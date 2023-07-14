Mr. Cooper joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the Energy & Infrastructure Team. Prior to joining the Goldman Sachs , he worked in the Commodities Origination and Structuring group at Merrill Lynch beginning in 2011. Between 2007 and 2009 he worked as a research analyst in the Private Equity Group at Lehman Brothers covering the energy sector. Prior to that he worked as an Investment Banker in the Energy and Power Group at Merrill Lynch & Co.