Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Nationwide Small Cap Index Fund

mutual fund
GMRAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.61 -0.1 -0.93%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (GMRAX) Primary Retirement (GMRIX) C (GMRCX) Retirement (GMSRX) Inst (NWXRX)
GMRAX (Mutual Fund)

Nationwide Small Cap Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.61 -0.1 -0.93%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (GMRAX) Primary Retirement (GMRIX) C (GMRCX) Retirement (GMSRX) Inst (NWXRX)
GMRAX (Mutual Fund)

Nationwide Small Cap Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.61 -0.1 -0.93%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (GMRAX) Primary Retirement (GMRIX) C (GMRCX) Retirement (GMSRX) Inst (NWXRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide Small Cap Index Fund

GMRAX | Fund

$10.61

$234 M

1.01%

$0.11

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

10.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.8%

Net Assets

$234 M

Holdings in Top 10

5.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nationwide Small Cap Index Fund

GMRAX | Fund

$10.61

$234 M

1.01%

$0.11

0.74%

GMRAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nationwide Small Cap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nationwide
  • Inception Date
    Dec 29, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jennifer Hsui

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive” management, or indexing, approach, which seeks to match approximately the performance of the Russell 2000® Index before the deduction of Fund expenses. The Russell 2000® Index is composed of approximately 2,000 common stocks of small-cap U.S. companies in a wide range of businesses. To the extent that the Russell 2000 Index emphasizes certain sectors, the Fund will likely similarly emphasize any such sectors. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a statistically selected sampling of equity securities of companies included in the Russell 2000® Index. The Fund does not necessarily invest in all of the securities included in the Russell 2000® Index or in the same weightings.
Read More

GMRAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -14.5% 140.9% 43.69%
1 Yr 10.1% -34.7% 196.6% 42.49%
3 Yr 7.1%* -21.8% 37.4% 44.93%
5 Yr -6.8%* -23.7% 9.2% 80.66%
10 Yr -3.2%* -11.7% 15.3% 83.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -59.3% 118.2% 64.49%
2021 3.3% -17.3% 18.6% 58.99%
2020 5.9% -21.2% 28.2% 10.77%
2019 3.8% -17.9% 8.4% 80.00%
2018 -9.4% -20.0% 0.2% 95.62%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -17.6% 140.9% 40.78%
1 Yr 10.1% -34.7% 196.6% 38.05%
3 Yr 7.1%* -21.8% 37.4% 43.97%
5 Yr 0.4%* -23.7% 10.7% 33.08%
10 Yr 5.6%* -9.0% 15.3% 21.13%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -59.3% 118.2% 64.49%
2021 3.3% -17.3% 18.6% 58.99%
2020 5.9% -21.2% 28.2% 10.77%
2019 3.8% -17.9% 8.4% 80.00%
2018 -2.4% -19.9% 0.2% 21.33%

NAV & Total Return History

GMRAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMRAX Category Low Category High GMRAX % Rank
Net Assets 234 M 1.48 M 120 B 64.35%
Number of Holdings 2001 2 2519 5.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 12 M 213 K 4.6 B 84.86%
Weighting of Top 10 5.11% 2.8% 101.7% 91.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 20 2.83%
  2. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 20 2.83%
  3. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 20 2.83%
  4. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 20 2.83%
  5. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 20 2.83%
  6. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 20 2.83%
  7. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 20 2.83%
  8. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 20 2.83%
  9. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 20 2.83%
  10. E-mini Russell 2000 Index Future Sept 20 2.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMRAX % Rank
Stocks 		100.07% 25.32% 100.32% 1.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 39.97%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 39.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 38.61%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 38.95%
Cash 		-0.08% -79.10% 74.68% 97.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMRAX % Rank
Industrials 		15.43% 2.46% 37.42% 67.18%
Financial Services 		15.17% 0.00% 35.52% 58.08%
Healthcare 		14.66% 0.00% 26.53% 40.21%
Technology 		13.00% 0.00% 54.70% 65.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.74% 0.99% 47.79% 71.82%
Real Estate 		9.15% 0.00% 29.43% 26.12%
Energy 		8.08% 0.00% 37.72% 13.57%
Consumer Defense 		4.25% 0.00% 18.87% 50.52%
Basic Materials 		3.96% 0.00% 18.66% 66.49%
Communication Services 		3.30% 0.00% 14.85% 34.36%
Utilities 		3.25% 0.00% 18.58% 26.12%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMRAX % Rank
US 		98.90% 24.89% 100.00% 6.12%
Non US 		1.17% 0.00% 36.31% 67.35%

GMRAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.01% 13.16% 77.07%
Management Fee 0.19% 0.00% 1.50% 9.54%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.04%
Administrative Fee 0.17% 0.01% 0.45% 74.44%

Sales Fees

GMRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 20.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% 1.43%

Trading Fees

GMRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 314.00% 10.40%

GMRAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMRAX Category Low Category High GMRAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.01% 0.00% 37.98% 23.26%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMRAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMRAX Category Low Category High GMRAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.35% -2.40% 2.49% 35.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMRAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GMRAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Suzanne Henige

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Mrs. Henige is a Director and member of BlackRock’s Index Equity Portfolio Management team. Her service with the firm dates back to 2009.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×