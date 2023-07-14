Home
Trending ETFs

GMOOX (Mutual Fund)

GMOOX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$441 M

Holdings in Top 10

91.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GMOOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GMO Global Asset Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GMO
  • Inception Date
    Jan 06, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ben Inker

Fund Description

The Fund is a fund of funds and invests primarily in shares of other series of GMO Trust (collectively, the “underlying GMO Funds”), which may include the Equity Funds, the Fixed Income Funds, the Implementation Funds, and the Alternative Funds (see “Additional
Information About the Funds’ Investment Strategies, Risks, and Expenses — Asset Allocation Funds”). The Fund also may invest directly in securities (including other underlying funds) and derivatives. The Fund is permitted to invest in any asset class, including, for example, U.S. and non-U.S. equities (including emerging country equities), U.S. and non-U.S. fixed income securities (including emerging country debt securities) of any credit quality (including below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”)) or maturity, and commodities. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization.
GMO uses its quantitative multi-year forecasts of returns among asset classes, together with its assessment of the relative risks of such asset classes, to select the underlying GMO Funds in which the Fund invests and to decide how much to invest in each. An important component of those forecasts is GMO’s expectation that valuations ultimately revert to their fundamental fair (or intrinsic) value. GMO changes the Fund’s holdings of the underlying GMO Funds in response to changes in GMO’s investment outlook and its assessment of market valuations and may use redemptions or purchases of Fund shares to rebalance the Fund’s investments. Under normal circumstances, GMO intends to invest not more than 85% of the Fund’s net assets in the Equity Funds. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.
In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, GMO may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s net assets in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.
The Fund also may invest in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.
Read More

GMOOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMOOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -23.7% 16.4% 55.58%
1 Yr 8.5% -8.9% 48.3% 97.21%
3 Yr N/A* -2.2% 16.4% 88.64%
5 Yr N/A* -0.7% 13.4% 87.85%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 78.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMOOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -40.8% 20.6% N/A
2021 N/A -21.0% 24.5% N/A
2020 N/A -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMOOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -23.7% 16.4% 54.29%
1 Yr 8.5% -12.8% 48.3% 93.64%
3 Yr N/A* -3.4% 16.4% 85.15%
5 Yr N/A* -1.1% 13.4% 85.81%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 78.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMOOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -40.8% 20.6% N/A
2021 N/A -21.0% 24.5% N/A
2020 N/A -24.2% 27.8% N/A
2019 N/A -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GMOOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMOOX Category Low Category High GMOOX % Rank
Net Assets 441 M 1.12 M 110 B 50.11%
Number of Holdings 21 2 10961 84.34%
Net Assets in Top 10 586 M -31.7 M 22 B 28.18%
Weighting of Top 10 91.79% 10.8% 100.0% 14.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GMO Alternative Allocation VI 19.67%
  2. GMO International Equity IV 17.70%
  3. GMO Emerging Markets VI 12.67%
  4. GMO Multi-Sector Fixed Income IV 9.10%
  5. GMO US Equity VI 8.38%
  6. Msci Eafe Sep20 Ifus 20200918 6.59%
  7. Msci Eafe Sep20 Ifus 20200918 6.59%
  8. Msci Eafe Sep20 Ifus 20200918 6.59%
  9. Msci Eafe Sep20 Ifus 20200918 6.59%
  10. Msci Eafe Sep20 Ifus 20200918 6.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMOOX % Rank
Stocks 		60.94% -45.72% 98.42% 54.49%
Bonds 		21.43% -39.76% 93.84% 57.20%
Cash 		13.62% -97.12% 185.58% 21.09%
Other 		3.59% -1.25% 197.12% 24.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.26% -0.03% 14.00% 34.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.15% 0.00% 25.49% 62.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMOOX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.86% 0.00% 30.34% 26.11%
Technology 		17.26% 0.00% 39.48% 42.25%
Industrials 		14.33% 0.09% 32.39% 10.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.61% 0.00% 20.84% 15.07%
Healthcare 		9.59% 0.00% 30.30% 64.97%
Communication Services 		7.80% 0.00% 28.59% 37.79%
Basic Materials 		7.07% 0.00% 60.23% 28.03%
Consumer Defense 		6.27% 0.00% 31.85% 51.17%
Real Estate 		2.69% 0.00% 90.14% 68.15%
Energy 		2.46% 0.00% 38.61% 89.81%
Utilities 		2.07% 0.00% 40.29% 70.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMOOX % Rank
Non US 		36.82% -46.69% 57.06% 14.41%
US 		24.12% -4.82% 95.75% 78.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMOOX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		37.69% 0.10% 100.00% 24.84%
Government 		33.49% 0.00% 98.64% 44.47%
Securitized 		17.06% 0.00% 83.28% 25.68%
Corporate 		9.80% 0.00% 99.90% 74.11%
Derivative 		1.96% 0.00% 41.88% 23.80%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 76.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMOOX % Rank
US 		16.03% -177.12% 87.76% 46.35%
Non US 		5.40% -39.00% 137.36% 59.71%

GMOOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMOOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.16% 2.71% 84.55%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.70% 1.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

GMOOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

GMOOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMOOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 441.00% 30.62%

GMOOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMOOX Category Low Category High GMOOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.27% 0.00% 10.92% 3.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMOOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMOOX Category Low Category High GMOOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.68% -5.20% 6.33% 93.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMOOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GMOOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ben Inker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 22, 1996

25.62

25.6%

Mr. Inker, Co-Heads of the Division, is the director of asset allocation. Mr. Inker has been responsible for overseeing the portfolio management of GMO's asset allocation portfolios since 1996. Mr. Inker joined Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC in 1992 following the completion of his B.A. in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.

John Thorndike

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2019

2.92

2.9%

John Thorndike joined TAS in 2004. Prior to joining TAS, Mr. Thorndike was an analyst in the investment office of Bowdoin College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

