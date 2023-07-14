Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
22.8%
1 yr return
14.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$7.42 B
Holdings in Top 10
41.2%
Expense Ratio 0.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 18.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$300,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GQLOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.8%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|3.17%
|1 Yr
|14.0%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|35.12%
|3 Yr
|5.6%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|51.10%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|51.53%
|10 Yr
|0.9%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|67.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|GQLOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|73.63%
|2021
|9.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|43.15%
|2020
|1.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|88.81%
|2019
|5.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|59.64%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|67.61%
|Period
|GQLOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|22.8%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|2.49%
|1 Yr
|14.0%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|27.77%
|3 Yr
|5.6%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|50.89%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|62.25%
|10 Yr
|7.7%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|38.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|GQLOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|73.70%
|2021
|9.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|43.61%
|2020
|1.1%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|88.73%
|2019
|5.0%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|60.15%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|68.86%
|GQLOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GQLOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.42 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|15.71%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|2
|4154
|77.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.45 B
|288 K
|270 B
|15.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.22%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|18.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GQLOX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.96%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|49.96%
|Bonds
|0.86%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|2.57%
|Cash
|0.17%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|79.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|33.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|33.58%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|29.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GQLOX % Rank
|Technology
|34.75%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|2.68%
|Healthcare
|23.82%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|3.22%
|Financial Services
|11.62%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|83.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.19%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|59.34%
|Consumer Defense
|9.20%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|17.08%
|Industrials
|5.29%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|96.25%
|Communication Services
|5.15%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|85.30%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|89.28%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|90.12%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|89.05%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|95.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GQLOX % Rank
|US
|78.12%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|95.70%
|Non US
|20.84%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|2.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GQLOX % Rank
|Government
|79.75%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.24%
|Cash & Equivalents
|20.24%
|-6.23%
|100.00%
|96.18%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.40%
|28.74%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.16%
|28.15%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|36.16%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.10%
|27.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GQLOX % Rank
|US
|0.86%
|-0.06%
|81.35%
|2.57%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.82%
|28.45%
|GQLOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.41%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|78.78%
|Management Fee
|0.39%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|33.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|GQLOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GQLOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GQLOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|18.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|37.60%
|GQLOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GQLOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.39%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|65.24%
|GQLOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GQLOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GQLOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.16%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|22.82%
|GQLOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$1.402
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 12, 2019
|$0.306
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2012
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2011
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2011
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2011
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2011
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2010
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2010
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2010
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2010
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2009
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2009
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2009
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2009
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2008
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2008
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2008
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2008
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2007
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2007
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2007
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2007
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 23, 2009
13.2
13.2%
Dr. Hancock is the head of GMO's Focused Equity team and the portfolio manager for the Quality Strategy. Previously, at GMO, he was co-head of the Global Equity team. He is a partner of the firm. Prior to joining GMO in 1995, he was a research analyst at Siemens and a software engineer at IBM. Dr. Hancock holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Harvard University and B.S. and M.S. degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Mr. Hene is co-portfolio manager for the Quality Strategy. He is a member of the Focused Equity team and a partner of the firm. Previously at GMO, he was engaged in portfolio management within the Global Equity team. Mr. Hene joined GMO full-time in 1995. He has an MSc in Biochemistry from the University of Oxford and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mr. Cobb is engaged in portfolio management and research within GMO's Focused Equity team and is a partner of the firm. Previously at GMO, he led the fundamental research group for the Global Equity team. Prior to joining GMO in 1997, he worked at Brown Brothers Harriman. Mr. Cobb received a B.A. in Economics/Russian Language from Bucknell University and an M.S. in Finance from Suffolk University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
