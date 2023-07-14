Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
15.0%
1 yr return
12.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
Net Assets
$1.83 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.7%
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|PGOFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.0%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|62.30%
|1 Yr
|12.8%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|60.07%
|3 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|62.29%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|57.23%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|48.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|PGOFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.5%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|59.96%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|54.40%
|2020
|6.5%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|66.22%
|2019
|7.0%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|24.37%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|67.82%
|Period
|PGOFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.0%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|60.18%
|1 Yr
|12.8%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|57.07%
|3 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|62.71%
|5 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|62.65%
|10 Yr
|1.5%*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|74.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|PGOFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.5%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|59.96%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|54.40%
|2020
|6.5%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|66.41%
|2019
|7.0%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|24.37%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|79.02%
|PGOFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGOFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.83 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|35.21%
|Number of Holdings
|120
|20
|3702
|16.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|387 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|43.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.65%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|81.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGOFX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.93%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|52.46%
|Cash
|2.06%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|44.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|9.51%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|15.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|1.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|5.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGOFX % Rank
|Technology
|35.66%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|22.54%
|Healthcare
|17.06%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|57.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.15%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|51.41%
|Industrials
|13.35%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|61.62%
|Consumer Defense
|4.95%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|12.85%
|Financial Services
|4.84%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|67.43%
|Communication Services
|3.21%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|39.26%
|Energy
|3.09%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|30.46%
|Real Estate
|1.94%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|56.34%
|Basic Materials
|1.75%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|56.34%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|26.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PGOFX % Rank
|US
|91.68%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|72.54%
|Non US
|6.25%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|25.35%
|PGOFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|57.42%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|17.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|29.43%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|PGOFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.00%
|5.75%
|1.47%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|PGOFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PGOFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|49.61%
|PGOFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGOFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|10.04%
|PGOFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|PGOFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|PGOFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.74%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|61.61%
|PGOFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 26, 2019
|$0.617
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 15, 2009
13.05
13.1%
Ken Winston, Portfolio Manager and Vice President, joined Pioneer Investment Management Limited in 2007 from Hartford Investment Management Company where he was senior vice president with portfolio management and analyst responsibilities for small and mid cap growth portfolios. Mr. Winston has served as portfolio manager of SELECT MID CAP GROWTH FUND since 2013 and its predecessor fund since 2009. From 2000 to 2006, he worked at Lee Munder Capital Group as partner and portfolio manager for small and mid cap growth portfolios.Ken became a Principal and Founding Partner of LMCG in August 2000. Prior to LMCG, Ken was part of the Small Cap Growth team at Standish, Ayer & Wood. Prior to Standish, Ken was a technology analyst and principal at Needham & Company, Inc., where he initiated and led Needham’s Internet and Business Services Industry group as a sell-side analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2013
9.17
9.2%
Mr. John, a vice president, joined Amundi Pioneer in 2011 from JT Venture Partners, LLC where he was managing general partner from 2000 to 2011. Mr. John has served as portfolio manager in Pioneer since 2013.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2016
6.11
6.1%
David Sobell, a Vice President and Senior Equity Analyst, joined Amundi Pioneer in 2000. Mr. Sobell has served as portfolio manager of the fund since April 2016.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
