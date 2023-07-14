Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.1%
1 yr return
17.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$26.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.0%
Expense Ratio 3.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 101.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GSBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.1%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|31.08%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|13.34%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|23.73%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.6%
|12.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.1%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GSBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.7%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|41.51%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|36.40%
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|Period
|GSBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.1%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|30.41%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|12.67%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-54.1%
|47.5%
|23.73%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.6%
|14.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GSBEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.7%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|41.51%
|2021
|-1.1%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|36.40%
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|GSBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSBEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.1 M
|183 K
|28 B
|92.93%
|Number of Holdings
|104
|6
|1336
|39.23%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.32 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|94.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.99%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|64.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSBEX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.99%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|43.77%
|Cash
|2.01%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|51.01%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|99.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|98.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|99.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|99.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSBEX % Rank
|Technology
|27.22%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|33.84%
|Healthcare
|25.34%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|30.13%
|Industrials
|24.79%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|7.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.45%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|46.30%
|Financial Services
|3.86%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|82.49%
|Consumer Defense
|3.38%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|60.94%
|Basic Materials
|2.96%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|39.39%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|99.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|99.33%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|99.66%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|99.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSBEX % Rank
|US
|96.37%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|26.77%
|Non US
|1.62%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|76.94%
|GSBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.00%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|2.05%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|73.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|23.48%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|GSBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GSBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSBEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|101.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|75.49%
|GSBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSBEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|99.33%
|GSBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|GSBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSBEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.65%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|43.34%
|GSBEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Jessica is a Co-Lead portfolio manager on the Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) Fundamental Equity team focused on the US Small and Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies, in which she has broad research responsibilities and oversees the portfolio construction and investment research. Prior to joining the firm, she spent over 7 years as a Research Analyst at Eaton Vance Management. Jessica began her investment career at Fidelity Investments, where she was an Industrials Specialist. Jessica has 13 years of investment experience. She earned a BS in Mathematics and Computer Science from Salem State University in 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Greg is a Co-Lead portfolio manager on the Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) Fundamental Equity team focused on the US Small and Small/Mid Cap Growth strategies, in which he has broad research responsibilities and oversees portfolio construction and investment research. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he spent over 11 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was a portfolio manager focused on small cap growth as well as a technology-focused strategy, in addition to having responsibility for the technology sector across several additional funds. He was previously a senior technology analyst for the small and mid cap team at Jennison Associates and prior to that, he was a small cap portfolio manager and technology analyst at The Guardian Park Avenue Funds. He also was a technology analyst at the Dreyfus Corporation and Tocqueville Asset Management. Greg has 26 years of investment experience. He has an MBA from Monmouth University and a BA from Catholic University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.04
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...