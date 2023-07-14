Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
33.8%
1 yr return
26.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
Net Assets
$615 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.0%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GLVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.8%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|94.18%
|1 Yr
|26.8%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|10.45%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|4.62%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|5.50%
|10 Yr
|5.8%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|11.87%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|5.08%
|2021
|0.0%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|56.13%
|2020
|14.5%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|35.40%
|2019
|4.7%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|23.57%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|73.68%
|Period
|GLVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|33.8%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|94.41%
|1 Yr
|26.8%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|10.11%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|4.50%
|5 Yr
|3.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|5.37%
|10 Yr
|6.4%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|11.50%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLVIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.7%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|5.08%
|2021
|0.0%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|56.51%
|2020
|14.5%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|56.53%
|2019
|4.7%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|22.99%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|84.85%
|GLVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLVIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|615 M
|199 K
|133 B
|37.61%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|1
|9075
|74.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|348 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|29.52%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.99%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|16.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLVIX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.07%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|59.03%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|26.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|35.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|18.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|22.36%
|Cash
|-0.06%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|36.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLVIX % Rank
|Healthcare
|27.69%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|3.08%
|Technology
|22.50%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|9.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.43%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|25.44%
|Communication Services
|20.95%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|2.86%
|Financial Services
|7.44%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|85.24%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|75.33%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|78.96%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|97.58%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|72.58%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|97.69%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|75.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLVIX % Rank
|US
|58.95%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|30.73%
|Non US
|41.12%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|65.64%
|GLVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|73.66%
|Management Fee
|0.76%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|67.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|GLVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GLVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GLVIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|55.39%
|GLVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLVIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|16.52%
|GLVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GLVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLVIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.69%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|87.95%
|GLVIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 04, 2013
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2007
14.67
14.7%
Randall Dishmon serves as portfolio manager of the Global Select Equity strategy. His previous positions at the firm included serving as co-manager of Global Multi Cap Growth strategy and senior research analyst for Global Equity strategy. Prior to joining the firm, Randall served for two years as a management consultant with Booz Allen & Hamilton. He also served for four years as a manager with UtiliCorp United and for seven years as a vice president/division chief with KCI Technologies. Randall holds a B.S. in engineering from North Carolina State University, an M.S. in engineering from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
