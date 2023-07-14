Home
Glenmede Secured Options Portfolio

GTSOX | Fund

$13.26

$483 M

0.00%

0.86%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

10.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

Net Assets

$483 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Glenmede Secured Options Portfolio

GTSOX | Fund

$13.26

$483 M

0.00%

0.86%

GTSOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Glenmede Secured Options Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Glenmede
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sean Heron

Fund Description

Under normal market circumstances, the Portfolio uses option writing strategies in an effort to obtain option premiums and reduce risk. The Portfolio will implement buy‑write (covered call) and/or cash-secured put option strategies on stock index exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), stock indices and/or individual stocks held by the Portfolio. Covered call and cash-secured put options are intended to reduce volatility, earn option premiums and provide more stable returns. Selling call options reduces the risk of owning stocks by the receipt of the option premiums and selling put options reduces the purchase price of the underlying stock, but both strategies limit the opportunity to profit from an increase in the market value of the underlying security in exchange for up‑front cash at the time of selling the call or put option. Under normal market circumstances, at least 80% of the value of the Portfolio’s total assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) will be subject to secured option strategies, which are written covered call and/or secured put options on stock index ETFs, stock indices and/or individual stocks held by the Portfolio. The Portfolio is called “Secured Options” because the call and put options it writes will be covered by owning the security, index or ETFs underlying the option, holding an offsetting option, segregating cash or other liquid assets at not less than the full value of the option or the exercise price, and/or using other permitted coverage methods. At any given time, the Portfolio’s assets may be subject to only calls or only puts, or a combination of both strategies. To the extent that the Portfolio’s assets are only subject to puts, the assets will consist of cash or cash equivalents in order to secure the puts. In that event, there may be few if any stocks or other securities held by the Portfolio. To the extent that the Portfolio’s assets
  
are only subject to covered calls on a stock index, the Portfolio may hold stock index ETFs instead of individual stocks that replicate the movement of the index, in addition to the other permitted coverage methods. 
To the extent that the Portfolio’s assets are not only subject to cash-secured puts or calls on a stock index covered by stock index ETFs, the Portfolio intends to invest in a diversified portfolio of equity securities with generally similar risk and return characteristics as the S&P 500® Index. The Portfolio may invest in companies with small, medium or large market capitalizations in advancement of its investment objective. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The Portfolio may also buy call and put options on stock index ETFs, stock indices or individual equity securities. 
Glenmede Investment Management LP’s (the “Advisor”) selection of securities to buy or sell is based on a combination of proprietary multifactor computer models and fundamental analysis. The computer models rank securities based on certain criteria, such as valuation ratios, and other models focus on risk analysis and overall portfolio characteristics. The Advisor buys securities that the models identify as undervalued and more likely to appreciate, and sells securities that the Advisor identifies as overvalued and more likely to depreciate. The Portfolio may actively trade portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. 
Read More

GTSOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -2.8% 240.8% 26.09%
1 Yr 10.2% -4.3% 140.6% 30.00%
3 Yr 5.0%* -8.3% 18.3% 53.21%
5 Yr 0.8%* -5.0% 17.3% 49.15%
10 Yr 0.4%* -4.6% 13.2% 43.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -34.1% 904.0% 53.60%
2021 2.0% -28.6% 438.4% 56.65%
2020 1.4% -93.5% 8.2% 35.17%
2019 2.4% -38.9% 19.8% 81.40%
2018 -1.4% -10.9% 12.8% 64.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -2.7% 244.0% 27.27%
1 Yr 10.2% -4.3% 140.6% 29.57%
3 Yr 5.0%* -8.3% 18.3% 48.08%
5 Yr 0.8%* -5.4% 17.3% 45.76%
10 Yr 3.9%* -4.6% 13.2% 43.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTSOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -34.1% 904.0% 53.60%
2021 2.0% -5.9% 438.4% 57.23%
2020 1.4% -81.2% 8.2% 48.97%
2019 2.4% -29.0% 19.8% 72.87%
2018 -1.4% -10.9% 12.8% 33.01%

NAV & Total Return History

GTSOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GTSOX Category Low Category High GTSOX % Rank
Net Assets 483 M 25 17.4 B 18.73%
Number of Holdings 13 2 508 66.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 482 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 9.92%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 11.3% 100.0% 1.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  2. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  3. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  4. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  5. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  6. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  7. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  8. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  9. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%
  10. Option on S&P 500 Index Jun22 251.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GTSOX % Rank
Stocks 		74.99% -3.92% 100.76% 79.77%
Cash 		12.96% -0.76% 100.29% 16.41%
Bonds 		12.04% 0.00% 97.96% 9.54%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 56.87%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 66.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 58.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTSOX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.35% 34.03%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 44.43% 16.39%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.74% 71.01%
Industrials 		0.00% 1.41% 43.91% 67.23%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.91% 29.41%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 29.60% 80.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 69.54% 81.51%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 64.29%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 22.87% 33.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 19.02% 26.89%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 60.58% 68.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTSOX % Rank
US 		72.40% -3.89% 100.00% 66.79%
Non US 		2.59% -2.17% 99.33% 31.30%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTSOX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		51.83% 0.09% 100.00% 87.79%
Government 		48.17% 0.00% 99.91% 6.49%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 57.63%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 22.63% 56.87%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 91.57% 61.83%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 97.57% 56.49%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTSOX % Rank
US 		12.04% 0.00% 97.96% 9.54%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 16.94% 56.87%

GTSOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GTSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.86% 0.20% 6.78% 63.37%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.20% 1.75% 11.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.02% 0.28% 91.84%

Sales Fees

GTSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GTSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GTSOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 456.80% 17.41%

GTSOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GTSOX Category Low Category High GTSOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 59.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GTSOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GTSOX Category Low Category High GTSOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.77% -2.54% 14.24% 68.44%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GTSOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GTSOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sean Heron

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2010

11.93

11.9%

Sean E. Heron, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager, Options & Derivatives, for The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. (GTC) and a Portfolio Manager for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM), an affiliate of GTC. Sean manages the secured options products and leads a team responsible for providing clients with options and some alternative strategies. Mr. Heron began his career with Goldman Sachs. In 2003, he left the firm to help former Goldman Sachs Managing Director Thomas McGowan launch McGowan Investors, LP. Mr. Heron graduated from LaSalle University with a B.A. in Finance and an M.B.A in Accounting. He received his Chartered Financial Analysts designation® in 2004. Mr. Heron is a board member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia and serves as an instructor for the CFA Exam and as an Adjunct Professor at Rutgers University.

Stacey Gilbert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Stacey Gilbert is a Portfolio Manager on the Derivatives team for Glenmede Investment Management LP (GIM). She co-manages the firm’s Secured Options and Global Secured Options strategies. Ms. Gilbert contributes to the overall investment approach for the strategies and serves as a key point of contact for clients. In addition, she works with the team on the development of derivatives-based strategies that seek to harvest liquid alternative risk premia. Prior to joining Glenmede, Ms. Gilbert served as the Head of Derivative Strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group. In this role, she led a team responsible for providing market commentary, actionable ideas and trading strategies driven by catalyst events, breaking news, and sector analysis. During her more than two decades at Susquehanna, she held several leadership positions, including key senior positions on the trading desk and the American Stock Exchange, trading both options and ETFs. Gilbert also led the company’s Education department. Ms. Gilbert earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and a minor in economics from Dartmouth College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

