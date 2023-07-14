Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
-3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
Net Assets
$2.07 B
Holdings in Top 10
23.9%
Expense Ratio 0.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 347.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GMDZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|30.14%
|1 Yr
|-3.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|31.48%
|3 Yr
|-7.3%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|77.34%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|62.67%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|28.53%
* Annualized
|Period
|GMDZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|68.10%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|75.18%
|2020
|1.3%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|51.79%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|57.43%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|45.39%
|Period
|GMDZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|30.91%
|1 Yr
|-3.6%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|27.85%
|3 Yr
|-7.3%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|77.20%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|44.63%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|16.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|GMDZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|67.81%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|75.08%
|2020
|1.3%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|51.79%
|2019
|1.4%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|47.30%
|2018
|-0.1%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|14.54%
|GMDZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMDZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.07 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|38.27%
|Number of Holdings
|3706
|1
|17234
|6.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|258 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|49.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.88%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|55.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMDZX % Rank
|Bonds
|76.80%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|97.50%
|Cash
|21.61%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|2.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.60%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|43.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|35.10%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|85.59%
|Other
|-0.02%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|92.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMDZX % Rank
|Government
|42.06%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|14.27%
|Securitized
|20.46%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|81.68%
|Corporate
|18.47%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.08%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.08%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|7.71%
|Derivative
|4.72%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|10.99%
|Municipal
|0.22%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMDZX % Rank
|US
|71.02%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|93.92%
|Non US
|5.78%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|74.35%
|GMDZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.62%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|57.14%
|Management Fee
|0.33%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|39.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|GMDZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GMDZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GMDZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|347.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|87.41%
|GMDZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMDZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.18%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|31.99%
|GMDZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GMDZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMDZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.33%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|72.83%
|GMDZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 21, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 18, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 18, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 16, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 19, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2017
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2017
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 21, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2017
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 22, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2016
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 13, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2015
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 24, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2015
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2015
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 16, 2015
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2014
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2014
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2014
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2014
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2014
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2014
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2013
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 18, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2013
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 17, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 19, 2013
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2013
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2013
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 18, 2013
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2012
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2012
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 17, 2012
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2012
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2012
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2012
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2012
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2012
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2011
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2011
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2011
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2011
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2011
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2011
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2011
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2011
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2011
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2011
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2010
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2010
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2010
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2010
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2010
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2010
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2010
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2010
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2010
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2010
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2010
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2009
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2009
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2009
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 21, 2009
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2009
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2009
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 22, 2009
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2009
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 20, 2009
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 16, 2009
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2008
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2008
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2008
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2008
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 15, 2008
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2008
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2008
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2008
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2008
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 15, 2008
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 18, 2008
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2007
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2007
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2007
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2007
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2007
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2007
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2007
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2007
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2007
|$0.046
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 23, 2007
|$0.062
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 16, 2007
|$0.038
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 19, 2007
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 22, 2006
|$0.070
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 17, 2006
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 20, 2006
|$0.049
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 22, 2006
|$0.048
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 25, 2006
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 21, 2006
|$0.056
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2005- – Citigroup Asset Management – Portfolio Manager, 1986-2005 – Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. – Portfolio Manager, 1981-1986 – New York Life Ins. – Analyst, 1978-1980 – Pace University, M.B.A. – Rider University, B.S.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2006
15.42
15.4%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2012
10.01
10.0%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2003- – Salomon Smith Barney – Associate, Private Client Group, 2000-2001 – Digital Coast Partners – Senior Analyst, 1999-2000 – Arthur Andersen, LLP – Senior Analyst, 1997-1999 – Cornell University, M.B.A. – University of California, Los Angeles, B.A., magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2018
4.08
4.1%
– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2012- – U.S. Department of the Treasury – Acting Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy; Deputy Assistant Secretary for Microeconomic Analysis; Senior Advisor in the Office of Economic Policy, 2009-2011 – University of California, Berkeley, PhD Economics – Dartmouth College, B.A. Economics, magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Mr. Shah is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, Global Head of Corporate Credit and Head of the Cross-Sector Strategy within Fixed Income. Mr. Shah joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2018. Mr. Shah was previously at AllianceBernstein from 2010 to 2018, where he was most recently the Head of Fixed Income and Chief Investment Officer of Global Credit. Prior to AB, he was a managing director and head of Global Credit Strategy at Barclays Capital (2008-2010). From 2003 to 2008, Shah was the head of Credit Strategy at Lehman Brothers.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Ricky Fong, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined The Clifton Group in 2010, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012. Mr. Fong began managing Parametric’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in February 2015
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 19, 2021
1.28
1.3%
David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Ron is a portfolio manager in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), responsible for core, long duration and other multi-sector fixed income strategies. He joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in 2010. Prior to joining the firm, Ron worked for 16 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was a managing director responsible for the management and distribution of a broad range of fixed income products. Before that, he worked at MetLife for seven years as a trader and portfolio manager. Ron earned a BBA in Accounting from The George Washington University and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
