Trending ETFs

GMNCX (Mutual Fund)

GMNCX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

23.8%

1 yr return

18.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.59 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 79.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GMNCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 23.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Gabelli Global Mini MitesTM Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Gabelli
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Hendi Susanto

Fund Description

The Global Mini Mites Fund primarily invests in equity securities of micro-cap companies, which the Global Mini Mites Fund defines as companies that have a market capitalization (defined as shares outstanding multiplied by the current market price) of $250 million or less at the time of the Global Mini Mites Fund’s investment. Equity securities include common stocks (including indirect holdings of common stock through depositary receipts), as well as other equity securities such as preferred stocks and convertible securities. Micro-cap companies may be engaged in new and emerging industries. Micro-cap companies are generally not well-known to investors and have less of an investor following than larger companies.
As a “global” fund, the Global Mini Mites Fund invests in securities of issuers, or related investments thereof, located in at least three countries, and at least 40% of the Global Mini Mites Fund’s total net
assets are invested in securities of non-U.S. issuers or related investments thereof (such as depositary receipts and derivative instruments). The Global Mini Mites Fund may invest in companies located in developed or emerging markets as well as in non-equity securities, such as corporate bonds or other debt securities or financial instruments, including foreign debt securities.  
The Adviser’s investment philosophy with respect to buying and selling equity securities is to identify assets that are selling in the public market at a discount to their private market value (“PMV”), and the Global Mini Mites Fund focuses on micro-cap companies that appear to be underpriced relative to their PMV. PMV is the value the Adviser believes informed purchasers would be willing to pay to acquire a company or other assets with similar characteristics. The Adviser considers factors such as price, earnings expectations, earnings and price histories, balance sheet characteristics, and perceived management skills. The Adviser also considers changes in economic and political outlooks as well as individual corporate developments. Further, the Adviser looks for catalysts, factors indigenous to the company, its industry or geographic positioning that may surface additional value, including, but not limited to, industry developments, regulatory changes, changes in management, sale or spin-off of a division, or the development of a profitable new business.  
Additionally, the Adviser may also consider the securities of companies that appear to have favorable yet undervalued prospects for earnings growth and price appreciation. In this regard, the Adviser may invest the Global Mini Mites Fund’s assets in companies that it believes have above average or expanding market shares, profit margins, and returns on equity. In evaluating growth prospects, the Adviser uses fundamental security analysis to develop earnings forecasts for companies and to identify investment opportunities. The Adviser bases its analysis on general economic and industry data provided by the U.S. Government, various trade associations and other sources, and published corporate financial data such as annual reports and quarterly statements as well as direct interviews with company management. When applying a growth strategy, the Adviser seeks to invest in companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market valuations.  
The Adviser expects to seek to sell investments that lose their perceived value relative to other investments, which could occur because of, among other things, a security reaching a predetermined price target, a change to a company’s fundamentals that make the risk/reward profile unattractive, or a need to improve the overall risk/reward profile of the Global Mini Mites Fund.  
The Global Mini Mites Fund may invest in non-U.S. equity securities through depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and other similar global instruments, which are generally subject to risks associated with equity securities and investments in foreign (non-U.S.) securities. ADRs are receipts issued by U.S. banks or trust companies in respect of securities of foreign issuers held on deposit for use in the U.S. securities markets. EDRs, which are sometimes referred to as Continental Depositary Receipts, are receipts issued in Europe, typically by non-U.S. banks and trust companies, that evidence ownership of either non-U.S. or domestic underlying securities. GDRs are depositary receipts structured like global debt issues to facilitate trading on an international basis. ADRs are usually denominated in U.S. dollars and dividends and other payments from the issuer are converted by the custodian into U.S. dollars before payment to receipt holders. In most other respects, ADRs, EDRs and GDRs for foreign securities have the same characteristics as the underlying securities.  
Read More

GMNCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.8% -44.3% 9.5% 11.54%
1 Yr 18.3% -51.1% 24.7% 12.26%
3 Yr 12.8%* -6.4% 28.0% 62.16%
5 Yr N/A* -4.2% 18.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% -50.5% 18.8% 50.00%
2021 1.7% -27.4% 103.5% 71.33%
2020 4.8% 3.5% 66.4% 97.14%
2019 1.8% -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -9.3% 49.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.8% -44.3% 9.5% 9.62%
1 Yr 18.3% -51.1% 24.7% 12.26%
3 Yr 12.8%* -6.4% 28.0% 60.14%
5 Yr N/A* -4.2% 18.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.3% -50.6% 18.8% 50.00%
2021 1.7% -27.4% 103.5% 71.33%
2020 4.8% 3.5% 66.4% 97.14%
2019 1.8% -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -9.3% 53.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GMNCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMNCX Category Low Category High GMNCX % Rank
Net Assets 6.59 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 94.38%
Number of Holdings 119 31 9561 38.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.55 M 452 K 5.44 B 95.00%
Weighting of Top 10 34.04% 4.2% 63.4% 27.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0.15% 7.35%
  2. Bel Fuse Inc Class B 5.20%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0.08% 4.94%
  4. Cervus Equipment Corp 4.58%
  5. L.B. Foster Co Class A 4.52%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0.0395% 4.26%
  7. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp 4.15%
  8. Opus Group AB 3.82%
  9. Opus Group AB 3.82%
  10. Opus Group AB 3.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMNCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.59% 40.59% 104.41% 57.50%
Cash 		1.75% -4.41% 47.07% 38.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.58% 0.00% 1.04% 13.13%
Other 		0.09% -7.94% 19.71% 17.50%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 20.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 24.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMNCX % Rank
Industrials 		31.24% 0.00% 53.77% 13.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.90% 0.00% 71.20% 12.50%
Consumer Defense 		9.32% 0.00% 52.28% 5.00%
Basic Materials 		9.04% 0.00% 26.39% 21.88%
Technology 		8.73% 0.00% 93.40% 82.50%
Communication Services 		7.46% 0.00% 23.15% 11.88%
Healthcare 		6.14% 0.00% 28.38% 73.13%
Real Estate 		3.70% 0.00% 43.48% 26.88%
Financial Services 		2.28% 0.00% 75.07% 79.38%
Energy 		2.06% 0.00% 36.56% 48.13%
Utilities 		0.12% 0.00% 70.33% 56.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMNCX % Rank
US 		84.36% 6.76% 79.19% 0.63%
Non US 		13.23% 12.39% 83.06% 96.25%

GMNCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.24% 0.43% 2.93% 76.88%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.30% 1.25% 83.75%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 82.72%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

GMNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 38.10%

Trading Fees

GMNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 30.77%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 79.00% 7.00% 145.00% 83.70%

GMNCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMNCX Category Low Category High GMNCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 14.18% 32.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMNCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMNCX Category Low Category High GMNCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.18% -1.92% 6.98% 56.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMNCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GMNCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Hendi Susanto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Mr. Hendi Susanto, Vice President of Associated Capital Group Inc., is an associate portfolio manager for the Global Mini Mites Fund. Mr. Susanto joined Gabelli in 2007 as a research analyst. He currently covers the global technology industry. Mr. Susanto received a BS degree summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota, a MS from M.I.T., and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business

Mario Gabelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

Sarah Donnelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Sarah Donnelly is a portfolio manager of Gabelli & Company, Inc., which she joined in 1999 as a research analyst. Ms. Donnelly currently follows the food and household products industries as a member of the consumer products team. She received a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and minor in History from Fordham University and currently serves on the advisory board of the Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis at Fordham University.

Ashish Sinha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Mr. Ashish Sinha, Assistant Vice President of GAMCO Asset Management UK, is an associate portfolio manager for the Global Mini Mites Fund. Mr. Sinha joined GAMCO UK in 2012 as a research analyst. He has a BSBA degree from the Institute of Management Studies, and a MB from IIFT.

Chong-Min Kang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Mr. Chong-Min Kang, Senior Vice President of GAMCO Investors Inc., is an associate portfolio manager for the Global Mini Mites Fund. Mr. Kang joined the firm in 2007 as a research analyst. Mr. Kang received a BA degree from Boston College and an MBA from the Columbia Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

