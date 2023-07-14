Home
GMO Quality Fund

mutual fund
GQLIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.22 +0.17 +0.61%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
C (GQETX) Primary Other (GQEFX) Other (GQLOX) Inst (GQLIX) Retirement (GQESX)
Vitals

YTD Return

22.6%

1 yr return

13.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$7.42 B

Holdings in Top 10

41.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GQLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GMO Quality Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GMO
  • Inception Date
    Sep 26, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Hancock

Fund Description

GMO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing the Fund’s assets primarily in equities of companies that GMO believes to be of high quality. GMO believes a high quality company generally to be a company that has an established business that will deliver a high level of return on past investments and that will utilize cash flows in the future by making investments with the potential for a high return on capital or by returning cash to shareholders through dividends, share buybacks, or other mechanisms.
In selecting securities for the Fund, GMO uses a combination of investment methods and typically considers both systematic factors, based on profitability, profit stability, leverage, and other publicly available financial information, and judgmental factors, based on GMO’s assessment of future profitability, capital allocation, growth opportunities, and sustainability against competitive forces. GMO also may rely on valuation methodologies, such as discounted cash flow analysis and multiples of price to earnings, revenues, book values or other fundamental metrics. The Fund may also utilize an event-driven strategy, such as merger arbitrage. The Fund is permitted to invest directly and indirectly (e.g., through underlying funds or derivatives) in equities of companies tied economically to any country in the world, including emerging countries.
At times, the Fund may have substantial exposure to a single asset class, industry, sector, country, region, issuer, or currency or companies with similar market capitalizations. As of May 31, 2022, the ten largest holdings of the Fund represented approximately 39.5% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time. GMO does not manage the Fund to, or control the Fund’s risk relative to, any securities index or securities benchmark.
As an alternative to investing directly in equities, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund also may invest in derivatives and ETFs in an attempt to obtain or adjust elements of its long or short investment exposure and as a substitute for securities lending. Derivatives used may include futures, options, forward currency contracts, and swap contracts. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.
The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.
GQLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GQLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.6% -14.3% 35.6% 3.47%
1 Yr 13.9% -34.9% 38.6% 35.42%
3 Yr 5.6%* -27.8% 93.5% 51.42%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.2% 4.14%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 11.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GQLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.2% -56.3% 28.9% 73.86%
2021 9.0% -20.5% 152.6% 43.38%
2020 1.1% -13.9% 183.6% 89.05%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GQLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.6% -20.5% 35.6% 2.79%
1 Yr 13.9% -34.9% 40.3% 28.08%
3 Yr 5.6%* -27.8% 93.5% 51.21%
5 Yr N/A* -29.8% 97.2% 4.17%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 11.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GQLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.2% -56.3% 28.9% 73.93%
2021 9.0% -20.5% 152.6% 43.85%
2020 1.1% -13.9% 183.6% 88.97%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GQLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GQLIX Category Low Category High GQLIX % Rank
Net Assets 7.42 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 15.79%
Number of Holdings 52 2 4154 77.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.45 B 288 K 270 B 15.09%
Weighting of Top 10 41.22% 1.8% 106.2% 18.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.21%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.30%
  3. Apple Inc 4.81%
  4. Coca-Cola Co 4.38%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.93%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.93%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.93%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.93%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.93%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GQLIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.96% 0.00% 130.24% 50.04%
Bonds 		0.86% -0.04% 95.81% 2.64%
Cash 		0.17% -102.29% 100.00% 79.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 33.58%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 33.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 29.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GQLIX % Rank
Technology 		34.75% 0.00% 48.94% 2.76%
Healthcare 		23.82% 0.00% 60.70% 3.29%
Financial Services 		11.62% 0.00% 55.59% 83.15%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.19% 0.00% 30.33% 59.42%
Consumer Defense 		9.20% 0.00% 47.71% 17.15%
Industrials 		5.29% 0.00% 29.90% 96.32%
Communication Services 		5.15% 0.00% 27.94% 85.38%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 89.43%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 90.28%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 89.13%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 95.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GQLIX % Rank
US 		78.12% 0.00% 127.77% 95.77%
Non US 		20.84% 0.00% 32.38% 2.42%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GQLIX % Rank
Government 		79.75% 0.00% 100.00% 0.32%
Cash & Equivalents 		20.24% -6.23% 100.00% 96.26%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.40% 28.97%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.16% 28.39%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 36.40%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 2.10% 27.68%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GQLIX % Rank
US 		0.86% -0.06% 81.35% 2.64%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 43.82% 28.68%

GQLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GQLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.01% 49.27% 64.97%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 2.00% 43.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GQLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GQLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GQLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 496.00% 37.69%

GQLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GQLIX Category Low Category High GQLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.32% 0.00% 24.06% 65.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GQLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GQLIX Category Low Category High GQLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.96% -54.00% 6.06% 34.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GQLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GQLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Hancock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2009

13.2

13.2%

Dr. Hancock is the head of GMO's Focused Equity team and the portfolio manager for the Quality Strategy. Previously, at GMO, he was co-head of the Global Equity team. He is a partner of the firm. Prior to joining GMO in 1995, he was a research analyst at Siemens and a software engineer at IBM. Dr. Hancock holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Harvard University and B.S. and M.S. degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Anthony Hene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Mr. Hene is co-portfolio manager for the Quality Strategy. He is a member of the Focused Equity team and a partner of the firm. Previously at GMO, he was engaged in portfolio management within the Global Equity team. Mr. Hene joined GMO full-time in 1995. He has an MSc in Biochemistry from the University of Oxford and is a CFA charterholder.

Ty Cobb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Cobb is engaged in portfolio management and research within GMO's Focused Equity team and is a partner of the firm. Previously at GMO, he led the fundamental research group for the Global Equity team. Prior to joining GMO in 1997, he worked at Brown Brothers Harriman. Mr. Cobb received a B.A. in Economics/Russian Language from Bucknell University and an M.S. in Finance from Suffolk University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

