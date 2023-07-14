Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.8%
1 yr return
10.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.35 B
Holdings in Top 10
37.0%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$300,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GMOWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.8%
|-7.4%
|18.8%
|78.18%
|1 Yr
|10.6%
|-5.3%
|45.3%
|75.23%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|57.1%
|37.04%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|17.3%
|9.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|12.6%
|24.24%
* Annualized
|Period
|GMOWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|N/A
|Period
|GMOWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.8%
|-23.6%
|37.6%
|69.09%
|1 Yr
|10.6%
|-13.2%
|45.1%
|63.30%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|57.1%
|34.82%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.3%
|22.1%
|10.09%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|14.2%
|27.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|GMOWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|N/A
|GMOWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMOWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.35 B
|2.05 M
|7.03 B
|9.91%
|Number of Holdings
|128
|23
|422
|12.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|840 M
|770 K
|4.68 B
|15.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.01%
|18.0%
|74.6%
|77.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMOWX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.81%
|78.27%
|100.48%
|51.35%
|Bonds
|2.96%
|-2.00%
|2.96%
|2.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.60%
|30.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.72%
|2.99%
|31.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|29.73%
|Cash
|-1.77%
|-1.77%
|21.06%
|98.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMOWX % Rank
|Energy
|35.82%
|0.00%
|89.67%
|40.54%
|Basic Materials
|31.97%
|2.49%
|100.00%
|64.86%
|Industrials
|11.55%
|0.00%
|63.67%
|29.73%
|Technology
|8.11%
|0.00%
|17.68%
|5.41%
|Consumer Defense
|7.03%
|0.00%
|33.96%
|17.12%
|Financial Services
|4.52%
|0.00%
|4.52%
|2.70%
|Utilities
|0.55%
|0.00%
|35.93%
|45.05%
|Real Estate
|0.45%
|0.00%
|36.20%
|25.23%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.67%
|53.15%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|26.13%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.37%
|68.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMOWX % Rank
|Non US
|64.30%
|0.00%
|90.92%
|13.51%
|US
|34.51%
|8.98%
|99.93%
|86.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMOWX % Rank
|Government
|91.38%
|0.00%
|91.38%
|2.83%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.51%
|0.95%
|100.00%
|93.46%
|Corporate
|0.11%
|0.00%
|96.42%
|20.75%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.89%
|34.58%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.47%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMOWX % Rank
|US
|2.96%
|-2.00%
|2.96%
|2.70%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.41%
|29.73%
|GMOWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.08%
|5.06%
|65.77%
|Management Fee
|0.56%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|33.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|GMOWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GMOWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GMOWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|169.00%
|69.47%
|GMOWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMOWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.30%
|0.00%
|8.26%
|80.18%
|GMOWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GMOWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMOWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-35.65%
|-35.65%
|9.06%
|100.00%
|GMOWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2011
10.43
10.4%
Dr. Hancock is the head of GMO's Focused Equity team and the portfolio manager for the Quality Strategy. Previously, at GMO, he was co-head of the Global Equity team. He is a partner of the firm. Prior to joining GMO in 1995, he was a research analyst at Siemens and a software engineer at IBM. Dr. Hancock holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Harvard University and B.S. and M.S. degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2015
6.75
6.8%
Mr. White has been responsible for providing portfolio management and research services for GMO’s Focused Equity portfolios since September 2015. Mr. White previously served in other capacities at GMO, including providing portfolio management for the GMO Quality Strategy, since joining GMO in 2006.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|24.18
|7.69
|0.16
