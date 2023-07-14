Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
33.0%
1 yr return
25.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
Net Assets
$615 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.0%
Expense Ratio 1.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GLVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.0%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|95.53%
|1 Yr
|25.3%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|12.16%
|3 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|5.84%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|12.08%
|10 Yr
|4.3%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|26.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLVCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.4%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|5.67%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|71.18%
|2020
|13.8%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|47.51%
|2019
|4.1%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|32.21%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|81.34%
|GLVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLVCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|615 M
|199 K
|133 B
|37.50%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|1
|9075
|74.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|348 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|29.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.99%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|16.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLVCX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.07%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|58.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|26.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|35.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|18.39%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|22.25%
|Cash
|-0.06%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|36.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLVCX % Rank
|Healthcare
|27.69%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|2.97%
|Technology
|22.50%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|9.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.43%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|25.33%
|Communication Services
|20.95%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|2.75%
|Financial Services
|7.44%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|85.13%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|75.22%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|78.85%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|97.47%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|72.47%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|97.58%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|75.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLVCX % Rank
|US
|58.95%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|30.62%
|Non US
|41.12%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|65.53%
|GLVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.94%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|18.02%
|Management Fee
|0.76%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|67.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|80.49%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|GLVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|25.00%
|GLVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GLVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|55.28%
|GLVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLVCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|16.41%
|GLVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GLVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLVCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.79%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|99.09%
|GLVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2008
|$0.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2007
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2007
14.67
14.7%
Randall Dishmon serves as portfolio manager of the Global Select Equity strategy. His previous positions at the firm included serving as co-manager of Global Multi Cap Growth strategy and senior research analyst for Global Equity strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Randall served for two years as a management consultant with Booz Allen & Hamilton. He also served for four years as a manager with UtiliCorp United and for seven years as a vice president/division chief with KCI Technologies. Randall holds a B.S. in engineering from North Carolina State University, an M.S. in engineering from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
