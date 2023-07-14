Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BNY Mellon U.S. Mortgage Fund

mutual fund
GPNYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.6 -0.06 -0.47%
primary theme
Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
share class
Inst (DRGMX) Primary C (GPNCX) A (GPGAX) Inst (GPNYX) Inst (GPNIX)
GPNYX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon U.S. Mortgage Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.6 -0.06 -0.47%
primary theme
Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
share class
Inst (DRGMX) Primary C (GPNCX) A (GPGAX) Inst (GPNYX) Inst (GPNIX)
GPNYX (Mutual Fund)

BNY Mellon U.S. Mortgage Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.6 -0.06 -0.47%
primary theme
Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
share class
Inst (DRGMX) Primary C (GPNCX) A (GPGAX) Inst (GPNYX) Inst (GPNIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon U.S. Mortgage Fund

GPNYX | Fund

$12.60

$234 M

2.95%

$0.37

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.9%

1 yr return

-4.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$234 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 392.94%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon U.S. Mortgage Fund

GPNYX | Fund

$12.60

$234 M

2.95%

$0.37

0.76%

GPNYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon U.S. Mortgage Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Dreyfus
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Eric Seasholtz

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in U.S. mortgage-related securities. These mortgage-related securities may include certificates (debt securities) issued, and guaranteed as to timely payment of principal and interest, by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) (popularly called "Ginnie Maes"); securities issued by government-related organizations such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities issued by governmental agencies or private entities; and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs). The fund will invest at least 65% of its net assets in Ginnie Maes. The fund can invest in privately issued mortgage-backed securities with a "BBB" or higher credit quality, but currently intends to invest in only those securities with an "A" or higher credit quality. The fund is not subject to any maturity or duration restrictions.

The fund may purchase or sell securities on a forward commitment (including "TBA" (to be announced) basis. These transactions involve a commitment by the fund to purchase or sell particular securities, such as mortgage-related securities, with payment and delivery taking place at a future date, and permit the fund to lock in a price or yield on a security it owns or intends to purchase. To enhance current income, the fund also may engage in a series of purchase and sale contracts or forward roll transactions in which the fund sells a mortgage-related security, for example, to a financial institution and simultaneously agrees to purchase a similar security from the institution at a later date at an agreed-upon price. Forward roll transactions will significantly increase the fund's portfolio turnover rate.

The fund may use derivative instruments as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage interest rate risk, as part of a hedging strategy, or for other purposes related to the management of the fund. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include typically options, futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities and interest rates), forward contracts, swap agreements (including credit default swap agreements on mortgage-related and asset-backed securities), options on swap agreements and other credit derivatives.

In deciding to buy and sell securities, the investment process of the fund's portfolio manager begins with a macroeconomic view, and the portfolio manager considers the overall risk environment in light of broad portfolio themes and overall portfolio quality in relation to the fund's current positions. Potential purchases and sales of securities are viewed on absolute and relative value bases in relation to other potential opportunities available to the fund.

The fund does not have any limitations regarding portfolio turnover and, at times, the fund may engage in active and frequent trading, which will increase portfolio turnover.

Read More

GPNYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GPNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -24.0% 16.8% 3.16%
1 Yr -4.9% -7.1% 17.7% 46.25%
3 Yr -6.0%* -8.6% 5.2% 53.88%
5 Yr -2.8%* -5.4% 3.1% 88.84%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.8% 67.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GPNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -22.8% 1.0% 49.60%
2021 -2.1% -18.7% 8.0% 75.71%
2020 0.4% -22.8% 2.9% 81.25%
2019 0.7% -20.9% 1.9% 64.98%
2018 -0.4% -21.9% 0.4% 54.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GPNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.9% -24.0% 16.8% 3.16%
1 Yr -4.9% -7.8% 17.7% 39.53%
3 Yr -6.0%* -8.6% 3.9% 53.50%
5 Yr -2.5%* -5.4% 2.4% 80.43%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.7% 64.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GPNYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -22.8% 1.0% 49.60%
2021 -2.1% -18.7% 8.0% 75.71%
2020 0.4% -22.8% 2.9% 81.25%
2019 0.7% -20.9% 1.9% 56.12%
2018 0.0% -21.9% 0.4% 12.78%

NAV & Total Return History

GPNYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GPNYX Category Low Category High GPNYX % Rank
Net Assets 234 M 10.8 M 27.3 B 83.62%
Number of Holdings 127 2 14187 81.70%
Net Assets in Top 10 130 M -37.3 M 9.54 B 73.62%
Weighting of Top 10 46.83% 5.9% 100.0% 40.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Government National Mortgage Association 2% 23.13%
  2. Government National Mortgage Association 2% 18.82%
  3. Government National Mortgage Association 2% 18.18%
  4. Government National Mortgage Association 2% 16.75%
  5. Government National Mortgage Association 2% 16.60%
  6. Government National Mortgage Association 2% 16.37%
  7. Government National Mortgage Association 2% 16.23%
  8. Government National Mortgage Association 2% 16.07%
  9. Government National Mortgage Association 2% 14.68%
  10. Government National Mortgage Association 3% 14.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GPNYX % Rank
Bonds 		92.32% 0.00% 134.21% 80.43%
Cash 		7.68% -34.21% 38.56% 19.57%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 82.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 81.28%
Other 		0.00% -2.77% 29.56% 81.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.29% 81.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GPNYX % Rank
Securitized 		89.15% 0.00% 99.79% 14.53%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.68% -29.63% 35.24% 48.72%
Government 		3.17% 0.00% 100.00% 78.63%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.06% 16.13% 82.48%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 57.23% 85.90%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 5.24% 84.62%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GPNYX % Rank
US 		92.32% 0.00% 134.21% 78.30%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 85.53%

GPNYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GPNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.03% 2.20% 38.79%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 0.85% 86.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

GPNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A

Trading Fees

GPNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GPNYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 392.94% 3.35% 948.00% 84.35%

GPNYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GPNYX Category Low Category High GPNYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.95% 0.00% 12.72% 18.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GPNYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GPNYX Category Low Category High GPNYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.62% -0.80% 2.96% 4.76%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GPNYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

GPNYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Eric Seasholtz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 20, 2016

5.45

5.5%

Mr. Seasholtz is a director and portfolio manager at Amherst, where he has been employed since September 2015. Prior to joining Amherst, Mr. Seasholtz served as a portfolio manager and managing partner at Ridgevale Capital from June 2014 until September 2015. From September 2013 until June 2014, he was the director of research at Providence Investment Management, LLC. Prior thereto, he was a vice president and senior portfolio manager at E*Trade Global Asset Management, Inc. from August 2001 until December 2012. He also has been employed by Dreyfus since December 2016.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.11 31.64 8.43 7.35

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×