The Fund employs a “passive” management, or indexing, approach, which seeks to match approximately the performance of the Russell 2000® Index before the deduction of Fund expenses. The Russell 2000® Index is composed of approximately 2,000 common stocks of small-cap U.S. companies in a wide range of businesses. To the extent that the Russell 2000 Index emphasizes certain sectors, the Fund will likely similarly emphasize any such sectors. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a statistically selected sampling of equity securities of companies included in the Russell 2000® Index. The Fund does not necessarily invest in all of the securities included in the Russell 2000® Index or in the same weightings.