Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
GOFCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.22 -0.08 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (PGOFX) Primary Retirement (PGRRX) C (GOFCX) Inst (GROYX) Retirement (PSMKX)
GOFCX (Mutual Fund)

Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.22 -0.08 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (PGOFX) Primary Retirement (PGRRX) C (GOFCX) Inst (GROYX) Retirement (PSMKX)
GOFCX (Mutual Fund)

Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.22 -0.08 -0.34%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (PGOFX) Primary Retirement (PGRRX) C (GOFCX) Inst (GROYX) Retirement (PSMKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund

GOFCX | Fund

$23.22

$1.83 B

0.00%

1.77%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.6%

1 yr return

10.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.3%

Net Assets

$1.83 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.77%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund

GOFCX | Fund

$23.22

$1.83 B

0.00%

1.77%

GOFCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Amundi US
  • Inception Date
    Jan 07, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kenneth Winston

Fund Description

Normally, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in equity securities of mid-size companies. Mid-size companies are those with market values, at the time of investment, that do not exceed the greater of the market capitalization of the largest company within the Russell Midcap Growth Index ($58.52 billion as of February 28, 2022) or the 3-year rolling average of the market capitalization of the largest company within the Russell Midcap Growth Index ($61.78 billion as of February 28, 2022), as measured at the end of the preceding month, and are not less than the smallest company within the index. The Russell Midcap Growth Index measures the performance of U.S. mid-cap growth stocks. The size of the companies in the index changes constantly as a result of market conditions and the composition of the index. The fund’s investments will not be confined to securities issued by companies included in the index. For purposes of the fund’s investment policies, equity securities include common stocks and other equity instruments, such as securities of other investment companies (including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds)that invest primarily in equity securities, depositary receipts, warrants, rights, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and preferred stocks. The fund may invest in initial public offerings of equity securities.The fund may invest in securities of issuers in any industry or market sector. The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in debt securities. The fund may invest up to 5% of its net assets in below investment grade debt securities (known as “junk bonds”), including below investment grade convertible debt securities, and securities in default.The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in REITs.The fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers. The fund will not invest more than 5% of its total assets in the securities of emerging markets issuers.The fund may, but is not required to, use derivatives, such as stock index futures and options. The fund may use derivatives for a variety of purposes, including: in an attempt to hedge against adverse changes in the market prices of securities, interest rates or currency exchange rates; as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities; to attempt to increase the fund’s return as a non-hedging strategy that may be considered speculative; to manage portfolio characteristics; and as a cash flow management technique. The fund may choose not to make use of derivatives for a variety of reasons, and any use may be limited by applicable law and regulations. The fund also may hold cash or other short-term instruments.The fund uses a “growth” style of management and seeks to invest in companies with above average potential for earnings and revenue growth that are also trading at attractive market valuations. To select growth stocks the fund’s investment adviser employs quantitative analysis, fundamental research and an evaluation of the issuer based on its financial statements and operations. The adviser relies on the knowledge, experience and judgment of its staff and the staff of its affiliates who have access to a wide variety of research. The adviser focuses on the quality and price of individual issuers and economic sector analysis, not on market-timing strategies.The adviser generally sells a portfolio security when it believes that the issuer no longer offers the potential for above average earnings and revenue growth. The adviser makes that determination based upon the same criteria it uses to select portfolio securities.The adviser integrates environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into its investment research process by evaluating the business models and practices of issuers and their ESG-related risks. The adviser believes ESG analysis is a meaningful facet of fundamental research, the process of evaluating an issuer based on its financial position, business operations, competitive standing and management. This process considers ESG information, where available, in assessing an investment’s performance potential. The adviser generally considers ESG information in the context of an issuer’s respective sector or industry. The adviser may consider ESG ratings provided by third parties or internal sources, as well as issuer disclosures and public information, in evaluating issuers. ESG considerations are not a primary focus of the fund, and the weight given by the adviser to ESG considerations in making investment decisions will vary and, for any specific decision, they may be given little or no weight.
Read More

GOFCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GOFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -26.9% 59.5% 68.44%
1 Yr 10.4% -43.3% 860.3% 67.20%
3 Yr -10.3%* -41.5% 41.9% 82.71%
5 Yr -7.3%* -28.2% 82.7% 80.00%
10 Yr -2.4%* -18.2% 13.7% 79.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GOFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 68.57%
2021 -5.3% -52.0% 83.9% 73.53%
2020 3.7% -17.6% 195.3% 87.81%
2019 6.6% -16.0% 9.5% 32.88%
2018 -5.1% -13.6% 24.1% 81.60%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GOFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.6% -53.4% 55.3% 66.13%
1 Yr 10.4% -60.3% 860.3% 63.12%
3 Yr -10.3%* -41.5% 41.9% 82.87%
5 Yr -3.6%* -27.5% 82.7% 69.25%
10 Yr 4.3%* -17.0% 15.4% 56.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GOFCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.9% -85.6% 1542.7% 68.57%
2021 -5.3% -52.0% 83.9% 73.53%
2020 3.7% -17.6% 195.3% 87.81%
2019 6.6% -16.0% 9.5% 32.88%
2018 -1.3% -13.6% 24.1% 33.95%

NAV & Total Return History

GOFCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GOFCX Category Low Category High GOFCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.83 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 35.82%
Number of Holdings 120 20 3702 16.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 387 M 360 K 10.9 B 44.50%
Weighting of Top 10 19.65% 5.5% 92.1% 81.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Synopsys Inc 2.38%
  2. Palo Alto Networks Inc 2.27%
  3. Clarivate PLC Ordinary Shares 2.18%
  4. Lam Research Corp 2.04%
  5. Generac Holdings Inc 2.02%
  6. MSCI Inc 2.01%
  7. Amphenol Corp Class A 1.96%
  8. W.W. Grainger Inc 1.85%
  9. Micron Technology Inc 1.73%
  10. Molina Healthcare Inc 1.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GOFCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.93% 23.99% 100.52% 53.01%
Cash 		2.06% -0.52% 26.94% 45.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 55.32%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 57.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 51.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 53.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GOFCX % Rank
Technology 		35.66% 0.04% 62.17% 22.87%
Healthcare 		17.06% 0.00% 43.77% 57.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.15% 0.00% 57.41% 51.95%
Industrials 		13.35% 0.00% 38.23% 61.70%
Consumer Defense 		4.95% 0.00% 16.40% 13.12%
Financial Services 		4.84% 0.00% 43.01% 67.73%
Communication Services 		3.21% 0.00% 18.33% 39.72%
Energy 		3.09% 0.00% 62.10% 30.85%
Real Estate 		1.94% 0.00% 19.28% 56.56%
Basic Materials 		1.75% 0.00% 17.25% 57.62%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 63.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GOFCX % Rank
US 		91.68% 23.38% 100.52% 72.87%
Non US 		6.25% 0.00% 35.22% 25.53%

GOFCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GOFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.77% 0.02% 19.28% 14.59%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.50% 18.83%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 92.38%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

GOFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 53.23%

Trading Fees

GOFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GOFCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 0.00% 250.31% 50.20%

GOFCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GOFCX Category Low Category High GOFCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 55.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GOFCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GOFCX Category Low Category High GOFCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.51% -2.24% 2.75% 93.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GOFCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GOFCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kenneth Winston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 15, 2009

13.05

13.1%

Ken Winston, Portfolio Manager and Vice President, joined Pioneer Investment Management Limited in 2007 from Hartford Investment Management Company where he was senior vice president with portfolio management and analyst responsibilities for small and mid cap growth portfolios. Mr. Winston has served as portfolio manager of SELECT MID CAP GROWTH FUND since 2013 and its predecessor fund since 2009. From 2000 to 2006, he worked at Lee Munder Capital Group as partner and portfolio manager for small and mid cap growth portfolios.Ken became a Principal and Founding Partner of LMCG in August 2000. Prior to LMCG, Ken was part of the Small Cap Growth team at Standish, Ayer & Wood. Prior to Standish, Ken was a technology analyst and principal at Needham & Company, Inc., where he initiated and led Needham’s Internet and Business Services Industry group as a sell-side analyst.

Shaji John

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2013

9.17

9.2%

Mr. John, a vice president, joined Amundi Pioneer in 2011 from JT Venture Partners, LLC where he was managing general partner from 2000 to 2011. Mr. John has served as portfolio manager in Pioneer since 2013.

David Sobell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2016

6.11

6.1%

David Sobell, a Vice President and Senior Equity Analyst, joined Amundi Pioneer in 2000. Mr. Sobell has served as portfolio manager of the fund since April 2016.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×