Trending ETFs

GSACX (Mutual Fund)

GSACX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs China Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.38 -0.18 -1.03%
primary theme
China Region Equity
share class
A (GSAGX) Primary Inst (GSAIX) C (GSACX) Inv (GSAEX) Retirement (GSAFX) Other (GMEPX)

Vitals

YTD Return

-8.0%

1 yr return

-19.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-15.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

Net Assets

$94.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GSACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs China Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Aug 15, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Hiren Dasani

Fund Description

GSACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.0% -22.0% 21.1% 74.17%
1 Yr -19.3% -29.7% 41.4% 90.83%
3 Yr -15.9%* -28.0% 24.0% 78.70%
5 Yr -6.8%* -21.0% 18.0% 64.84%
10 Yr 0.3%* -13.3% 12.6% 45.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -40.5% 25.8% 84.07%
2021 -11.1% -28.6% 19.4% 65.14%
2020 11.5% -6.6% 33.6% 48.42%
2019 5.8% -0.5% 11.1% 60.22%
2018 -5.5% -13.1% -0.3% 62.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.0% -32.2% 31.3% 54.62%
1 Yr -19.3% -55.0% 60.3% 68.91%
3 Yr -15.9%* -24.4% 27.8% 81.90%
5 Yr -5.5%* -17.7% 13.7% 59.74%
10 Yr 1.2%* -13.3% 11.6% 71.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -40.5% 25.8% 84.07%
2021 -11.1% -28.6% 19.4% 65.14%
2020 11.5% -6.6% 33.6% 48.42%
2019 5.8% -0.5% 11.1% 60.22%
2018 -4.1% -13.1% -0.3% 40.51%

NAV & Total Return History

GSACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSACX Category Low Category High GSACX % Rank
Net Assets 94.8 M 1.4 M 7.72 B 37.50%
Number of Holdings 73 21 961 41.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 44 M 706 K 4.22 B 45.30%
Weighting of Top 10 41.80% 6.6% 81.8% 66.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 11.60%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSACX % Rank
Stocks 		98.25% 0.00% 102.18% 50.85%
Cash 		1.75% -2.18% 11.89% 47.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 45.30%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 55.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 50.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 50.00%

GSACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.54% 0.09% 20.92% 13.16%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.09% 1.50% 86.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 84.09%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GSACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 62.50%

Trading Fees

GSACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 4.00% 278.00% 52.75%

GSACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSACX Category Low Category High GSACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 72.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSACX Category Low Category High GSACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.17% -1.76% 4.74% 98.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GSACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Hiren Dasani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2019

3.22

3.2%

Hiren Dasani is the co-head of GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a portfolio manager for GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity and India Equity strategies. Mr. Dasani joined GSAM’s India Equity Research team in January 2007 from SSKI Securities.

Basak Yavuz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2019

3.22

3.2%

Ms. Yavuz is the co-head of GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a portfolio manager for GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity. Ms. Yavuz joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P in September 2011 from HSBC Asset Management, where she spent three and half years as a portfolio manager for frontier markets. Prior to joining HSBC, she was a research analyst at AllianceBernstein in London from 2001 to 2008.

Shao Ping Guan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2019

2.53

2.5%

Mr. Guan is head of the China Equity team and portfolio manager of GSAM China Equity strategies. He joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in in October 2008.

Christine Pu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2019

2.53

2.5%

Ms. Pu is a portfolio manager within the Greater China Equity Research Team. She joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in November 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 3.22

