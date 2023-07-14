The Global Mini Mites Fund primarily invests in equity securities of micro-cap companies, which the Global Mini Mites Fund defines as companies that have a market capitalization (defined as shares outstanding multiplied by the current market price) of $250 million or less at the time of the Global Mini Mites Fund’s investment. Equity securities include common stocks (including indirect holdings of common stock through depositary receipts), as well as other equity securities such as preferred stocks and convertible securities. Micro-cap companies may be engaged in new and emerging industries. Micro-cap companies are generally not well-known to investors and have less of an investor following than larger companies.

As a “global” fund, the Global Mini Mites Fund invests in securities of issuers, or related investments thereof, located in at least three countries, and at least 40% of the Global Mini Mites Fund’s total net

assets are invested in securities of non-U.S. issuers or related investments thereof (such as depositary receipts and derivative instruments). The Global Mini Mites Fund may invest in companies located in developed or emerging markets as well as in non-equity securities, such as corporate bonds or other debt securities or financial instruments, including foreign debt securities.

The Adviser’s investment philosophy with respect to buying and selling equity securities is to identify assets that are selling in the public market at a discount to their private market value (“PMV”), and the Global Mini Mites Fund focuses on micro-cap companies that appear to be underpriced relative to their PMV. PMV is the value the Adviser believes informed purchasers would be willing to pay to acquire a company or other assets with similar characteristics. The Adviser considers factors such as price, earnings expectations, earnings and price histories, balance sheet characteristics, and perceived management skills. The Adviser also considers changes in economic and political outlooks as well as individual corporate developments. Further, the Adviser looks for catalysts, factors indigenous to the company, its industry or geographic positioning that may surface additional value, including, but not limited to, industry developments, regulatory changes, changes in management, sale or spin-off of a division, or the development of a profitable new business.

Additionally, the Adviser may also consider the securities of companies that appear to have favorable yet undervalued prospects for earnings growth and price appreciation. In this regard, the Adviser may invest the Global Mini Mites Fund’s assets in companies that it believes have above average or expanding market shares, profit margins, and returns on equity. In evaluating growth prospects, the Adviser uses fundamental security analysis to develop earnings forecasts for companies and to identify investment opportunities. The Adviser bases its analysis on general economic and industry data provided by the U.S. Government, various trade associations and other sources, and published corporate financial data such as annual reports and quarterly statements as well as direct interviews with company management. When applying a growth strategy, the Adviser seeks to invest in companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market valuations.

The Adviser expects to seek to sell investments that lose their perceived value relative to other investments, which could occur because of, among other things, a security reaching a predetermined price target, a change to a company’s fundamentals that make the risk/reward profile unattractive, or a need to improve the overall risk/reward profile of the Global Mini Mites Fund.