The Fund is a fund of funds and invests primarily in shares of other series of GMO Trust (collectively, the “underlying GMO Funds”), which may include the Equity Funds, the Fixed Income Funds, the Implementation Funds, and the Alternative Funds (see “Additional

Information About the Funds’ Investment Strategies, Risks, and Expenses — Asset Allocation Funds”). The Fund also may invest directly in securities (including other underlying funds) and derivatives. The Fund is permitted to invest in any asset class, including, for example, U.S. and non-U.S. equities (including emerging country equities), U.S. and non-U.S. fixed income securities (including emerging country debt securities) of any credit quality (including below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”)) or maturity, and commodities. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization.

GMO uses its quantitative multi-year forecasts of returns among asset classes, together with its assessment of the relative risks of such asset classes, to select the underlying GMO Funds in which the Fund invests and to decide how much to invest in each. An important component of those forecasts is GMO’s expectation that valuations ultimately revert to their fundamental fair (or intrinsic) value. GMO changes the Fund’s holdings of the underlying GMO Funds in response to changes in GMO’s investment outlook and its assessment of market valuations and may use redemptions or purchases of Fund shares to rebalance the Fund’s investments. Under normal circumstances, GMO intends to invest not more than 85% of the Fund’s net assets in the Equity Funds. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.

In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, GMO may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s net assets in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.

The Fund also may invest in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.