Stacey Gilbert is a Portfolio Manager on the Derivatives team for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM). She co-manages the firm’s Secured Options and Global Secured Options strategies. Ms. Gilbert contributes to the overall investment approach for the strategies and serves as a key point of contact for clients. In addition, she works with the team on the development of derivatives-based strategies that seek to harvest liquid alternative risk premia. Prior to joining Glenmede, Ms. Gilbert served as the Head of Derivative Strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group. In this role, she led a team responsible for providing market commentary, actionable ideas and trading strategies driven by catalyst events, breaking news, and sector analysis. During her more than two decades at Susquehanna, she held several leadership positions, including key senior positions on the trading desk and the American Stock Exchange, trading both options and ETFs. Gilbert also led the company’s Education department. Ms. Gilbert earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and a minor in economics from Dartmouth College.