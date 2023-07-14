Under normal market circumstances, the Portfolio uses option writing strategies in an effort to obtain option premiums and reduce risk. The Portfolio will implement buy‑write (covered call) and/or cash-secured put option strategies on stock index exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), stock indices and/or individual stocks held by the Portfolio. Covered call and cash-secured put options are intended to reduce volatility, earn option premiums and provide more stable returns. Selling call options reduces the risk of owning stocks by the receipt of the option premiums and selling put options reduces the purchase price of the underlying stock, but both strategies limit the opportunity to profit from an increase in the market value of the underlying security in exchange for up‑front cash at the time of selling the call or put option. Under normal market circumstances, at least 80% of the value of the Portfolio’s total assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) will be subject to secured option strategies, which are written covered call and/or secured put options on stock index ETFs, stock indices and/or individual stocks held by the Portfolio. The Portfolio is called “Secured Options” because the call and put options it writes will be covered by owning the security, index or ETFs underlying the option, holding an offsetting option, segregating cash or other liquid assets at not less than the full value of the option or the exercise price, and/or using other permitted coverage methods. At any given time, the Portfolio’s assets may be subject to only calls or only puts, or a combination of both strategies. To the extent that the Portfolio’s assets are only subject to puts, the assets will consist of cash or cash equivalents in order to secure the puts. In that event, there may be few if any stocks or other securities held by the Portfolio. To the extent that the Portfolio’s assets

are only subject to covered calls on a stock index, the Portfolio may hold stock index ETFs instead of individual stocks that replicate the movement of the index, in addition to the other permitted coverage methods.

To the extent that the Portfolio’s assets are not only subject to cash-secured puts or calls on a stock index covered by stock index ETFs, the Portfolio intends to invest in a diversified portfolio of equity securities with generally similar risk and return characteristics as the S&P 500® Index. The Portfolio may invest in companies with small, medium or large market capitalizations in advancement of its investment objective. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) listed on a U.S. stock exchange. The Portfolio may also buy call and put options on stock index ETFs, stock indices or individual equity securities.

Glenmede Investment Management LP’s (the “Advisor”) selection of securities to buy or sell is based on a combination of proprietary multifactor computer models and fundamental analysis. The computer models rank securities based on certain criteria, such as valuation ratios, and other models focus on risk analysis and overall portfolio characteristics. The Advisor buys securities that the models identify as undervalued and more likely to appreciate, and sells securities that the Advisor identifies as overvalued and more likely to depreciate. The Portfolio may actively trade portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies.