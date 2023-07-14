Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
23.8%
1 yr return
18.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$6.59 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.0%
Expense Ratio 3.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 79.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GAMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.8%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|10.26%
|1 Yr
|18.5%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|13.55%
|3 Yr
|12.9%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|58.78%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|GAMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GAMNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.59 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|95.63%
|Number of Holdings
|119
|31
|9561
|39.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.55 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|96.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.04%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|28.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAMNX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.59%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|58.75%
|Cash
|1.75%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|40.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.58%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|14.38%
|Other
|0.09%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|18.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|21.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|25.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAMNX % Rank
|Industrials
|31.24%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|15.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.90%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|13.75%
|Consumer Defense
|9.32%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|6.25%
|Basic Materials
|9.04%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|23.13%
|Technology
|8.73%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|83.75%
|Communication Services
|7.46%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|13.13%
|Healthcare
|6.14%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|74.38%
|Real Estate
|3.70%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|28.13%
|Financial Services
|2.28%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|80.63%
|Energy
|2.06%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|49.38%
|Utilities
|0.12%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|58.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GAMNX % Rank
|US
|84.36%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|1.88%
|Non US
|13.23%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|97.50%
|GAMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.49%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|78.13%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|85.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|20.99%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|N/A
|GAMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GAMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|38.46%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GAMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|79.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|85.19%
|GAMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GAMNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.45%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|33.75%
|GAMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GAMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GAMNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.17%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|54.14%
|GAMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Mr. Ashish Sinha, Assistant Vice President of GAMCO Asset Management UK, is an associate portfolio manager for the Global Mini Mites Fund. Mr. Sinha joined GAMCO UK in 2012 as a research analyst. He has a BSBA degree from the Institute of Management Studies, and a MB from IIFT.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Mr. Hendi Susanto, Vice President of Associated Capital Group Inc., is an associate portfolio manager for the Global Mini Mites Fund. Mr. Susanto joined Gabelli in 2007 as a research analyst. He currently covers the global technology industry. Mr. Susanto received a BS degree summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota, a MS from M.I.T., and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Mr. Chong-Min Kang, Senior Vice President of GAMCO Investors Inc., is an associate portfolio manager for the Global Mini Mites Fund. Mr. Kang joined the firm in 2007 as a research analyst. Mr. Kang received a BA degree from Boston College and an MBA from the Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Mario Gabelli is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Gabelli is one of the most respected investors in the United States and is a leading proponent of value investing. His proprietary Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ methodology has become an analytical standard in the value investing community. He holds an MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and is a summa cum laude BS graduate from Fordham University. Mr. Gabelli is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is a member of the board of overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Sarah Donnelly is a portfolio manager of Gabelli & Company, Inc., which she joined in 1999 as a research analyst. Ms. Donnelly currently follows the food and household products industries as a member of the consumer products team. She received a B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and minor in History from Fordham University and currently serves on the advisory board of the Gabelli Center for Global Security Analysis at Fordham University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
