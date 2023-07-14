To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in U.S. mortgage-related securities. These mortgage-related securities may include certificates (debt securities) issued, and guaranteed as to timely payment of principal and interest, by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) (popularly called "Ginnie Maes"); securities issued by government-related organizations such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities issued by governmental agencies or private entities; and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs). The fund will invest at least 65% of its net assets in Ginnie Maes. The fund can invest in privately issued mortgage-backed securities with a "BBB" or higher credit quality, but currently intends to invest in only those securities with an "A" or higher credit quality. The fund is not subject to any maturity or duration restrictions.

The fund may purchase or sell securities on a forward commitment (including "TBA" (to be announced) basis. These transactions involve a commitment by the fund to purchase or sell particular securities, such as mortgage-related securities, with payment and delivery taking place at a future date, and permit the fund to lock in a price or yield on a security it owns or intends to purchase. To enhance current income, the fund also may engage in a series of purchase and sale contracts or forward roll transactions in which the fund sells a mortgage-related security, for example, to a financial institution and simultaneously agrees to purchase a similar security from the institution at a later date at an agreed-upon price. Forward roll transactions will significantly increase the fund's portfolio turnover rate.

The fund may use derivative instruments as a substitute for investing directly in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage interest rate risk, as part of a hedging strategy, or for other purposes related to the management of the fund. The derivative instruments in which the fund may invest include typically options, futures and options on futures (including those relating to securities and interest rates), forward contracts, swap agreements (including credit default swap agreements on mortgage-related and asset-backed securities), options on swap agreements and other credit derivatives.

In deciding to buy and sell securities, the investment process of the fund's portfolio manager begins with a macroeconomic view, and the portfolio manager considers the overall risk environment in light of broad portfolio themes and overall portfolio quality in relation to the fund's current positions. Potential purchases and sales of securities are viewed on absolute and relative value bases in relation to other potential opportunities available to the fund.

The fund does not have any limitations regarding portfolio turnover and, at times, the fund may engage in active and frequent trading, which will increase portfolio turnover.