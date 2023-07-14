Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
0.9%
1 yr return
-4.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$234 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.8%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 392.94%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in U.S. mortgage-related securities. These mortgage-related securities may include certificates (debt securities) issued, and guaranteed as to timely payment of principal and interest, by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) (popularly called "Ginnie Maes"); securities issued by government-related organizations such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities issued by governmental agencies or private entities; and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs). The fund will invest at least 65% of its net assets in Ginnie Maes. The fund can invest in privately issued mortgage-backed securities with a "BBB" or higher credit quality, but currently intends to invest in only those securities with an "A" or higher credit quality. The fund is not subject to any maturity or duration restrictions.
The fund may purchase or sell securities on a forward commitment (including "TBA" (to be announced) basis. These transactions involve a commitment by the fund to purchase or sell particular securities, such as mortgage-related securities, with payment and delivery taking place at a future date, and permit the fund to lock in a price or yield on a security it owns or intends to purchase. To enhance current income, the fund also may engage in a series of purchase and sale contracts or forward roll transactions in which the fund sells a mortgage-related security, for example, to a financial institution and simultaneously agrees to purchase a similar security from the institution at a later date at an agreed-upon price. Forward roll transactions will significantly increase the fund's portfolio turnover rate.
The fund may use derivative instruments as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage interest rate risk, as part of a hedging strategy, or for other purposes related to the management of the fund. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include typically options, futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities and interest rates), forward contracts, swap agreements (including credit default swap agreements on mortgage-related and asset-backed securities), options on swap agreements and other credit derivatives.
In deciding to buy and sell securities, the investment process of the fund's portfolio manager begins with a macroeconomic view, and the portfolio manager considers the overall risk environment in light of broad portfolio themes and overall portfolio quality in relation to the fund's current positions. Potential purchases and sales of securities are viewed on absolute and relative value bases in relation to other potential opportunities available to the fund.
The fund does not have any limitations regarding portfolio turnover and, at times, the fund may engage in active and frequent trading, which will increase portfolio turnover.
|Period
|GPNYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.9%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|3.16%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-7.1%
|17.7%
|46.25%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-8.6%
|5.2%
|53.88%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-5.4%
|3.1%
|88.84%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.8%
|67.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|GPNYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.5%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|49.60%
|2021
|-2.1%
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|75.71%
|2020
|0.4%
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|81.25%
|2019
|0.7%
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|64.98%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|54.19%
|GPNYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GPNYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|234 M
|10.8 M
|27.3 B
|83.62%
|Number of Holdings
|127
|2
|14187
|81.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|130 M
|-37.3 M
|9.54 B
|73.62%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.83%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|40.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GPNYX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.32%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|80.43%
|Cash
|7.68%
|-34.21%
|38.56%
|19.57%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|81.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.77%
|29.56%
|81.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|81.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GPNYX % Rank
|Securitized
|89.15%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|14.53%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.68%
|-29.63%
|35.24%
|48.72%
|Government
|3.17%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.63%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|16.13%
|82.48%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.23%
|85.90%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.24%
|84.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GPNYX % Rank
|US
|92.32%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|78.30%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|85.53%
|GPNYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.03%
|2.20%
|38.79%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|86.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|GPNYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|GPNYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GPNYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|392.94%
|3.35%
|948.00%
|84.35%
|GPNYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GPNYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.95%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|18.58%
|GPNYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GPNYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GPNYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.62%
|-0.80%
|2.96%
|4.76%
|GPNYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2020
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2018
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2015
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2016
5.45
5.5%
Mr. Seasholtz is a director and portfolio manager at Amherst, where he has been employed since September 2015. Prior to joining Amherst, Mr. Seasholtz served as a portfolio manager and managing partner at Ridgevale Capital from June 2014 until September 2015. From September 2013 until June 2014, he was the director of research at Providence Investment Management, LLC. Prior thereto, he was a vice president and senior portfolio manager at E*Trade Global Asset Management, Inc. from August 2001 until December 2012. He also has been employed by Dreyfus since December 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.11
|31.64
|8.43
|7.35
