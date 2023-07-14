Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

GQG Partners US Quality Dividend Income Fund

mutual fund
GQHIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.18 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (GQHPX) Primary Inst (GQHIX)
GQHIX (Mutual Fund)

GQG Partners US Quality Dividend Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.18 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (GQHPX) Primary Inst (GQHIX)
GQHIX (Mutual Fund)

GQG Partners US Quality Dividend Income Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.18 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (GQHPX) Primary Inst (GQHIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GQG Partners US Quality Dividend Income Fund

GQHIX | Fund

$11.18

$115 M

2.76%

$0.31

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.1%

1 yr return

2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$115 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GQG Partners US Quality Dividend Income Fund

GQHIX | Fund

$11.18

$115 M

2.76%

$0.31

0.98%

GQHIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GQG Partners US Quality Dividend Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GQG Partners Inc
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Anders

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in instruments that are tied economically to the U.S. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund will generally hold securities of between 25 to 70 issuers that are primarily located in the U.S. that the Adviser believes are undervalued by the market.

The Fund will invest primarily in dividend-paying securities of U.S. companies but may also invest in the securities of foreign companies in developed markets. The Adviser considers a company’s historical dividend records and current prospects to determine whether an investment satisfies the Fund’s criteria for dividend-paying securities, for instance, whether it has a history of paying a dividend. Stocks of

companies that have reduced dividends in the past or are not currently paying dividends may be considered for purchase by the Fund if the Adviser believes that the dividend payment or dividend growth is likely to be restored. Securities are selected based on a variety of factors, such as a company’s consistent effort to maintain or increase dividends over time while maintaining sufficient profitability.

The securities in which the Fund invests are primarily publicly traded common stocks, but the Fund may also invest in preferred stocks. The Fund’s portfolio allocations to common and preferred stocks are determined by the Adviser based upon current and relative yield and the potential total return of these securities relative to their investable universe.

The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and securities of companies with any market capitalization. IPOs are considered for purchase by the Fund if the Adviser believes that the company meets the same criteria as any other Fund investment in terms of appreciation and income opportunities. The Fund considers a company to be a U.S. company if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located in the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue is generated in the U.S.; (iii) the company is organized, conducts its principal operations, or maintains its principal place of business or principal manufacturing facilities in the U.S.; (iv) the company’s securities are traded principally in the U.S.; or (v) the Adviser otherwise believes that the company’s assets are exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of the U.S. (because, for example, the Adviser believes that the company’s growth is dependent on the U.S.).

Although the Fund will invest primarily in securities of U.S. issuers, the Fund may also invest in securities of non-U.S. issuers, and is expected to typically do so by purchasing depositary receipts (including unsponsored depositary receipts and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)), which are certificates typically issued by a bank or trust company that represent ownership interests in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and U.S. Treasury securities. Treasuries are considered as alternatives to holding cash if at a given time the Adviser believes that treasuries offer better yields. The Adviser would typically invest in an ETF rather than directly in underlying investments when the Adviser believes that doing so would provide more efficient exposure, liquidity or market access. The Adviser would also typically invest in depositary receipts when local trading in certain non-US. companies is restricted, for added liquidity or if there is a significant discount to the locally traded shares.

The Adviser seeks to focus on investments in dividend-paying companies located within the U.S. In managing the Fund’s investments, the Adviser focuses on equity securities that are expected to pay dividends and typically pursues a “growth style” of investing as it seeks to capture market inefficiencies which the Adviser believes are driven by investors’ propensity to be too short-sighted and overly focused on quarter-to-quarter price movements rather than a company’s fundamentals over a longer time horizon (5 years or more). The Adviser believes that this market inefficiency tends to lead investors to underappreciate the compounding potential of quality, growing companies. To identify this subset of companies, the Adviser generates investment ideas from a variety of sources, ranging from institutional knowledge and industry contacts, to the Adviser’s proprietary screening process that seeks to identify suitable companies based on several quality factors such as rates of return on equity and total capital, margin stability and profitability. Ideas are then subject to rigorous fundamental analysis as the Adviser seeks to identify and invest in companies that it believes reflect higher quality opportunities on a forward-looking basis. Specifically, the Adviser seeks to buy companies that are reasonably priced and have strong fundamental business characteristics and sustainable and durable earnings growth. When making purchase and sale decisions between similarly priced investment opportunities with comparable fundamentals, the Adviser seeks to identify relatively higher quality companies with strong financial positions, capable management, higher barriers to entry, more opportunity for growth and more durable earnings growth, based on the Adviser’s analyses of a company’s financial statements, economic health, competitors and the markets that it serves. The Adviser seeks to outperform the Fund’s benchmark index over a full market cycle by seeking to capture market upside while limiting downside risk. For these purposes, a full market cycle can be measured from a point in the market cycle (e.g., a peak or trough) to the corresponding point in the next market cycle.

