61.11%
Basic Materials 		2.96% 0.00% 10.30% 39.56%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 99.49%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 99.49%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 99.83%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 99.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSBDX % Rank
US 		96.37% 67.06% 99.56% 26.94%
Non US 		1.62% 0.00% 26.08% 77.10%

GSBDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.50% 0.05% 27.56% 1.71%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.05% 4.05% 73.69%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 65.85%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

GSBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 70.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GSBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSBDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 101.00% 3.00% 439.00% 75.69%

GSBDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSBDX Category Low Category High GSBDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 99.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSBDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSBDX Category Low Category High GSBDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.01% -4.08% 1.10% 73.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSBDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GSBDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Tuorto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Greg is a Co-Lead portfolio manager on the Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) Fundamental Equity team focused on the US Small and Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies, in which he has broad research responsibilities and oversees portfolio construction and investment research. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he spent over 11 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was a portfolio manager focused on small cap growth as well as a technology-focused strategy, in addition to having responsibility for the technology sector across several additional funds. He was previously a senior technology analyst for the small and mid cap team at Jennison Associates and prior to that, he was a small cap portfolio manager and technology analyst at The Guardian Park Avenue Funds. He also was a technology analyst at the Dreyfus Corporation and Tocqueville Asset Management. Greg has 26 years of investment experience. He has an MBA from Monmouth University and a BA from Catholic University.

Jessica Katz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Jessica is a Co-Lead portfolio manager on the Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) Fundamental Equity team focused on the US Small and Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies, in which she has broad research responsibilities and oversees the portfolio construction and investment research.  Prior to joining the firm, she spent over 7 years as a Research Analyst at Eaton Vance Management. Jessica began her investment career at Fidelity Investments, where she was an Industrials Specialist. Jessica has 13 years of investment experience. She earned a BS in Mathematics and Computer Science from Salem State University in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×