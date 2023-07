Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in instruments that are tied economically to the U.S. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund will generally hold securities of between 25 to 70 issuers that are primarily located in the U.S. that the Adviser believes are undervalued by the market.

The Fund will invest primarily in dividend-paying securities of U.S. companies but may also invest in the securities of foreign companies in developed markets. The Adviser considers a company’s historical dividend records and current prospects to determine whether an investment satisfies the Fund’s criteria for dividend-paying securities, for instance, whether it has a history of paying a dividend. Stocks of

companies that have reduced dividends in the past or are not currently paying dividends may be considered for purchase by the Fund if the Adviser believes that the dividend payment or dividend growth is likely to be restored. Securities are selected based on a variety of factors, such as a company’s consistent effort to maintain or increase dividends over time while maintaining sufficient profitability.

The securities in which the Fund invests are primarily publicly traded common stocks, but the Fund may also invest in preferred stocks. The Fund’s portfolio allocations to common and preferred stocks are determined by the Adviser based upon current and relative yield and the potential total return of these securities relative to their investable universe.

The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and securities of companies with any market capitalization. IPOs are considered for purchase by the Fund if the Adviser believes that the company meets the same criteria as any other Fund investment in terms of appreciation and income opportunities. The Fund considers a company to be a U.S. company if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located in the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue is generated in the U.S.; (iii) the company is organized, conducts its principal operations, or maintains its principal place of business or principal manufacturing facilities in the U.S.; (iv) the company’s securities are traded principally in the U.S.; or (v) the Adviser otherwise believes that the company’s assets are exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of the U.S. (because, for example, the Adviser believes that the company’s growth is dependent on the U.S.).

Although the Fund will invest primarily in securities of U.S. issuers, the Fund may also invest in securities of non-U.S. issuers, and is expected to typically do so by purchasing depositary receipts (including unsponsored depositary receipts and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and U.S. Treasury securities. Treasuries are considered as alternatives to holding cash if at a given time the Adviser believes that treasuries offer better yields. The Adviser would typically invest in an ETF rather than directly in underlying investments when the Adviser believes that doing so would provide more efficient exposure, liquidity or market access. The Adviser would also typically invest in depositary receipts when local trading in certain non-US. companies is restricted, for added liquidity or if there is a significant discount to the locally traded shares.

The Adviser seeks to focus on investments in dividend-paying companies located within the U.S. In managing the Fund’s investments, the Adviser focuses on equity securities that are expected to pay dividends and typically pursues a “growth style” of investing as it seeks to capture market inefficiencies which the Adviser believes are driven by investors’ propensity to be too short-sighted and overly focused on quarter-to-quarter price movements rather than a company’s fundamentals over a longer time horizon (5 years or more). The Adviser believes that this market inefficiency tends to lead investors to underappreciate the compounding potential of quality, growing companies. To identify this subset of companies, the Adviser generates investment ideas from a variety of sources, ranging from institutional knowledge and industry contacts, to the Adviser’s proprietary screening process that seeks to identify suitable companies based on several quality factors such as rates of return on equity and total capital, margin stability and profitability. Ideas are then subject to rigorous fundamental analysis as the Adviser seeks to identify and invest in companies that it believes reflect higher quality opportunities on a forward-looking basis. Specifically, the Adviser seeks to buy companies that are reasonably priced and have strong fundamental business characteristics and sustainable and durable earnings growth. When making purchase and sale decisions between similarly priced investment opportunities with comparable fundamentals, the Adviser seeks to identify relatively higher quality companies with strong financial positions, capable management, higher barriers to entry, more opportunity for growth and more durable earnings growth, based on the Adviser’s analyses of a company’s financial statements, economic health, competitors and the markets that it serves. The Adviser seeks to outperform the Fund’s benchmark index over a full market cycle by seeking to capture market upside while limiting downside risk. For these purposes, a full market cycle can be measured from a point in the market cycle (e.g., a peak or trough) to the corresponding point in the next market cycle.

Many of the stocks in which the Fund invests may be considered to be “growth” stocks, in that they may have above-average rates of earnings growth and thus experience above-average increases in stock prices, subject to the Adviser’s criteria for quality. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio of securities, the Adviser is not constrained by sector or industry weights in the Fund’s benchmark. The Fund may invest in any economic sector and, at times, emphasize one or more particular industries or sectors in the portfolio construction process. The Adviser relies on individual stock selection driven by a bottom-up research process rather than seeking to add value based on “top-down”, macro based criteria.

The Adviser may sell a company if the Adviser believes that the company’s long-term competitive advantage or relative earnings growth prospects have deteriorated, or the Adviser has otherwise lost conviction that the company reflects a higher quality opportunity than other available investments on a forward looking basis. The Adviser also may sell a company if the company has met its price target or is involved in a business combination, if the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity, if the Adviser wishes to reduce the Fund’s exposure to the company or a particular country or geographic region or if the Adviser expects that the company will not make acceptable dividend payments.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.