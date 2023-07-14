Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.6%
1 yr return
10.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$483 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GLSOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.6%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|25.69%
|1 Yr
|10.5%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|28.26%
|3 Yr
|5.3%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|48.72%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|45.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|41.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLSOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.5%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|53.15%
|2021
|2.2%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|54.91%
|2020
|1.4%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|34.48%
|2019
|2.5%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|78.29%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|Period
|GLSOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.6%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|26.09%
|1 Yr
|10.5%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|27.83%
|3 Yr
|5.3%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|44.87%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|41.53%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|41.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLSOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.5%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|53.15%
|2021
|2.2%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|55.49%
|2020
|1.4%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|46.90%
|2019
|2.5%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|71.32%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|GLSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLSOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|483 M
|25
|17.4 B
|18.35%
|Number of Holdings
|13
|2
|508
|66.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|482 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|9.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|11.3%
|100.0%
|1.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLSOX % Rank
|Stocks
|74.99%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|79.39%
|Cash
|12.96%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|16.03%
|Bonds
|12.04%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|9.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|55.73%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|65.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|57.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLSOX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|33.61%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|15.97%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|70.59%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|66.81%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|28.99%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|80.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|81.09%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|63.87%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|32.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|26.47%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|68.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLSOX % Rank
|US
|72.40%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|66.41%
|Non US
|2.59%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|30.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLSOX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|51.83%
|0.09%
|100.00%
|87.40%
|Government
|48.17%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|6.11%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|56.49%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.63%
|55.73%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.57%
|60.69%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.57%
|55.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLSOX % Rank
|US
|12.04%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|9.16%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.94%
|55.73%
|GLSOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|94.65%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|11.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.02%
|0.28%
|89.80%
|GLSOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GLSOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GLSOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|16.96%
|GLSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLSOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|58.74%
|GLSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GLSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLSOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.57%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|65.98%
|GLSOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.931
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2010
11.93
11.9%
Sean E. Heron, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager, Options & Derivatives, for The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. (GTC) and a Portfolio Manager for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM), an affiliate of GTC. Sean manages the secured options products and leads a team responsible for providing clients with options and some alternative strategies. Mr. Heron began his career with Goldman Sachs. In 2003, he left the firm to help former Goldman Sachs Managing Director Thomas McGowan launch McGowan Investors, LP. Mr. Heron graduated from LaSalle University with a B.A. in Finance and an M.B.A in Accounting. He received his Chartered Financial Analysts designation® in 2004. Mr. Heron is a board member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and serves as an instructor for the CFA Exam and as an Adjunct Professor at Rutgers University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Stacey Gilbert is a Portfolio Manager on the Derivatives team for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM). She co-manages the firm’s Secured Options and Global Secured Options strategies. Ms. Gilbert contributes to the overall investment approach for the strategies and serves as a key point of contact for clients. In addition, she works with the team on the development of derivatives-based strategies that seek to harvest liquid alternative risk premia. Prior to joining Glenmede, Ms. Gilbert served as the Head of Derivative Strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group. In this role, she led a team responsible for providing market commentary, actionable ideas and trading strategies driven by catalyst events, breaking news, and sector analysis. During her more than two decades at Susquehanna, she held several leadership positions, including key senior positions on the trading desk and the American Stock Exchange, trading both options and ETFs. Gilbert also led the company’s Education department. Ms. Gilbert earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and a minor in economics from Dartmouth College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
