GuideStone Funds Medium-Duration Bond Fund

GMDYX | Fund

$12.70

$2.07 B

3.44%

$0.44

0.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$2.07 B

Holdings in Top 10

23.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 347.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GuideStone Funds Medium-Duration Bond Fund

GMDYX | Fund

$12.70

$2.07 B

3.44%

$0.44

0.36%

GMDYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GuideStone Funds Medium-Duration Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GuideStone Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 27, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Lindbloom

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly (at least, and typically more than, 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in investment grade fixed income instruments. The Fund’s portfolio is diversified among a large number of companies across different industries and economic sectors.The Fund invests primarily in:Obligations issued or guaranteed by:The U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, banks and corporations; andForeign governments, banks and corporations of developed and emerging markets.Mortgage- and asset-backed securities.Repurchase agreements relating to the above instruments.The average credit quality rating for the Fund’s portfolio will be greater than or equal to “Baa” as rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or the equivalent by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch, Inc./Fitch Ratings Ltd. (“Fitch”). The Fund invests primarily in investment grade securities but may invest up to 15% of its assets in below-investment grade securities (i.e., high yield securities or junk bonds). Mortgage- and asset-backed securities held by the Fund may include those backed by loans to subprime borrowers.The average dollar-weighted duration of the Fund normally varies, in years, between +/- 30% of the duration of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index (the “Index”). As of March 31, 2022, the average dollar-weighted duration of the Index was 6.82 years. Duration measures the sensitivity of a fixed income security's price to changes in interest rates. The longer a fixed income security’s duration, the more sensitive that security will be to changes in interest rates. Similarly, the longer the Fund’s dollar-weighted average duration, the more sensitive the Fund will be to interest rate changes than a fund with a shorter dollar-weighted average duration.The Fund may hold up to 30% of its assets in obligations denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and may invest beyond this limit when considering U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. Unhedged non-U.S. dollar currency exposure is limited to 15% of the Fund’s total market value.The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in preferred stock.The Fund may use various types of derivative instruments including, but not limited to, forward currency exchange contracts and options and futures contracts thereon (to hedge against fluctuation in foreign currencies or to gain exposure to foreign currencies); interest rate futures and options, yield curve options and options on stock indexes (for investment purposes); credit default swaps, currency swaps, interest rate swaps, interest rate floors and caps and swaptions (for investment purposes and to hedge against fluctuations in foreign currencies and interest rates); and U.S. Treasury futures and options (for investment purposes). The Fund may also take long or short positions in other types of derivative instruments, such as futures contracts, forward options, options and swap agreements as a substitute for taking a position in an underlying asset, to increase returns, to manage market, foreign currency and/or duration or interest rate risk, or as part of a hedging strategy.The Fund may engage in frequent and active trading of portfolio securities to achieve its investment objective.The Fund may invest its uninvested cash in high-quality, short-term debt securities, which may include repurchase agreements and high-quality money market instruments, and also may invest uninvested cash in the GuideStone Funds Money Market Fund.The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, using two or more Sub-Advisers that each manages a portion of the Fund's portfolio under the oversight of the Adviser. The Sub-Advisers practice different investment styles and make investment decisions for the Fund based on an analysis of differing factors, such as interest rates, yield curve positioning, yield spreads, duration, sectors, credit ratings or fundamental issuer selection. The Adviser recommends sub-adviser selections to the Board of Trustees of GuideStone Funds (“Board”) and determines allocations of Fund assets among Sub-Advisers based on a variety of qualitative and quantitative factors in an attempt to maximize return across the entire portfolio while minimizing risk to the extent possible. Buy and sell decisions are made at the discretion of each individual Sub-Adviser with regard to the portion of the Fund’s portfolio that it manages in accordance with its investment strategies and processes.In accordance with the Adviser’s Christian values, the Fund may not invest in any company that is publicly recognized, as determined by GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention (“GuideStone Financial Resources”), as being in the alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pornography or abortion industries, or any company whose products, services or activities are publicly recognized as being incompatible with the moral and ethical posture of GuideStone Financial Resources.
Read More

GMDYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -4.3% 4.5% 30.05%
1 Yr -3.6% -16.1% 162.7% 31.39%
3 Yr -7.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 77.23%
5 Yr -2.5%* -10.0% 55.5% 62.56%
10 Yr -1.8%* -7.4% 12.7% 85.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -34.7% 131.9% 66.73%
2021 -2.0% -6.0% 15.7% 77.83%
2020 1.3% -9.6% 118.7% 51.27%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 58.53%
2018 -0.6% -2.2% 3.3% 39.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -15.5% 4.5% 30.81%
1 Yr -3.6% -16.1% 162.7% 27.75%
3 Yr -7.3%* -12.4% 47.6% 77.09%
5 Yr -2.1%* -10.0% 55.5% 43.38%
10 Yr 0.4%* -7.4% 13.5% 12.32%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMDYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.5% -34.7% 131.9% 65.95%
2021 -2.0% -6.0% 15.7% 77.73%
2020 1.3% -9.6% 118.7% 51.27%
2019 1.4% -0.4% 5.8% 49.83%
2018 -0.1% -2.2% 3.3% 10.52%

NAV & Total Return History

GMDYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMDYX Category Low Category High GMDYX % Rank
Net Assets 2.07 B 2.88 M 287 B 38.17%
Number of Holdings 3706 1 17234 6.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 258 M -106 M 27.6 B 49.76%
Weighting of Top 10 23.88% 3.7% 123.9% 55.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  Fut. Cbt 5y T-Note Jun22 8.31%
  2. Fut. Cbt 5y T-Note Jun22 8.31%
  3. Fut. Cbt 5y T-Note Jun22 8.31%
  4. Fut. Cbt 5y T-Note Jun22 8.31%
  5. Fut. Cbt 5y T-Note Jun22 8.31%
  6. Fut. Cbt 5y T-Note Jun22 8.31%
  7. Fut. Cbt 5y T-Note Jun22 8.31%
  8. Fut. Cbt 5y T-Note Jun22 8.31%
  9. Fut. Cbt 5y T-Note Jun22 8.31%
  10. Fut. Cbt 5y T-Note Jun22 8.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMDYX % Rank
Bonds 		76.80% 3.97% 268.18% 97.41%
Cash 		21.61% -181.13% 95.99% 2.12%
Convertible Bonds 		1.60% 0.00% 7.93% 43.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 77.13% 33.75%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 47.65%
Other 		-0.02% -13.23% 4.55% 92.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMDYX % Rank
Government 		42.06% 0.00% 86.23% 14.18%
Securitized 		20.46% 0.00% 98.40% 81.58%
Corporate 		18.47% 0.00% 100.00% 86.98%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.08% 0.00% 95.99% 7.62%
Derivative 		4.72% 0.00% 25.16% 10.90%
Municipal 		0.22% 0.00% 100.00% 60.08%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMDYX % Rank
US 		71.02% 3.63% 210.09% 93.83%
Non US 		5.78% -6.54% 58.09% 74.25%

GMDYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.01% 20.64% 87.45%
Management Fee 0.33% 0.00% 1.76% 39.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

GMDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GMDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMDYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 347.00% 2.00% 493.39% 87.30%

GMDYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMDYX Category Low Category High GMDYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.44% 0.00% 10.82% 23.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMDYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMDYX Category Low Category High GMDYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.60% -1.28% 8.97% 56.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMDYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GMDYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Lindbloom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2005- – Citigroup Asset Management – Portfolio Manager, 1986-2005 – Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. – Portfolio Manager, 1981-1986 – New York Life Ins. – Analyst, 1978-1980 – Pace University, M.B.A. – Rider University, B.S.

S. Leech

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Chief Investment Officer, 1990– – Greenwich Capital Markets – Portfolio Manager, 1988–1990 – The First Boston Corporation – Fixed Income Manager, 1980–1988 – National Bank of Detroit – Portfolio Manager, 1977–1980 – The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, M.B.A., B.S., B.A., summa cum laude, 1972–1976

Julien Scholnick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2012

10.01

10.0%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2003- – Salomon Smith Barney – Associate, Private Client Group, 2000-2001 – Digital Coast Partners – Senior Analyst, 1999-2000 – Arthur Andersen, LLP – Senior Analyst, 1997-1999 – Cornell University, M.B.A. – University of California, Los Angeles, B.A., magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst

