Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Glenmede Secured Options Portfolio

GLSOX | Fund

$13.47

$483 M

0.00%

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.6%

1 yr return

10.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$483 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Glenmede Secured Options Portfolio

GLSOX | Fund

$13.47

$483 M

0.00%

0.66%

GLSOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Glenmede Secured Options Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Glenmede
  • Inception Date
    Nov 09, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sean Heron

Fund Description

GLSOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -2.8% 240.8% 25.69%
1 Yr 10.5% -4.3% 140.6% 28.26%
3 Yr 5.3%* -8.3% 18.3% 48.72%
5 Yr 1.1%* -5.0% 17.3% 45.76%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% 41.18%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -34.1% 904.0% 53.15%
2021 2.2% -28.6% 438.4% 54.91%
2020 1.4% -93.5% 8.2% 34.48%
2019 2.5% -38.9% 19.8% 78.29%
2018 -1.4% -10.9% 12.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GLSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -2.7% 244.0% 26.09%
1 Yr 10.5% -4.3% 140.6% 27.83%
3 Yr 5.3%* -8.3% 18.3% 44.87%
5 Yr 1.1%* -5.4% 17.3% 41.53%
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% 41.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GLSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -34.1% 904.0% 53.15%
2021 2.2% -5.9% 438.4% 55.49%
2020 1.4% -81.2% 8.2% 46.90%
2019 2.5% -29.0% 19.8% 71.32%
2018 -1.4% -10.9% 12.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GLSOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GLSOX Category Low Category High GLSOX % Rank
Net Assets 483 M 25 17.4 B 18.35%
Number of Holdings 13 2 508 66.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 482 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 9.54%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 11.3% 100.0% 1.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  2. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  3. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  4. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  5. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  6. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  7. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  8. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  9. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  10. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GLSOX % Rank
Stocks 		74.99% -3.92% 100.76% 79.39%
Cash 		12.96% -0.76% 100.29% 16.03%
Bonds 		12.04% 0.00% 97.96% 9.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 55.73%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 65.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 57.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLSOX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.35% 33.61%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 44.43% 15.97%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.74% 70.59%
Industrials 		0.00% 1.41% 43.91% 66.81%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.91% 28.99%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 29.60% 80.25%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 69.54% 81.09%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 63.87%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 22.87% 32.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 19.02% 26.47%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 60.58% 68.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLSOX % Rank
US 		72.40% -3.89% 100.00% 66.41%
Non US 		2.59% -2.17% 99.33% 30.92%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLSOX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		51.83% 0.09% 100.00% 87.40%
Government 		48.17% 0.00% 99.91% 6.11%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 56.49%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 22.63% 55.73%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 91.57% 60.69%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 97.57% 55.34%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GLSOX % Rank
US 		12.04% 0.00% 97.96% 9.16%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 16.94% 55.73%

GLSOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GLSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.20% 6.78% 94.65%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.20% 1.75% 11.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.02% 0.28% 89.80%

Sales Fees

GLSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GLSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GLSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 456.80% 16.96%

GLSOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GLSOX Category Low Category High GLSOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 58.74%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GLSOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GLSOX Category Low Category High GLSOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.57% -2.54% 14.24% 65.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GLSOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GLSOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sean Heron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2010

11.93

11.9%

Sean E. Heron, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager, Options & Derivatives, for The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. (GTC) and a Portfolio Manager for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM), an affiliate of GTC. Sean manages the secured options products and leads a team responsible for providing clients with options and some alternative strategies. Mr. Heron began his career with Goldman Sachs. In 2003, he left the firm to help former Goldman Sachs Managing Director Thomas McGowan launch McGowan Investors, LP. Mr. Heron graduated from LaSalle University with a B.A. in Finance and an M.B.A in Accounting. He received his Chartered Financial Analysts designation® in 2004. Mr. Heron is a board member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and serves as an instructor for the CFA Exam and as an Adjunct Professor at Rutgers University.

Stacey Gilbert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Stacey Gilbert is a Portfolio Manager on the Derivatives team for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM). She co-manages the firm’s Secured Options and Global Secured Options strategies. Ms. Gilbert contributes to the overall investment approach for the strategies and serves as a key point of contact for clients. In addition, she works with the team on the development of derivatives-based strategies that seek to harvest liquid alternative risk premia. Prior to joining Glenmede, Ms. Gilbert served as the Head of Derivative Strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group. In this role, she led a team responsible for providing market commentary, actionable ideas and trading strategies driven by catalyst events, breaking news, and sector analysis. During her more than two decades at Susquehanna, she held several leadership positions, including key senior positions on the trading desk and the American Stock Exchange, trading both options and ETFs. Gilbert also led the company’s Education department. Ms. Gilbert earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and a minor in economics from Dartmouth College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

