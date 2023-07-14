Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.8%
1 yr return
18.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$136 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.6%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|GMAKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-13.4%
|25.3%
|47.50%
|1 Yr
|18.1%
|-16.6%
|30.0%
|52.50%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.2%
|22.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.8%
|10.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|9.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GMAKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-32.8%
|6.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-8.2%
|8.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-1.1%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|1.9%
|5.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-5.8%
|-1.3%
|N/A
|GMAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMAKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|136 M
|3.2 M
|13.1 B
|70.00%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|29
|1791
|92.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|52.5 M
|421 K
|2.3 B
|57.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.60%
|3.5%
|60.4%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMAKX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.15%
|91.78%
|100.00%
|95.00%
|Cash
|4.80%
|-0.01%
|8.22%
|12.50%
|Other
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|7.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|95.00%
|GMAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|0.09%
|3.01%
|57.50%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.09%
|0.90%
|52.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.15%
|0.20%
|N/A
|GMAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GMAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GMAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.95%
|70.30%
|94.74%
|GMAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMAKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.29%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|42.50%
|GMAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|GMAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMAKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.55%
|-0.63%
|2.58%
|97.50%
|GMAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2022
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 14, 2020
1.79
1.8%
Drew Edwards, JD, MBA, Head, Usonian Japan Equity Team, GMO. Prior to joining GMO in August 2020, Mr. Edwards was the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Usonian Investments LLC. Prior to Usonian Investments, he was managing director and portfolio manager at Advisory Research, Inc. Prior to Advisory Research, Drew was an investment professional at Taiyo Pacific Partners, an activist fund backed by CalPERS and W. L. Ross that focuses on Japanese equities. Before Taiyo, he worked as an investment banker at Lehman Brothers and as a finance executive in the healthcare industry. Drew holds a B.A. in International Business from Sophia University (Tokyo) and an M.B.A. and J.D. from Northwestern University. Drew is proficient in Japanese.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|24.43
|7.11
|8.25
