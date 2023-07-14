Home
Trending ETFs

GMLPX (Mutual Fund)

GMLPX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund

GMLPX | Fund

$30.02

$1.47 B

7.24%

$2.17

1.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.9%

1 yr return

18.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

21.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

32.9%

Net Assets

$1.47 B

Holdings in Top 10

59.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 166.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund

GMLPX | Fund

$30.02

$1.47 B

7.24%

$2.17

1.09%

GMLPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 21.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 33.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Mar 28, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ganesh Jois

Fund Description

GMLPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMLPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -13.5% 29.4% 40.63%
1 Yr 18.1% -9.7% 32.0% 26.56%
3 Yr 21.1%* -4.2% 128.3% 28.35%
5 Yr 32.9%* -11.3% 32.9% 2.68%
10 Yr 11.3%* -13.0% 11.3% 1.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMLPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 19.0% -11.1% 56.2% 34.38%
2021 14.6% -6.1% 24.6% 42.52%
2020 46.6% -24.8% 46.7% 1.59%
2019 -0.3% -4.4% 5.2% 69.23%
2018 -4.4% -7.3% -1.8% 40.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMLPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.9% -11.6% 30.4% 45.31%
1 Yr 18.1% -9.7% 48.8% 31.78%
3 Yr 21.1%* -8.0% 128.3% 23.44%
5 Yr 33.8%* -11.3% 33.9% 2.68%
10 Yr 14.7%* -13.0% 14.7% 1.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMLPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 19.0% -11.1% 56.2% 34.38%
2021 14.6% -6.1% 24.6% 43.31%
2020 46.6% -24.8% 46.7% 1.59%
2019 -0.3% -12.8% 5.2% 75.21%
2018 -3.1% -7.3% -1.8% 26.85%

NAV & Total Return History

GMLPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMLPX Category Low Category High GMLPX % Rank
Net Assets 1.47 B 22 M 6.32 B 19.53%
Number of Holdings 55 1 175 19.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 703 M 0 5.88 B 30.08%
Weighting of Top 10 59.16% 39.8% 110.0% 65.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MPLX LP Partnership Units 8.72%
  2. Energy Transfer LP 7.26%
  3. Western Midstream Partners LP 7.08%
  4. Targa Resources Corp 6.88%
  5. Plains All American Pipeline LP 6.25%
  6. Magellan Midstream Partners LP 5.91%
  7. Enterprise Products Partners LP 5.57%
  8. Phillips 66 Partners LP 5.04%
  9. TC Energy Corp 4.73%
  10. Cheniere Energy Inc 4.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMLPX % Rank
Stocks 		99.86% 53.33% 133.88% 31.97%
Cash 		0.14% -58.21% 13.09% 71.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% 43.44%
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 3.66% 31.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% 34.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% 37.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMLPX % Rank
Energy 		95.05% 29.76% 100.00% 55.74%
Utilities 		4.21% 0.00% 48.96% 42.62%
Industrials 		0.47% 0.00% 10.08% 22.95%
Consumer Defense 		0.26% 0.00% 0.82% 4.92%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 19.24% 50.82%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% 36.89%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 32.79%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.75% 34.43%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% 36.07%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% 44.26%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 6.40% 70.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMLPX % Rank
US 		88.88% 48.92% 130.59% 45.08%
Non US 		10.98% 0.00% 37.36% 53.28%

GMLPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMLPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.09% 0.35% 8.56% 85.25%
Management Fee 0.99% 0.35% 1.38% 48.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

GMLPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

GMLPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMLPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 166.00% 6.00% 248.00% 93.86%

GMLPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMLPX Category Low Category High GMLPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.24% 0.00% 12.04% 34.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMLPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMLPX Category Low Category High GMLPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.21% -6.38% 9.57% 58.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMLPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GMLPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ganesh Jois

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2013

9.18

9.2%

Mr. Jois joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2009 and is a portfolio manager for the Energy & Infrastructure Team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs, he was an associate at Citigroup Investment Research covering MLPs, where he helped initiate coverage on several MLPs and had coverage responsibility for nearly 20 MLPs.

Kyri Loupis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2013

9.18

9.2%

Mr. Loupis joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P in 2009 and is a portfolio manager and head of the Energy & Infrastructure team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs he spent over eight years at Lehman Brothers covering the energy sector, from 2000-2006 in the Investment Banking Division, and from 2006-2009 in the Private Equity group, where he co-founded an energy investment fund with a focus in MLPs.

Matthew Cooper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2014

8.18

8.2%

Mr. Cooper joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the Energy & Infrastructure Team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs , he worked in the Commodities Origination and Structuring group at Merrill Lynch beginning in 2011. Between 2007 and 2009 he worked as a research analyst in the Private Equity Group at Lehman Brothers covering the energy sector. Prior to that he worked as an Investment Banker in the Energy and Power Group at Merrill Lynch & Co.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.63 12.18