Many of the stocks in which the Fund invests may be considered to be “growth” stocks, in that they may have above-average rates of earnings growth and thus experience above-average increases in stock prices, subject to the Adviser’s criteria for quality. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio of securities, the Adviser is not constrained by sector or industry weights in the Fund’s benchmark. The Fund may invest in any economic sector and, at times, emphasize one or more particular industries or sectors in the portfolio construction process. The Adviser relies on individual stock selection driven by a bottom-up research process rather than seeking to add value based on “top-down”, macro based criteria.

The Adviser may sell a company if the Adviser believes that the company’s long-term competitive advantage or relative earnings growth prospects have deteriorated, or the Adviser has otherwise lost conviction that the company reflects a higher quality opportunity than other available investments on a forward looking basis. The Adviser also may sell a company if the company has met its price target or is involved in a business combination, if the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity, if the Adviser wishes to reduce the Fund’s exposure to the company or a particular country or geographic region or if the Adviser expects that the company will not make acceptable dividend payments.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

GQHIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GQHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -13.6% 215.2% 92.29%
1 Yr 2.2% -58.6% 197.5% 64.34%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.3% 29.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.0% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GQHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.4% -65.1% 22.3% 0.68%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GQHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -13.6% 215.2% 89.13%
1 Yr 2.2% -58.6% 197.5% 63.70%
3 Yr N/A* -23.2% 64.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.1% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GQHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 3.4% -65.1% 22.3% 0.68%
2021 N/A -25.3% 25.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GQHIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GQHIX Category Low Category High GQHIX % Rank
Net Assets 115 M 1 M 151 B 85.23%
Number of Holdings 31 2 1727 94.62%
Net Assets in Top 10 39.1 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 83.46%
Weighting of Top 10 49.03% 5.0% 99.2% 5.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Exxon Mobil Corp 6.37%
  2. Walmart Inc 6.25%
  3. Devon Energy Corp 5.79%
  4. Altria Group Inc 4.81%
  5. Johnson & Johnson 4.61%
  6. Philip Morris International Inc 4.57%
  7. Procter & Gamble Co 4.53%
  8. Blackstone Inc 4.52%
  9. Enbridge Inc 4.42%
  10. Microsoft Corp 4.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GQHIX % Rank
Stocks 		90.33% 28.02% 125.26% 95.95%
Cash 		9.67% -88.20% 71.98% 2.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 35.90%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 30.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 31.37%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 33.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GQHIX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		30.84% 0.00% 34.10% 0.17%
Energy 		22.62% 0.00% 54.00% 1.33%
Utilities 		13.81% 0.00% 27.04% 1.41%
Healthcare 		13.26% 0.00% 30.08% 85.29%
Financial Services 		5.31% 0.00% 58.05% 99.58%
Industrials 		4.64% 0.00% 42.76% 95.68%
Basic Materials 		4.00% 0.00% 21.69% 33.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.90% 0.00% 22.74% 95.59%
Technology 		1.89% 0.00% 54.02% 97.26%
Communication Services 		1.75% 0.00% 26.58% 92.85%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 89.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GQHIX % Rank
US 		79.38% 24.51% 121.23% 92.97%
Non US 		10.95% 0.00% 41.42% 16.46%

GQHIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GQHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.04% 45.41% 44.67%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 26.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

GQHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GQHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GQHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% N/A

GQHIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GQHIX Category Low Category High GQHIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.76% 0.00% 41.90% 20.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GQHIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GQHIX Category Low Category High GQHIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.10% -1.51% 4.28% 0.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GQHIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GQHIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Anders

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

James joins GQG Partners LLC from Mercator Asset Management where he was a Senior VP and research analyst. His regional research responsibilities were Benelux as well as Latin America. He has extensive experience in the international equity arena, including developed Europe, emerging markets in Asia and Latin America, and frontier markets in Africa and the Middle East. He previously served as a research analyst at Consilium Investment Management in Ft. Lauderdale from 2008 to 2013, where he focused most recently on emerging and frontier markets equities. James began his career in 1993, serving

Rajiv Jain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Rajiv Jain is the Chairman, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of GQG Partners LLC. Prior to joining GQG Partners in 2016, Mr. Jain served as a Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities at Vontobel Asset Management (“Vontobel”). He joined Vontobel in 1994 as an equity analyst & associate manager of its international equity portfolios. Mr. Jain earned an MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Miami in 1993. He also has a Master’s degree from the University of Ajmer and an undergraduate degree in Accounting.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×