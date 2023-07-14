Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-7.5%
1 yr return
-18.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-14.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
Net Assets
$94.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.8%
Expense Ratio 1.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GSAEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.5%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|69.17%
|1 Yr
|-18.6%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|85.83%
|3 Yr
|-14.4%*
|-28.0%
|24.0%
|73.15%
|5 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-21.0%
|18.0%
|54.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.3%
|12.6%
|36.76%
* Annualized
|GSAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSAEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|94.8 M
|1.4 M
|7.72 B
|38.33%
|Number of Holdings
|73
|21
|961
|42.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|44 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|46.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.80%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|67.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GSAEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.25%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|51.69%
|Cash
|1.75%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|47.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|46.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|56.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|50.86%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|50.85%
|GSAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.49%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|36.84%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|87.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|GSAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GSAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GSAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|4.00%
|278.00%
|53.85%
|GSAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSAEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|73.33%
|GSAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GSAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GSAEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.02%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|55.17%
|GSAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.225
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2017
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 14, 2019
3.22
3.2%
Ms. Yavuz is the co-head of GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a portfolio manager for GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity. Ms. Yavuz joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P in September 2011 from HSBC Asset Management, where she spent three and half years as a portfolio manager for frontier markets. Prior to joining HSBC, she was a research analyst at AllianceBernstein in London from 2001 to 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 14, 2019
3.22
3.2%
Hiren Dasani is the co-head of GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity team and a portfolio manager for GSAM’s Emerging Markets Equity and India Equity strategies. Mr. Dasani joined GSAM’s India Equity Research team in January 2007 from SSKI Securities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2019
2.53
2.5%
Mr. Guan is head of the China Equity team and portfolio manager of GSAM China Equity strategies. He joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in in October 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2019
2.53
2.5%
Ms. Pu is a portfolio manager within the Greater China Equity Research Team. She joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in November 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|3.22
