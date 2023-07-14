Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.0%
1 yr return
20.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
7.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
Net Assets
$18.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.0%
Expense Ratio 5.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GRGVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|51.25%
|1 Yr
|20.2%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|2.72%
|3 Yr
|7.2%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|38.84%
|5 Yr
|5.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|27.17%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|63.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|GRGVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.1%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|52.13%
|2021
|11.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|19.08%
|2020
|2.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|67.96%
|2019
|5.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|36.19%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|35.85%
|Period
|GRGVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.0%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|46.07%
|1 Yr
|20.2%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|1.36%
|3 Yr
|7.2%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|38.49%
|5 Yr
|7.6%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|22.32%
|10 Yr
|8.7%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|25.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|GRGVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.1%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|52.21%
|2021
|11.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|19.63%
|2020
|2.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|67.88%
|2019
|5.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|36.70%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|5.68%
|GRGVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GRGVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.3 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|96.37%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|2
|4154
|83.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.98 M
|288 K
|270 B
|94.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.04%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|25.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GRGVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.46%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|62.72%
|Cash
|1.54%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|35.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|84.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|84.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|83.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|83.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GRGVX % Rank
|Technology
|28.46%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|9.65%
|Healthcare
|12.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|85.83%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.94%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|20.67%
|Communication Services
|10.98%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|12.48%
|Industrials
|10.84%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|25.80%
|Financial Services
|9.47%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|93.72%
|Consumer Defense
|5.10%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|83.69%
|Utilities
|4.81%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|10.03%
|Basic Materials
|4.12%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|19.60%
|Real Estate
|2.29%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|64.01%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|97.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GRGVX % Rank
|US
|96.37%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|52.98%
|Non US
|2.09%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|48.60%
|GRGVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.23%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|0.54%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|58.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|75.57%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GRGVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GRGVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GRGVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|59.89%
|GRGVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GRGVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.13%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|44.47%
|GRGVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GRGVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GRGVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.15%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|78.80%
|GRGVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.457
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2014
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2009
12.51
12.5%
Mr. Becker joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 1999. He is Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2010
11.72
11.7%
Mr. Barry, Managing Director, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 1999. Mr. Leahy, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 2005. Mr. Becker, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM in 1999. He also serves as a portfolio manager for the Growth Team and is a member of the U.S. Equity Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 30, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Kevin Martens is a portfolio manager on the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. US Equity ESG Strategy, as well as a portfolio manager on the US Equity Team where he has broad research responsibilities for the Industrials sector across the US Large- and Mid-Cap Equity strategies. Before joining the Investment Adviser in 2015, Mr. Martens spent four years at ClearBridge Investments.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