John Bellows

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

– Western Asset Management Company, LLC – Portfolio Manager, 2012- – U.S. Department of the Treasury – Acting Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy; Deputy Assistant Secretary for Microeconomic Analysis; Senior Advisor in the Office of Economic Policy, 2009-2011 – University of California, Berkeley, PhD Economics – Dartmouth College, B.A. Economics, magna cum laude – Chartered Financial Analyst

Ashish Shah

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Mr. Shah is Co-Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income, Global Head of Corporate Credit and Head of the Cross-Sector Strategy within Fixed Income. Mr. Shah joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2018. Mr. Shah was previously at AllianceBernstein from 2010 to 2018, where he was most recently the Head of Fixed Income and Chief Investment Officer of Global Credit. Prior to AB, he was a managing director and head of Global Credit Strategy at Barclays Capital (2008-2010). From 2003 to 2008, Shah was the head of Credit Strategy at Lehman Brothers.

Brandon Pizzurro

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2019

3.09

3.1%

Brandon Pizzurro is the Director of Public Investments and primary Portfolio Manager for all equity, fixed income, real asset, impact, target risk and target date funds within the GuideStone Funds lineup of registered mutual funds. In this capacity, he directs manager research, selection, ongoing monitoring and due diligence and is responsible for leading the analyst research team and investment process of GuideStone Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Pizzurro is also a member of the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Mr. Pizzurro joined GuideStone in 2017 as a Senior Investment Analyst, where he performed quantitative and qualitative analysis, including research and recommendations regarding fund structure and composition, on GuideStone’s non-U.S. equity, target risk and target date funds. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Pizzurro served as Senior Investment Analyst at First Command Financial Services, where he chaired the Investment Strategy and Research Committee and worked on the team responsible for the firm’s discretionary model portfolio flagship program. Prior to First Command, Mr. Pizzurro was a Financial Consulting Director at 1st Global, where he helped to develop the firm’s discretionary model portfolio program and led the group’s research efforts for alternative investments, including private and public non-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), hedge fund of funds and private equity fund of funds. Mr. Pizzurro holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a double major in Finance and Real Estate from Baylor University. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificant and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Richard Fong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Ricky Fong, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined The Clifton Group in 2010, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012. Mr. Fong began managing Parametric’s allocated portion of the Fund’s portfolio in February 2015

Justin Henne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Justin Henne, CFA. Managing Director - Customized Exposure Management. Mr. Henne leads the investment team responsible for the implementation and enhancement of Parametric’s Customized Exposure Management product. Since joining Parametric in 2004, Justin has gained extensive experience trading a wide variety of derivative instruments in order to meet each client’s unique exposure and risk management objectives. Justin earned a BA in Financial Management from the University of St. Thomas. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.

David Spika

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2021

1.28

1.3%

David Spika leads the Investments line of business within GuideStone. In this capacity, he serves as the president of both GuideStone Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser to GuideStone Funds, and GuideStone Investment Services, which provides investment advisory services to non-profit institutions. He also serves as chief investment officer over all investment-related lines of business. Mr. Spika is a member of the executive leadership team for the parent company, GuideStone Financial Resources, and chairs the firm’s Committee on Faith-Based Investing. Additionally, he makes frequent appearances on CNBC, Fox Business Network and other major business media outlets and is quoted in a variety of financial print media. Mr. Spika joined GuideStone in 2015 as the Global Investment Strategist, where he was responsible for developing and communicating the firm’s macroeconomic outlook while also leading the asset allocation efforts for the GuideStone retirement strategies. Prior to assuming his responsibilities at GuideStone, Mr. Spika served for 12 years as the Senior Vice President and Investment Strategist at Westwood Holdings Group. Before Westwood, he was with Bank of America and predecessor banks for 17 years, primarily as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Specialist. Mr. Spika holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Texas A&M University. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of both the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas/Fort Worth.

Ron Arons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2021

0.41

0.4%

Ron is a portfolio manager in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), responsible for core, long duration and other multi-sector fixed income strategies. He joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in 2010. Prior to joining the firm, Ron worked for 16 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where he was a managing director responsible for the management and distribution of a broad range of fixed income products. Before that, he worked at MetLife for seven years as a trader and portfolio manager. Ron earned a BBA in Accounting from The George Washington University and an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

