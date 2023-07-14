Randall Dishmon serves as portfolio manager of the Global Select Equity strategy. His previous positions at the firm included serving as co-manager of Global Multi Cap Growth strategy and senior research analyst for Global Equity strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Randall served for two years as a management consultant with Booz Allen & Hamilton. He also served for four years as a manager with UtiliCorp United and for seven years as a vice president/division chief with KCI Technologies. Randall holds a B.S. in engineering from North Carolina State University, an M.S. in engineering from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan.