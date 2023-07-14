Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

GMO Resources Fund

mutual fund
GAAHX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.23 -0.45 -1.82%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
share class
C (GOFIX) Primary Other (GOVIX) Inst (GEACX) Retirement (GAAHX) Other (GMOWX)
GAAHX (Mutual Fund)

GMO Resources Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.23 -0.45 -1.82%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
share class
C (GOFIX) Primary Other (GOVIX) Inst (GEACX) Retirement (GAAHX) Other (GMOWX)
GAAHX (Mutual Fund)

GMO Resources Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.23 -0.45 -1.82%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
share class
C (GOFIX) Primary Other (GOVIX) Inst (GEACX) Retirement (GAAHX) Other (GMOWX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GMO Resources Fund

GAAHX | Fund

$24.23

$2.35 B

2.30%

$0.56

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.9%

1 yr return

10.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.35 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GMO Resources Fund

GAAHX | Fund

$24.23

$2.35 B

2.30%

$0.56

0.74%

GAAHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GMO Resources Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GMO
  • Inception Date
    Jan 22, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Hancock

Fund Description

GMO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing the Fund’s assets primarily in equities of companies in the natural resources sector (as defined below). Given the expected growth and industrialization of emerging countries, GMO believes that global demand for many natural resources will increase and, given the limited supply of many natural resources, that prices of these natural resources will increase over a long time period. In managing the Fund, GMO seeks to invest in the securities of companies that it believes will benefit from, and avoid companies it believes will be adversely affected by, this expected long-term increase in natural resource prices. GMO expects the Fund’s long-term performance to have a low correlation to the performance of equity markets.
GMO selects the securities the Fund buys and sells based on its evaluation of companies’ published financial information and corporate behavior (such as profit warnings, share issuance or repurchase, and director dealings in company stock), securities’ prices, commodities’ prices, equity and bond markets, the overall global economy, and governmental policies. GMO may also consider sustainability and other ESG (environmental, social, and governance) criteria.
In selecting securities for the Fund, GMO uses a combination of investment methods to identify securities GMO believes have positive return potential relative to other securities of companies in the natural resources sector. Some of these methods evaluate individual companies or groups of companies based on the ratio of their security price to historical financial information and forecasted financial information, such as profitability, cash flow and earnings, and a comparison of these ratios to current and historical industry, market or company averages. Other methods focus on patterns of information, such as price movement or volatility of a security or groups of securities relative to other securities in the natural resources sector. At times, the Fund may have substantial exposure to a single asset class, industry, sector, country, region, issuer, or currency or companies with similar market capitalizations. The Fund may invest its assets in securities of companies of any market capitalization and may invest significantly in securities of companies with smaller market capitalizations. The Fund may also utilize an event-driven strategy, such as merger arbitrage. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time. GMO does not manage the Fund to, or control the Fund’s risk relative to, any securities index or securities benchmark.
As an alternative to investing directly in equities, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund also may invest in derivatives and ETFs in an attempt to obtain or adjust elements of its long or short investment exposure and as a substitute for securities lending. Derivatives used may include futures, options, forward currency contracts, and swap contracts. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities.
The Fund has a fundamental policy to concentrate its investments in the natural resources sector, and, under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of companies in that sector. The Fund considers the “natural resources sector” to include companies that own, produce, refine, process, transport, and market natural resources and companies that provide related equipment, infrastructure, and services. The sector includes, for example, the following industries: integrated oil, oil and gas exploration and production, gold and other precious metals, steel and iron ore production, energy services and technology, base metal production, forest products, farming products, paper products, chemicals, building materials, coal, water, alternative energy sources, and environmental services. The Fund is permitted to invest directly and indirectly (e.g., through underlying funds or derivatives) in securities of companies tied economically to any country in the world, including emerging countries. In addition to its investments in companies in the natural resources sector, the Fund also may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of any type of company.
The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.
Read More

GAAHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.9% -7.4% 18.8% 80.91%
1 Yr 10.5% -5.3% 45.3% 78.90%
3 Yr N/A* -1.1% 57.1% 33.33%
5 Yr N/A* -5.3% 17.3% 6.67%
10 Yr N/A* -9.9% 12.6% 22.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -32.2% 34.0% 65.42%
2021 N/A -2.5% 35.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.5% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -12.4% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -11.7% 24.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GAAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.9% -23.6% 37.6% 71.82%
1 Yr 10.5% -13.2% 45.1% 66.97%
3 Yr N/A* -1.1% 57.1% 31.25%
5 Yr N/A* -5.3% 22.1% 7.34%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 14.2% 25.24%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GAAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -32.2% 34.0% 65.42%
2021 N/A -2.5% 35.5% N/A
2020 N/A -8.5% 32.1% N/A
2019 N/A -12.4% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -11.7% 24.9% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GAAHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GAAHX Category Low Category High GAAHX % Rank
Net Assets 2.35 B 2.05 M 7.03 B 10.81%
Number of Holdings 128 23 422 13.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 840 M 770 K 4.68 B 16.22%
Weighting of Top 10 37.01% 18.0% 74.6% 78.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Kosmos Energy Ltd 6.28%
  2. Bradespar SA Participating Preferred 5.38%
  3. Bradespar SA Participating Preferred 5.38%
  4. Bradespar SA Participating Preferred 5.38%
  5. Bradespar SA Participating Preferred 5.38%
  6. Bradespar SA Participating Preferred 5.38%
  7. Bradespar SA Participating Preferred 5.38%
  8. Bradespar SA Participating Preferred 5.38%
  9. Bradespar SA Participating Preferred 5.38%
  10. Bradespar SA Participating Preferred 5.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GAAHX % Rank
Stocks 		98.81% 78.27% 100.48% 52.25%
Bonds 		2.96% -2.00% 2.96% 3.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 81.98%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 78.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 84.68%
Cash 		-1.77% -1.77% 21.06% 99.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAAHX % Rank
Energy 		35.82% 0.00% 89.67% 41.44%
Basic Materials 		31.97% 2.49% 100.00% 65.77%
Industrials 		11.55% 0.00% 63.67% 30.63%
Technology 		8.11% 0.00% 17.68% 6.31%
Consumer Defense 		7.03% 0.00% 33.96% 18.02%
Financial Services 		4.52% 0.00% 4.52% 3.60%
Utilities 		0.55% 0.00% 35.93% 45.95%
Real Estate 		0.45% 0.00% 36.20% 26.13%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 87.39%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 81.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 43.37% 87.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAAHX % Rank
Non US 		64.30% 0.00% 90.92% 14.41%
US 		34.51% 8.98% 99.93% 87.39%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAAHX % Rank
Government 		91.38% 0.00% 91.38% 3.77%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.51% 0.95% 100.00% 94.39%
Corporate 		0.11% 0.00% 96.42% 21.70%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 37.89% 85.05%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 81.13%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 81.13%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GAAHX % Rank
US 		2.96% -2.00% 2.96% 3.60%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 81.98%

GAAHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GAAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.08% 5.06% 66.67%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.25% 45.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GAAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GAAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GAAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 169.00% 72.63%

GAAHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GAAHX Category Low Category High GAAHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.30% 0.00% 8.26% 95.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GAAHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GAAHX Category Low Category High GAAHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.20% -35.65% 9.06% 92.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GAAHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GAAHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Hancock

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2011

10.43

10.4%

Dr. Hancock is the head of GMO's Focused Equity team and the portfolio manager for the Quality Strategy. Previously, at GMO, he was co-head of the Global Equity team. He is a partner of the firm. Prior to joining GMO in 1995, he was a research analyst at Siemens and a software engineer at IBM. Dr. Hancock holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Harvard University and B.S. and M.S. degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Lucas White

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2015

6.75

6.8%

Mr. White has been responsible for providing portfolio management and research services for GMO’s Focused Equity portfolios since September 2015. Mr. White previously served in other capacities at GMO, including providing portfolio management for the GMO Quality Strategy, since joining GMO in 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.16

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×