Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity ESG Fund

mutual fund
GALPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.94 -0.02 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (GIRGX) Primary Inst (GINGX) A (GAGVX) Retirement (GRGVX) C (GCGVX) Retirement (GDEUX) Other (GALPX)
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (GIRGX) Primary Inst (GINGX) A (GAGVX) Retirement (GRGVX) C (GCGVX) Retirement (GDEUX) Other (GALPX)
Vitals

YTD Return

16.4%

1 yr return

20.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

Net Assets

$18.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GALPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity ESG Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Apr 17, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Becker

Fund Description

GALPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GALPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -14.3% 35.6% 47.09%
1 Yr 20.3% -34.9% 38.6% 2.57%
3 Yr 7.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 36.08%
5 Yr 5.9%* -30.5% 97.2% 26.10%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 63.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GALPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -56.3% 28.9% 51.98%
2021 11.8% -20.5% 152.6% 17.83%
2020 2.9% -13.9% 183.6% 67.23%
2019 5.9% -8.3% 8.9% 35.26%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GALPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -20.5% 35.6% 42.22%
1 Yr 20.3% -34.9% 40.3% 1.21%
3 Yr 7.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 35.67%
5 Yr 7.9%* -29.8% 97.2% 20.58%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 60.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GALPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -56.3% 28.9% 52.06%
2021 11.8% -20.5% 152.6% 18.38%
2020 2.9% -13.9% 183.6% 67.15%
2019 5.9% -8.3% 8.9% 35.77%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GALPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GALPX Category Low Category High GALPX % Rank
Net Assets 18.3 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 96.30%
Number of Holdings 46 2 4154 82.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.98 M 288 K 270 B 94.57%
Weighting of Top 10 38.04% 1.8% 106.2% 25.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.16%
  2. Apple Inc 6.06%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.24%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.70%
  5. Texas Instruments Inc 3.58%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 3.22%
  7. Union Pacific Corp 3.12%
  8. The Walt Disney Co 3.08%
  9. Procter & Gamble Co 3.06%
  10. Visa Inc Class A 3.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GALPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.46% 0.00% 130.24% 62.64%
Cash 		1.54% -102.29% 100.00% 34.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 32.91%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 33.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 29.00%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 30.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GALPX % Rank
Technology 		28.46% 0.00% 48.94% 9.57%
Healthcare 		12.00% 0.00% 60.70% 85.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.94% 0.00% 30.33% 20.60%
Communication Services 		10.98% 0.00% 27.94% 12.33%
Industrials 		10.84% 0.00% 29.90% 25.73%
Financial Services 		9.47% 0.00% 55.59% 93.42%
Consumer Defense 		5.10% 0.00% 47.71% 83.61%
Utilities 		4.81% 0.00% 20.91% 9.95%
Basic Materials 		4.12% 0.00% 25.70% 19.53%
Real Estate 		2.29% 0.00% 31.91% 63.86%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 88.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GALPX % Rank
US 		96.37% 0.00% 127.77% 52.91%
Non US 		2.09% 0.00% 32.38% 48.38%

GALPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GALPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.70% 0.01% 49.27% 1.00%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 2.00% 56.53%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GALPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GALPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GALPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 0.00% 496.00% 59.53%

GALPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GALPX Category Low Category High GALPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.67% 0.00% 24.06% 17.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GALPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GALPX Category Low Category High GALPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.63% -54.00% 6.06% 52.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GALPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GALPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Becker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2009

12.51

12.5%

Mr. Becker joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 1999. He is Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity.

Steven Barry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2010

11.72

11.7%

Mr. Barry, Managing Director, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fundamental Equity U.S. Equity, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 1999. Mr. Leahy, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM as a portfolio manager in 2005. Mr. Becker, Managing Director and Co-Lead Portfolio Manager-Strategic Growth, joined GSAM in 1999. He also serves as a portfolio manager for the Growth Team and is a member of the U.S. Equity Investment Committee.

Kevin Martens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 30, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Kevin Martens is a portfolio manager on the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. US Equity ESG Strategy, as well as a portfolio manager on the US Equity Team where he has broad research responsibilities for the Industrials sector across the US Large- and Mid-Cap Equity strategies. Before joining the Investment Adviser in 2015, Mr. Martens spent four years at ClearBridge Investments.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

