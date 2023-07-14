Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks

Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.5%
1 yr return
8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$441 M
Holdings in Top 10
91.8%
Expense Ratio 0.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GMWRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|55.15%
|1 Yr
|8.5%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|97.00%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|88.42%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|87.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|77.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|GMWRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.9%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|66.08%
|2021
|0.4%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|N/A
|Period
|GMWRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|53.86%
|1 Yr
|8.5%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|93.43%
|3 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|84.93%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|85.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|77.90%
* Annualized
|Period
|GMWRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.9%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|66.08%
|2021
|0.4%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|N/A
|GMWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMWRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|441 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|49.68%
|Number of Holdings
|21
|2
|10961
|83.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|586 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|27.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|91.79%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|13.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMWRX % Rank
|Stocks
|60.94%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|54.07%
|Bonds
|21.43%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|56.78%
|Cash
|13.62%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|20.67%
|Other
|3.59%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|23.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.26%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|33.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.15%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|62.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMWRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.86%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|25.69%
|Technology
|17.26%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|41.83%
|Industrials
|14.33%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|9.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.61%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|14.65%
|Healthcare
|9.59%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|64.54%
|Communication Services
|7.80%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|37.37%
|Basic Materials
|7.07%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|27.60%
|Consumer Defense
|6.27%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|50.74%
|Real Estate
|2.69%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|67.73%
|Energy
|2.46%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|89.38%
|Utilities
|2.07%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|69.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMWRX % Rank
|Non US
|36.82%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|13.99%
|US
|24.12%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|78.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMWRX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|37.69%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|24.43%
|Government
|33.49%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|44.05%
|Securitized
|17.06%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|25.26%
|Corporate
|9.80%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|73.70%
|Derivative
|1.96%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|23.38%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|75.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMWRX % Rank
|US
|16.03%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|45.93%
|Non US
|5.40%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|59.29%
|GMWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.02%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|90.19%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|1.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|GMWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|GMWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GMWRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|30.14%
|GMWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMWRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.33%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|2.49%
|GMWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GMWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMWRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.44%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|18.30%
|GMWRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 15, 2022
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$1.869
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 14, 2021
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$1.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2020
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2020
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 22, 1996
25.62
25.6%
Mr. Inker, Co-Heads of the Division, is the director of asset allocation. Mr. Inker has been responsible for overseeing the portfolio management of GMO's asset allocation portfolios since 1996. Mr. Inker joined Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC in 1992 following the completion of his B.A. in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2019
2.92
2.9%
John Thorndike joined TAS in 2004. Prior to joining TAS, Mr. Thorndike was an analyst in the investment office of Bowdoin College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
