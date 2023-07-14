Home
Invesco Global Focus Fund

mutual fund
GLVCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$56.43 -0.06 -0.11%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GLVYX) Primary A (GLVAX) C (GLVCX) Retirement (GLVNX) Inst (GLVIX) Retirement (GFFDX)
GLVCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 33.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Global Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    OppenheimerFunds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randall Dishmon

Fund Description

GLVCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.0% -35.6% 29.2% 95.53%
1 Yr 25.3% 17.3% 252.4% 12.16%
3 Yr -2.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 5.84%
5 Yr 1.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 12.08%
10 Yr 4.3%* -6.9% 18.3% 26.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.4% -24.3% 957.1% 5.67%
2021 -0.9% -38.3% 47.1% 71.18%
2020 13.8% -54.2% 0.6% 47.51%
2019 4.1% -76.0% 54.1% 32.21%
2018 -3.1% -26.1% 47.8% 81.34%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.0% -35.6% 29.2% 95.75%
1 Yr 25.3% 11.4% 252.4% 12.05%
3 Yr -2.3%* -3.5% 34.6% 5.72%
5 Yr 1.7%* 0.1% 32.7% 11.28%
10 Yr 4.7%* -6.9% 18.3% 25.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.4% -24.3% 957.1% 5.67%
2021 -0.9% -33.1% 47.1% 71.43%
2020 13.8% -44.4% 1.8% 63.93%
2019 4.1% -6.5% 54.1% 38.21%
2018 -3.1% -14.4% 47.8% 92.19%

NAV & Total Return History

GLVCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLVCX Category Low Category High GLVCX % Rank
Net Assets 615 M 199 K 133 B 37.50%
Number of Holdings 45 1 9075 74.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 348 M -18 M 37.6 B 29.41%
Weighting of Top 10 52.99% 9.1% 100.0% 16.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 7.02%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 5.59%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 5.47%
  4. Illumina Inc 5.22%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.20%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.20%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.20%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.20%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.20%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLVCX % Rank
Stocks 		100.07% 61.84% 125.47% 58.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 26.54%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 35.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 18.39%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 22.25%
Cash 		-0.06% -174.70% 23.12% 36.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLVCX % Rank
Healthcare 		27.69% 0.00% 35.42% 2.97%
Technology 		22.50% 0.00% 49.87% 9.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.43% 0.00% 40.94% 25.33%
Communication Services 		20.95% 0.00% 57.66% 2.75%
Financial Services 		7.44% 0.00% 38.42% 85.13%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 75.22%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 78.85%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 44.06% 97.47%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 72.47%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 73.28% 97.58%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 75.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLVCX % Rank
US 		58.95% 0.13% 103.82% 30.62%
Non US 		41.12% 0.58% 99.46% 65.53%

GLVCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.94% 0.01% 44.27% 18.02%
Management Fee 0.76% 0.00% 1.82% 67.83%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 80.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

GLVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 25.00%

Trading Fees

GLVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 55.28%

GLVCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLVCX Category Low Category High GLVCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 16.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLVCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLVCX Category Low Category High GLVCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.79% -4.27% 12.65% 99.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLVCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

GLVCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randall Dishmon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2007

14.67

14.7%

Randall Dishmon serves as portfolio manager of the Global Select Equity strategy. His previous positions at the firm included serving as co-manager of Global Multi Cap Growth strategy and senior research analyst for Global Equity strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Randall served for two years as a management consultant with Booz Allen & Hamilton. He also served for four years as a manager with UtiliCorp United and for seven years as a vice president/division chief with KCI Technologies. Randall holds a B.S. in engineering from North Carolina State University, an M.S. in engineering from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

