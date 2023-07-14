GMO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of Japanese companies and companies tied economically to Japan that are profitable and that GMO believes are attractively valued and conservatively capitalized.

In selecting securities for the Fund, GMO uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with attractive valuations. That approach takes into account both systematic factors, such as profitability, profit stability and leverage, and judgmental factors, such as GMO’s

assessment of a company’s management (through management engagement and other forms of research), business strategies and key risks. GMO monitors macroeconomic, social, political, and regulatory developments, including the potential impact of those developments on a company’s future prospects. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks. In addition, GMO may consider ESG (environmental, social, and governance) criteria when evaluating Fund investments.

The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time. GMO does not manage the Fund to, or control the Fund’s risk relative to, any securities index or benchmark. In addition to having substantial exposure to Japan (including the Japanese yen), at times the Fund may have substantial exposure to a single issuer, asset class, sector, industry, country, region, issuer, or currency or companies with similar market capitalizations. GMO expects that the Fund’s portfolio will be invested in securities of less than 50 companies. The Fund could be subject to material losses from a single investment.

As an alternative to investing directly in common stock, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund also may invest in American Depositary Receipts, European Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests directly and indirectly (e.g., through underlying funds or derivatives) at least 80% of its assets in securities of companies tied economically to Japan (see “Name Policy”).

The Fund also may invest in GMO U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.