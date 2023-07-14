Home
GMO-Usonian Japan Value Creation Fund

mutual fund
GMAHX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.52 -0.23 -1.23%
primary theme
Japan Equity
share class
Other (GMAHX) Primary Inst (GMIIX) Other (GMAKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

GMO-Usonian Japan Value Creation Fund

GMAHX | Fund

$18.52

$136 M

2.34%

$0.43

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

18.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$136 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

GMAHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    GMO-Usonian Japan Value Creation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    GMO
  • Inception Date
    Sep 14, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Drew Edwards

Fund Description

GMO seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of Japanese companies and companies tied economically to Japan that are profitable and that GMO believes are attractively valued and conservatively capitalized.
In selecting securities for the Fund, GMO uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with attractive valuations. That approach takes into account both systematic factors, such as profitability, profit stability and leverage, and judgmental factors, such as GMO’s
assessment of a company’s management (through management engagement and other forms of research), business strategies and key risks. GMO monitors macroeconomic, social, political, and regulatory developments, including the potential impact of those developments on a company’s future prospects. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks. In addition, GMO may consider ESG (environmental, social, and governance) criteria when evaluating Fund investments.
The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time. GMO does not manage the Fund to, or control the Fund’s risk relative to, any securities index or benchmark. In addition to having substantial exposure to Japan (including the Japanese yen), at times the Fund may have substantial exposure to a single issuer, asset class, sector, industry, country, region, issuer, or currency or companies with similar market capitalizations. GMO expects that the Fund’s portfolio will be invested in securities of less than 50 companies. The Fund could be subject to material losses from a single investment.
As an alternative to investing directly in common stock, the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund also may invest in American Depositary Receipts, European Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Receipts.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests directly and indirectly (e.g., through underlying funds or derivatives) at least 80% of its assets in securities of companies tied economically to Japan (see “Name Policy”).
The Fund also may invest in GMO U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.
GMAHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -13.4% 25.3% 50.00%
1 Yr 18.1% -16.6% 30.0% 50.00%
3 Yr N/A* -9.2% 22.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.8% 10.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -32.8% 6.0% 54.05%
2021 -7.4% -8.2% 8.6% 91.18%
2020 N/A -1.1% 9.5% N/A
2019 N/A 1.9% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -5.8% -1.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -14.0% 17.2% 30.00%
1 Yr 18.1% -17.4% 21.3% 22.50%
3 Yr N/A* -9.2% 13.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.6% 7.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 12.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.8% -32.8% 6.0% 54.05%
2021 -7.4% -8.2% 8.6% 91.18%
2020 N/A -1.1% 9.5% N/A
2019 N/A 1.9% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -5.8% -1.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GMAHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMAHX Category Low Category High GMAHX % Rank
Net Assets 136 M 3.2 M 13.1 B 67.50%
Number of Holdings 44 29 1791 90.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 52.5 M 421 K 2.3 B 55.00%
Weighting of Top 10 32.60% 3.5% 60.4% 47.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl Treasury MMkt Invsmt 4.80%
  2. ORIX Corp 4.52%
  3. ORIX Corp 4.52%
  4. ORIX Corp 4.52%
  5. ORIX Corp 4.52%
  6. Hitachi Ltd 4.14%
  7. Hitachi Ltd 4.14%
  8. Hitachi Ltd 4.14%
  9. Hitachi Ltd 4.14%
  10. ORIX Corp 3.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMAHX % Rank
Stocks 		95.15% 91.78% 100.00% 92.50%
Cash 		4.80% -0.01% 8.22% 10.00%
Other 		0.05% 0.00% 0.05% 5.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 30.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 30.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.06% 32.50%

GMAHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.09% 3.01% 62.50%
Management Fee 0.56% 0.09% 0.90% 37.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.15% 0.20% N/A

Sales Fees

GMAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GMAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.95% 70.30% 92.11%

GMAHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMAHX Category Low Category High GMAHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.34% 0.00% 5.42% 40.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMAHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMAHX Category Low Category High GMAHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.90% -0.63% 2.58% 22.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMAHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GMAHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Drew Edwards

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 14, 2020

1.79

1.8%

Drew Edwards, JD, MBA, Head, Usonian Japan Equity Team, GMO. Prior to joining GMO in August 2020, Mr. Edwards was the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Usonian Investments LLC. Prior to Usonian Investments, he was managing director and portfolio manager at Advisory Research, Inc. Prior to Advisory Research, Drew was an investment professional at Taiyo Pacific Partners, an activist fund backed by CalPERS and W. L. Ross that focuses on Japanese equities. Before Taiyo, he worked as an investment banker at Lehman Brothers and as a finance executive in the healthcare industry. Drew holds a B.A. in International Business from Sophia University (Tokyo) and an M.B.A. and J.D. from Northwestern University. Drew is proficient in Japanese.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 24.43 7.11 8.25

