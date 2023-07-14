Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets primarily in U.S. and foreign equity securities, including emerging market equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts (REITs), and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer.
In selecting investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies.
While MFS may invest the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with small to medium capitalizations.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region. MFS generally invests the fund’s assets in at least three different countries and invests a percentage of the fund’s net assets in securities of foreign issuers equal to at least the lesser of 40% or the percentage of foreign issuers in the MSCI All Country World Small Mid Cap Index less 15%.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered.
|Period
|GLNJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|64.10%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|47.10%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|69.59%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|61.60%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|65.48%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLNJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.6%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|43.24%
|2021
|1.9%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|62.94%
|2020
|5.6%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|51.43%
|2019
|5.8%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|43.65%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|35.85%
|GLNJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLNJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|72.1 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|58.75%
|Number of Holdings
|118
|31
|9561
|41.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.1 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|70.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.44%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|70.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLNJX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.09%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|45.00%
|Cash
|1.76%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|57.50%
|Other
|1.15%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|8.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|29.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|13.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|16.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLNJX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.08%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|36.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.74%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|15.63%
|Technology
|18.47%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|37.50%
|Healthcare
|11.09%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|48.13%
|Basic Materials
|9.60%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|20.63%
|Financial Services
|7.53%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|59.38%
|Real Estate
|5.99%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|30.00%
|Communication Services
|4.32%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|21.88%
|Consumer Defense
|3.19%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|64.38%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|68.75%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|60.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLNJX % Rank
|Non US
|58.30%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|11.88%
|US
|38.79%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|80.00%
|GLNJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.45%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|9.38%
|Management Fee
|0.98%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|76.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|80.25%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|N/A
|GLNJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GLNJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GLNJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|36.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|40.00%
|GLNJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLNJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|25.63%
|GLNJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GLNJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLNJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.11%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|89.81%
|GLNJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.584
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2011
10.46
10.5%
Peter Fruzzetti is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's international small-cap portfolios. Peter joined MFS in 2000 as an equity research analyst. He was named portfolio manager in 2004. Prior to joining MFS he was an equity analyst with Fidelity Investments from 1993 to 1999. He is a graduate of Boston College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Michael Grossman was employed in the investment area of Massachusetts Financial Services Company since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Sandeep Mehta - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2008; previous positions include Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 1 year as Equity Analyst at Henderson Global Investors; 2 years as Software Engineer at Etouch Systems; 3 years as Software Engineer at VeriSign Corp; 2 years as Associate Consultant at CITIL. - London Business School, Master of Business Administration - Institute of Technology BHU (India), Bachelor of Science
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Eric J. Braz, CFA - Investment Officer - Equity Portfolio Manager - Joined MFS in 2007; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. - Previous experience includes 3 years as Consultant at Bates and White, LLC. - Additional MFS experience includes participation in MFS' Summer MBA Internship Program in 2006. - Affiliations include CFA Institute, CFA Society of Boston - University of Chicago, Master of Business Administration, Robert Toigo Foundation Fellow - Pennsylvania State University, BS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
